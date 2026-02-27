4-Star QB Bryson Kennedy Transfers to Duncanville as Nation’s Top 2029 Prospect Lands in Texas’ 'District of Doom'
One of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation is coming to the DFW Metroplex to play for one of the best teams in the state and nation.
Why Bryson Kennedy Is Leaving Arkansas for Duncanville
Meet Bryson Kennedy, who sent shockwaves nationwide by transferring from Little Rock Central (AR) to national powerhouse Duncanville (TX) recently. Kennedy is moving from Arkansas to Texas due to his father taking a better job in the DFW Metroplex to improve their family situation. His father’s job location coincidentally landed the talented signal caller in what’s is known as the “District of Doom” in some talking circles.
Offers From SMU, Florida, Missouri, Arkansas and More
The talented four-star quarterback is viewed by many as one of the top QB prospects for the Class of 2029 and currently holds offers from SMU, Florida, Missouri and Arkansas just to name a few.
“I would describe my game as very physical, and I love to get my receivers involved and I love to make spectacular throws also,” Kennedy said in an exclusive interview with High School on SI. “I feel like two or three things I need to improve on is me going in their locking into the playbook and that won’t take me long to do that as spring ball is closer than what we think. Another thing is me staying in the pocket more and rolling more with the play and that’s really it as my game is very simple.”
Familiar With the Big Stage Through Club and AAU Competition
Thanks to the club football circuit and playing AAU ball in his middle school years, along with having many friends and some family in the area, Kennedy is very familiar to competing in sports at a high level in Texas. With Duncanville being in one of the toughest districts in the state and one of the premier programs in the nation, Kennedy will play against some of best players in the nation and be on a lot of big stages which will have him more than ready for whatever college is fortunate enough to get his services.
“I don’t really have a Top 5 right now but a school I really like is SMU as they are a great program and I really like the coaches on that staff,” Kennedy said. "I also like Arizona State as the game atmosphere was really great there. I like Missouri and Arkansas has been on me since eighth grade as there are a lot good schools to pick from.”
After watching his brother four-star recruit Anthony Kennedy Jr. commit to Arkansas in December, Kennedy comes to Texas focused well beyond his years while preparing to be great on the big stage. After throwing for 15 touchdowns and running for four more scores as a sophomore, Kennedy established himself as a legit dual threat quarterback who is going to be a consistent problem for defenses
“Me having a great dad that I have and having a brother Anthony Kennedy Jr. who is playing at a high level and who is at Arkansas right now, I got to see up close how football can change your life and I’m like I want to do that,” Kennedy said. "Duncanville is going to be getting a leader who is a great person and second coach on the field and something the community can be proud of.”