Division 2 College Hires Texas High School Basketball Coach To Take Over Program

Coming off back-to-back state championships, Drew Coffman is moving up to the college ranks.

Midwestern State University, in Wichita Falls, announced the hiring of Coffman on Monday, April 13. The Division II program is tabbing a graduate of the school that has led Decatur to the past two Class 4A Division I titles.

He was 476-146 as a head coach at various stops.

What to know

Coffman has been at Decatur, located northwest of Fort Worth, since the 2012-13 season. He first coached the boys program through the 2020-21 season.

He went to Haslet V.R. Eaton in the 2021-22 season, before returning to Decatur for the 2022-23 season, taking over as the girls' coach.

He took both programs to the state semifinals and won the state championship the past two years with the girls' program.

Decatur finished 37-4 this season and all four losses came against Class 5A or 6A schools — two of them Denton Ryan, which won the Class 5A Division 1 finals. The Eagles beat Waco La Vega the past two years in the state championship games.

Bralyn Peck, an Oklahoma State signee, scored late in the fourth to force overtime. She finished with a double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds in a 58-54 win on March 7.

His daughters, Laken and Maddyx, were part of the championship teams the past two years as well.

Decatur’s repeat follows La Vega winning two in a row in 2022-23 and 2023-24. This was only the 6th overtime game in 4A final history, according to the UIL almanac.

Coffman was the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's 2025-26 Fort Worth-area Girls High School Basketball Coach of the Year. He was also the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Class 1A to 4A coach of the year for 2025-26.

Coffman’s background

He was an accomplished player for Midwestern State, scoring 17 points per game in the 2006-2007 season.

Before that, the Midland Lee graduate played three years at Texas Tech. He played under Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight for the Red Raiders.

In his lone year at the Wichita Falls school, he led the Mustangs to the Division II tournament. He was a first-team Lone Star Conference pick and first-team all-region selection.

Coffman was a graduate assistant at Midwestern State before going into the high school ranks. He coached at Hico and Kermit high schools before going to Decatur for the first time. He’s won 10 district championships and been in the playoffs 17 times in 20 years of coaching.

Hico had a school record, winning 35 games, in a season. While at Kermit, he led the Yellow Jackets to their first outright district title in 12 years

"He uses basketball as a vehicle for developing young women into leaders who are prepared to make a meaningful impact beyond the game," Midwestern State Athletic Director Kyle Williams said. "The pursuit to win championships continues to be the goal — coach Coffman exemplifies just that."

What’s next

He takes over a program that was 9-17 last year and 6-14 in the Lone Star Conference, falling to qualify for the postseason tournament for the fourth year in a row.

Former head coach Brenita Jackson and her husband, assistant coach Kevin Jackson, resigned on Feb. 12. The Mustangs were 4-2 under the guidance of Kyra Seggewiss, a graduate assistant who became the interim head coach.

"My vision would be to establish a championship-driven culture rooted in player development, regional recruiting strength, and community connection," Coffman said. "I am committed to building a program that competes for Lone Star Conference championships, develops confident and resilient young women, and represents Midwestern State University with pride and integrity.