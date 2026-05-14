Top Boys Athletes to Watch at CIF Southern Section Final

The CIF Southern Section Finals return this weekend with one of the deepest collections of boys talent in the country, featuring elite sprinters, explosive jumpers, dominant throwers and rising distance stars all chasing section titles and state meet berths.

Several programs enter the weekend loaded with star power, including Etiwanda, which could score major points across hurdles, jumps and pole vault, while athletes from Loyola, Torrance, Redondo Union and Murrieta Valley bring national-caliber marks into championship weekend.

Here are some of the top boys athletes to watch at the CIF Southern Section Finals. (note all rankings sourced from athletic.net)

Etiwanda duo could dominate multiple events

Etiwanda enters CIF Finals with one of the strongest all-around boys groups in the section, led by hurdler and jumper Brandon Andrade, pole vaulter Isaac Lanaro who are both state leaders in an event.

Brandon Andrade, Etiwanda, junior

Andrade has emerged as one of Southern California’s premier multi-event threats this spring.

The junior owns season bests of 13.79 in the 110-meter hurdles, 36.85 in the 300 hurdles and 24 feet, 4 inches (7.42m) in the long jump. He also has run 10.44 in the 100 meters this season, showcasing rare top-end versatility. Unfortunately, he did not qualify for finals in long jump only hitting 21'11" at D1 prelims placing 11th, two slots out of qualifying.

His long jump mark ranks third best in California, while both hurdle events give him legitimate championship upside heading into finals weekend. He has almost a half second lead in the section for the 300 hurdles is 4th in the state, while being ranked sixth in the 110 hurdles. His 10.44 wind aided personal best is good for 21st in CA

National rankings: He is ranked 28th in the nation for the 300 Hurdles and 22nd in the 110s for wind legal times. He sits at 36th nationally in long jump.

Isaac Lanaro, Etiwanda, senior

Lanaro has quietly become one of California’s top pole vaulters this season after clearing 16'5"(5.00m) earlier this spring.

The senior consistently has delivered in pressure moments and enters CIF Finals as one of the leading contenders in the vault after a season that included multiple 15-foot clearances. He is tied for 31st in the nation.

National rankings: He is tied for 31st in the nation.

Nicolas Obimgba leading loaded sprint field

Torrance senior Nicolas Obimgba enters CIF Finals as one of the fastest athletes in California across multiple sprint events.

Obimgba owns personal bests of 10.24 in the 100 meters, 20.66 in the 200 and 47.57 in the 400, giving him elite range from the short sprints through one lap. He is ranked 3rd, 1st and 16th respectively in California across the three events and will be competing in the two shorter sprints at finals.

His 200-meter mark currently stands as one of the top times in California this season, while his 4x100 relay squad also has emerged as one of the section’s fastest groups after clocking 41.86. He finished second at the CIF state finals last season in the 200 running a 21.31 and 7th in the 100 running 10.62.

The versatility and championship experience make Obimgba one of the most dangerous athletes in the meet regardless of event.

National rankings: He ranks 7th of all wind legal times in the 100, 9th in the 200 and 96th in the 400.

Ejam Yohannes chasing sprint double after breakout season

Loyola senior Ejam Yohannes has developed into one of the state’s premier long sprinters after a massive 2026 campaign.

Yohannes enters the postseason with personal bests of 20.85 in the 200 meters and 46.11 in the 400, both among the top marks in California this year. he ranks No. 1 in the state for the quarter mile and 6th in the 200.

He also has shown range beyond the traditional sprint events, running 1:51.04 in the 800 and contributing on Loyola relay squads throughout the season. He ranks 8th in the state in the event but will not be competing in that event anymore this season.

After placing third in the invitational 400 meters at Arcadia with a 46.96 performance, Yohannes now enters CIF Finals as the favorite.

National rankings: 8th in the 400, 19th in 200, 34th in 800

Bo Ausmus emerging as one of California’s best throwers

Redondo Union senior Bo Ausmus has become the top throwers in the state after massive breakthroughs in both the shot put and discus. He is also a stud on the football field headed to Fresno State next season.

Ausmus enters CIF Finals with season and southern section bests of 63'7.75" (19.40mi) n the shot put and 187'5" in the discus.

The senior has consistently delivered against elite competition all season, including strong performances at the Arcadia Invitational and South Bay Championships. He is also a member of the Garcia Performance team lead by Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) head coach Nick Garcia who consistently develops elite throwers.

His combination of consistency and high-end marks makes him one of the favorites to score big points in both throwing events this weekend.

National rankings: 22nd in shot put, 54th in discus.

Dane Malloy bringing elite jumping ability to CIF Finals

Aliso Niguel senior Dane Malloy enters championship weekend as one of the top horizontal jumpers in the section.

Malloy has posted marks of 23'2.5" (7.07m) in the long jump and 48'8.25" (14.84m) in the triple jump this season while also contributing to Aliso Niguel’s sprint relays. He ranks 24th in CA for LJ and 2nd in triple where he also leads the section.

The senior’s explosiveness and consistency have made him a threat in multiple events throughout the spring, and he enters CIF Finals with legitimate podium potential in both jumps. He will be attending West Point next year to further his academic and athletic career.

National rankings: 62nd in shot put, 48th in triple jump.

Kayden Borden rising quickly in long jump

Murrieta Valley junior Kayden Borden has emerged as one of the breakout jumpers in Southern California this season.

Borden owns a personal best of 24'11.5" (7.61m) in the long jump, the top mark in California this year regardless of class.

The junior has shown major progression throughout the season and now enters CIF Finals as one of the top contenders after consistently producing big marks during championship season.

National rankings: 5th in long jump

Martin Luther King distance star could deliver historic postseason

One of the top distance runners in California this spring comes from Martin Luther King, where the senior standout , Maximo Zavaleta, has posted elite marks ranging from the 800 meters through the 3200.

The Wolves standout enters CIF Finals with season bests of 1:50.53 in the 800, 4:06.02 in the 1600 and 8:43.21 in the 3200.

He also has run 8:12.88 for 3000 meters earlier this season, cementing himself as one of the top distance runners in the nation.

With championship experience and closing speed, he could be one of the biggest point scorers of the entire meet. He comes into the meet as California's best distance runner and is dropping the 800 in which he ranks 5th in the state to prioritize on the longer races.

National rankings: 20th in the 1600, 9th in the 3200

Relays

The CIF Southern Section Finals annually produce some of the best performances in the country, and this year’s boys meet appears loaded with athletes capable of delivering nationally relevant marks across nearly every discipline. Not to mention having the nation's leading 4x100 out of Servite, who have quite the relay squad. All members of the squad not only boast offers for football but are also some of CA's premier sprinters. They made history this season being the first team to break the second barrier in CA history. Not so hard when you have two of the states top 5 fastest 100-meter runners to pair with some other high-level talent. They had a personal best of 39.70 at the 2026 Arcadia Invitational.

In the mile relay Servite also claims the states top spot, followed by Long Beach (Poly), and Loyola. they have bests of 3:10.33, 3:11.72, and 3:11.83. (Below are some scoring projections for D3 provided by Rich Gonzalez of prepcaltrack)

From elite sprint depth to field event stars and distance standouts, the stage is set for another memorable CIF championship weekend. Don't be surprised if history is rewritten, but most importantly for the athletes participating is advancing to next weekend for the masters meet.

Meet Info

Location: Moorpark High School, 4500 Tierra Rejada Rd, Moorpark, CA.

Moorpark High School, 4500 Tierra Rejada Rd, Moorpark, CA. Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Saturday, May 16, 2026. Time Schedule: Field events begin at 9:30 a.m.; Running events begin at 12:00 p.m..

Field events begin at 9:30 a.m.; Running events begin at 12:00 p.m.. Tickets: Available through GoFan only. Tickets are required to be purchased via a smartphone.

Available through GoFan only. Tickets are required to be purchased via a smartphone. Parking: $5 (cash).

$5 (cash). Regulations: No dogs/pets are allowed within the facility.

No dogs/pets are allowed within the facility. Divisional Finals Schedule: The event brings top qualifiers from Division 1, 2, 3, and 4 to compete for titles.

The 2026 CIF-SS Track and Field Championship Finals will be held on . The stadium opens at 8:30 a.m. for spectators, with field events starting at 9:30 a.m. and running events beginning at 12:00 p.m. Tickets are available through GoFan, and no pets are allowed.

Important Notes:

Races run in sequence, typically in the order: Div 4, 3, 2, 1, but check the official 2026 program for final verification.

The meet serves as the qualifier for the CIF-SS Masters Meet.

Athletes must check in with the Clerk of Course.