Vote: Who is the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week - May 26, 2026

The 2026 Maryland high school baseball season has officially wrapped up. For the final time, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Baseball Player of the Week?

We nominated 12 athletes for state semifinal and championship games played on May 19th and 25th.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Gabe Durraj of Dulaney.

We ask you to check out this week's nominees below.

Voting ends Monday, June 1st, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.

Billy Swaney, Urbana

Swaney, a previous nominee, registered four RBIs, a triple, and a run on 2-for-4 batting in Urbana's 10-2 victory over Dulaney for the MPSSAA 4A state championship.

Jake Allen, Urbana

Allen, a senior, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Hawks' 5-0 shutout win over Broadneck in the state semifinals.

Drew Ranck, Dulaney

Ranck, a senior and UMBC commit, struck out 10 batters on the mound and hit a 2-run home run in Dulaney's 2-1 victory over Whitman in the state semifinals.

Ryan Zanni, Sherwood

Zanni, one of last week's nominees, struck out seven batters in 6.2 innings to lead Sherwood to a 2-1 win over Decatur for back-to-back MPSSAA 3A state titles.

Carter Sweeney-Strawberry, Sherwood

Sweeney-Strawberry, a senior and Rutgers commit, hit a 2-RBI single that helped the Warriors beat Chopticon 3-2 in the state semifinals.

Johnny Hobgood, Decatur

Hobgood, a senior and Sacred Heart commit, registered three hits at the plate and the final six outs on the mound to lift Decatur to a 3-2 victory over Chesapeake-AA in the state semifinals.

Bubba Hollander, Hereford

Hollander, a freshman, hit a walk-off RBI double to lift Hereford to a 3-2 win over Kent Island for the MPSSAA 2A state championship.

Daniel Metz, Hereford

Metz, a senior and Harford Community College commit, went a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run in the Bulls' 6-2 victory over Fallston in the state semifinals. He also scored the game-winning run in the state title game.

Jack Grossi, Kent Island

Grossi, a senior and Lynchburg commit, registered four RBIs on 2-for-3 batting, along with a stolen base, in Kent Island's 11-1 win over C. Milton Wright in the state semifiinals.

Brody Knight, Liberty

Knight, junior, broke a 4-4 tie in extra innings with a go-ahead sac fly to give Liberty the eventual 6-4 victory over Patterson Mill for the MPSSAA 1A state championship.

Carter Shanks, Liberty

Shanks, a senior and La Salle commit, pitched a complete-game shutout with five strikeouts in the Lions' 8-0 win over Perryville in the state semifinals.

Tre McInnes, Patterson Mill

McInnes, a senior and Harford Community College commit, registered two home runs in two games, including a 2-run bomb in Patterson Mill's 13-3 run-rule victory over Patuxent in the state semifinals, and another homer in the Huskies' state championship loss to Liberty.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.