Camden Capehart Runs Historic 10.02, Takes Nation’s Top Spot From Tate Taylor in Double Sprints Title

Camden Capehart entered the UIL Texas State Championships as the nation’s fastest sprinter taking the top spot from Tate Taylor.

He left Austin as one of the fastest high school boys in U.S. history.

The Winsboro senior blazed to a wind-legal 10.02 seconds in the 100 meters Friday, running with a legal +1.9 meters-per-second tailwind to move to No. 6 all-time on the U.S. high school outdoor list, according to MileSplit’s all-time rankings.

Capehart’s performance also stands as the fastest wind-legal high school 100-meter mark in the nation this season.

The Mississippi State commit was not finished.

Just hours after his historic 100-meter performance, Capehart returned to the track and dominated the Class 3A 200-meter final in 20.48 seconds. The mark came with a +2.4 wind reading, making it wind-aided, but it still completed one of the most impressive sprint doubles in recent Texas high school history.

The combination of elite top-end speed and the ability to double back successfully on championship day elevated Capehart into rare company among prep sprint legends.

Only five U.S. high school boys have ever run faster legal outdoor 100-meter times:

Christian Miller — 9.93 Trayvon Bromell — 9.97 Matthew Boling — 9.98 Purvis Miller — 10.01 J-Mee Samuels — 10.01 Camden Capehart — 10.02

That list underscores the magnitude of the moment.

Every athlete ahead of Capehart on the all-time list either became an Olympian, professional sprinter or nationally recognized track star. His mark now places him ahead of dozens of former prep greats and separates him from an already-loaded 2026 national sprint class.

Before Friday, the nation’s leading legal marks included 10.05 from Tate Taylor and 10.08 from Zamarri Sanders. Capehart’s 10.02 created clear separation atop the national leaderboard and further established Texas as the epicenter of elite high school sprinting this spring.

Capehart ran 10.34 as both a sophomore and junior before taking a massive leap during his senior season. The breakthrough culminated Friday with the fastest legal sprint performance of any U.S. high school athlete this year.

His versatility also adds another layer to the accomplishment. Along with his sprint success, Capehart owns strong marks in the 200 meters and long jump, showcasing the explosiveness that has made him one of the nation’s most complete speed athletes.

Texas has produced generations of sprint stars, from Olympic medalists to NFL standouts. Few, however, have authored a single-day championship performance comparable to what Capehart delivered at the UIL state meet.

Now, the conversation shifts toward history. It will be interesting to see if any other sprinters in the higher divisions will have an answer to this historic performance. One thing stands the test of time and that is Texas delivering mind blowing speed and times during state finals. I guess they are just built different in Texas.

Sub-10 seconds remains one of the final barriers in American high school sprinting. After running 10.02 legally and doubling back with a 20.48 200-meter title, Camden Capehart suddenly appears much closer to that barrier than almost anyone expected entering the season.