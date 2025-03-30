Former Dallas Cowboy named head football coach at Dallas Bishop Dunne
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. has been hired as the new head football coach at Bishop Dunne Catholic School in Dallas.
This will be the first head coaching job for the former Texas Tech standout, who played 8 years in the NFL.
Hyder takes over a program that was 0-10 last year and will carry a 13-game losing streak into 2025. The Falcons were 3-7 in 2023 but lost in the first round of the TAPPS Division II playoffs to eventual champion Argyle Liberty Christian.
“First and foremost, he is a man that embodies our school’s core values and our mission,” said Michael Alfers, Bishop Dunne’s assistant principal of formation in a news release. “He brings knowledge of the X’s and O’s and he wants to develop young men both on the field and off the field.”
Hyder replaces Draak Davis, who was the interim head coach this past season.
He inherits a team that should have some players back from last fall. Junior Cordae Cleveland-Brown had a mix of rushing yards and receiving yards. He and Noah Williams, a sophomore, are among the top tacklers back.
Williams, Cleveland-Brown and freshman Tobias Whitley all had multiple interceptions last fall for the Falcons.
Hyder played high school football at Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Austin and was a 3-star recruit when he went to Lubbock to play for the Red Raiders. He was an All-Big 12 pick in 2012 and 2013. He played for the Cowboys, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers (twice), Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.
Since retiring in 2023, Hyder and his wife, Jasmine, opened Cheba Hut ‘Toasted’ Subs at 17370 Preston Road, Ste. 410 in Dallas. His wife was a Division I All-American at Arizona State.