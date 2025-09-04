Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, September 4
There are 177 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, September 4, Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in Posper and Rockwall-Heath kick things off for us to start this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 25 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, September 4, highlighted by Prosper vs Rockwall-Heath. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Marlin (0-1) vs Honey Grove (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Axtell (1-0) vs Kerens (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Alba-Golden (0-1) vs Mt. Enterprise (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Meridian (0-1) vs Crossroads (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart (0-0) vs Era (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Huntington (1-0) vs Frankston (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Wilmer-Hutchins (0-1) vs Southwest (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Ryan (1-0) vs Mansfield Timberview (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Newman Smith (0-1) vs Fossil Ridge (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Ennis (0-1) vs Midlothian (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Poteet (0-1) vs West Mesquite (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Centennial (1-0) vs Liberty (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Cleburne (1-0) vs Burleson (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Grapevine (0-1) vs Birdville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
The Colony (1-0) vs Wakeland (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Paschal (1-0) vs Nimitz (0-0) at 7:00 PM
McKinney (0-1) vs Lakeview Centennial (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Little Elm (0-1) vs Walnut Grove (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (0-1) vs McKinney North (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson (1-0) vs Lewisville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Princeton (1-0) vs Naaman Forest (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Prosper (1-0) vs Rockwall-Heath (1-0) at 7:00 PM
White (1-0) vs Seagoville (0-1) at 7:15 PM
Whitney (1-0) vs Benbrook (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Pinkston (0-0) vs Arlington Heights (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 145 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted bySouth Oak Cliff vs Duncanville. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Elgin (0-0) vs Hillcrest (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Mesquite (0-1) vs Leverett's Chapel (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Leon (0-1) vs Dawson (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Big Sandy (0-0) vs Como-Pickton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Moody (1-0) vs Hico (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Quitman (1-0) vs Rivercrest (0-1) at 7:00 PM
De Leon (1-0) vs Stamford (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Alto (0-1) vs Cayuga (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Holland (0-0) vs Valley Mills (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Rio Vista (1-0) vs Wortham (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Frost (1-0) vs Itasca (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Italy (1-0) vs Chilton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hubbard (1-0) vs McDade (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Grapeland (1-0) vs Bremond (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Detroit (0-1) vs All Saints Episcopal (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Union Grove (1-0) vs Cumby (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Whitewright (0-1) vs Celeste (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Collinsville (1-0) vs Cooper (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lindsay (1-0) vs Alvord (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Muenster (1-0) vs Holliday (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Gunter (0-0) vs Richland (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Gateway Charter Academy (0-0) vs UME Preparatory Academy (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Millsap (0-1) vs Dublin (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Mildred (1-0) vs Rice (0-1) at 7:00 PM
S & S Consolidated (0-1) vs Prairiland (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Coleman (1-0) vs Clifton (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Tom Bean (1-0) vs Chisum (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Jim Ned (1-0) vs Trinity Christian Leadership (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Riesel (0-1) vs Blooming Grove (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Westwood (1-0) vs San Augustine (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ponder (1-0) vs Tioga (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Callisburg (1-0) vs Pilot Point (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Comanche (0-1) vs Llano (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Inspired Vision (0-0) vs A Plus Academy (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Springtown (1-0) vs Graham (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Pottsboro (1-0) vs Sanger (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Paris (1-0) vs Pleasant Grove (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Mineral Wells (1-0) vs Iowa Park (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Lorena (0-1) vs Malakoff (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Western Hills (1-0) vs Krum (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Venus (0-1) vs Wills Point (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Decatur (0-0) vs Denison (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Paradise (1-0) vs Godley (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Vernon (1-0) vs Gainesville (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Community (0-1) vs Ford (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Peaster (1-0) vs Ferris (1-0) at 7:00 PM
North Lamar (0-1) vs Farmersville (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Bridgeport (0-1) vs Bowie (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Richland (1-0) vs Colleyville Heritage (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Highland Park (0-1) vs Lovejoy (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Eastern Hills (1-1) vs Denton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Hallsville (0-1) vs Crandall (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Sam Houston (1-0) vs Centennial (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lake Dallas (1-0) vs Brewer (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Red Oak (1-0) vs Seguin (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Heritage (1-0) vs Terrell (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Granbury (1-0) vs University (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Waco (0-1) vs Corsicana (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Argyle (0-1) vs Midlothian Heritage (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Pearce (1-0) vs Plano West (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Plano (0-0) vs Richardson (1-0) at 7:00 PM
A&M Consolidated (1-0) vs Forney (1-0) at 7:00 PM
North Mesquite (0-1) vs Mesquite (0-1) at 7:00 PM
South Oak Cliff (1-0) vs Duncanville (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Chisholm Trail (1-0) vs Mansfield Legacy (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit (0-1) vs Mansfield (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Joshua (0-1) vs MacArthur (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Jesuit (0-0) vs Dallas Jesuit (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lake Travis (1-0) vs Rockwall (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Rowlett (0-0) vs Royse City (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Sachse (0-1) vs Lamar (0-1) at 7:00 PM
South Grand Prairie (0-0) vs Timber Creek (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Irving (0-0) vs South Garland (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Lake Ridge (1-0) vs Haltom (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Guyer (0-1) vs Martin (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Garland (0-0) vs Lone Star (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Crowley (0-1) vs North Shore (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lake Highlands (0-1) vs North Garland (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Keller (0-1) vs Bowie (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Saginaw (0-1) vs Boswell (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Waxahachie (1-0) vs Coppell (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Horn (0-1) vs Berkner (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Bell (1-0) vs Odessa (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Arlington (1-0) vs Marcus (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Flower Mound (0-1) vs Wylie (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Boyd (1-0) vs Wylie East (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Legacy (0-1) vs Trinity (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Cedar Hill (1-1) vs Allen (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hebron (1-0) vs Southlake Carroll (1-0) at 7:00 PM
DeSoto (0-1) vs North Crowley (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Frisco (1-0) vs Melissa (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Keller Central (1-0) vs Grand Prairie (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Second Baptist (0-0) vs Fort Worth Christian (0-0) at 7:00 PM
John Paul II (0-0) vs Premont (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Jacksboro (0-1) vs Boyd (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Leonard (0-1) vs Rains (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Lone Oak (0-1) vs Winona (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Boles (1-0) vs Clarksville (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Elkhart (0-1) vs Warren (0-0) at 7:30 PM
Early (1-0) vs Hamilton (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Edgewood (1-0) vs Troup (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Santo (1-0) vs Valley View (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Bells (0-1) vs Whitesboro (1-0) at 7:30 PM
West (0-1) vs Trinity Christian (0-0) at 7:30 PM
Grand Saline (1-0) vs Palmer (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Mineola (0-1) vs Scurry-Rosser (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Mart (0-1) vs Maypearl (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Fairfield (1-0) vs Mexia (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Eustace (0-1) vs Buffalo (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Blue Ridge (0-1) vs Commerce (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Washington (0-1) vs Sam Houston (0-0) at 7:30 PM
North Dallas (0-0) vs Life Oak Cliff (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Sunnyvale (1-0) vs Ranchview (0-0) at 7:30 PM
Kemp (0-1) vs Mabank (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Palestine (0-1) vs Jasper (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Pine Tree (0-1) vs Van (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Hillsboro (1-0) vs Troy (0-1) at 7:30 PM
La Vega (1-0) vs Celina (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Frisco Panther Creek (1-0) vs Carter (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Aubrey (0-1) vs Kennedale (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Alvarado (1-0) vs Van Alstyne (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Gatesville (1-0) vs Glen Rose (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Grandview (1-0) vs Eagle Mountain (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Life Waxahachie (0-1) vs Canton (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Bullard (1-0) vs Caddo Mills (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Lake Worth (0-1) vs Brock (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Howe (0-1) vs Bonham (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Castleberry (0-1) vs South Hills (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Dunbar (1-0) vs Wyatt (0-1) at 7:30 PM
North Side (0-1) vs Diamond Hill-Jarvis (0-0) at 7:30 PM
Wilson (0-1) vs Memorial (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Molina (0-1) vs Madison (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Athens (1-0) vs Kaufman (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Roosevelt (0-0) vs Jefferson (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Brownsboro (0-1) vs Jacksonville (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Greenville (0-1) vs Sulphur Springs (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Everman (0-1) vs Stephenville (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Conrad (0-1) vs Samuell (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Spruce (1-0) vs Sunset (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Bastrop (1-0) vs China Spring (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Adams (1-0) vs Lincoln (0-0) at 7:30 PM
Aledo (1-0) vs Lancaster (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Plano East (0-1) vs North Forney (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Azle (0-1) vs Weatherford (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Highland (0-0) vs Anna (1-0) at 9:00 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 7 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Saturday, September 6. The final game,Trenton vs Chico, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Adams (1-0) vs Carter-Riverside (0-1) at 10:30 AM
Creekview (0-0) vs Polytechnic (0-1) at 10:30 AM
Adamson (0-1) vs Carter-Riverside (0-1) at 10:30 AM
Pine Bluff (0-1) vs Kimball (0-0) at 11:00 AM
Trenton (1-0) vs Chico (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Teague (0-0) vs Tolar (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Skyline (0-1) vs Fort Bend Marshall (1-0) at 7:00 PM
