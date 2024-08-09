Former Texas high school track star makes history at 2024 Paris Olympics
A former Texas high school track and field standout has made American history in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Mansfield Lake Ridge alum Jasmine Moore, now a U.S. track and field star, became the first American woman to medal in both the long jump and triple jump in the same Olympics games.
To further drive home the rarity, even the act of qualifying in both events was a first for the U.S. women.
The 23-year-old Grand Prairie native won bronze in the triple and long jump in Paris this month.
She secured the bronze in the long jump on Saturday, becoming Team USA's first medalist in the event on the women's side.
On Thursday, she took bronze in the triple jump with a 14.67 meter jump, which came in ahead of Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts' (14.87) and Dominica's Thea LaFond (15.02).
Moore won seven NCAA Championships total across her stints at Georgia and Florida.
Those who witnessed her on the high school stage saw the early makings of an all-time career.
She won 5A state championships in the long and triple jumps all four of her years from 2016-19.
As a sophomore, she was the lead-off runner in a state runner-up 4x100 team, and went on to place seventh at New Balance Outdoor Nationals in the event.
After her senior season, she was named Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
She left college with the NCAA triple jump record, as well as indoor long jump and triple jump records.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx