Texas high school athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway and medals are being won as the world's best athletes are competing day in and day out for Summer Olympic distinction.
Of all the athletes at the pinnacle of their respective sports, many of them hail from the Lone Star State. How many of them played high school sports in Texas?
Texas trails only California and Florida in the number of Olympic athletes produced. Here is a look at every athlete with Texas high school ties in the 2024 Summer Games:
2024 Paris Olympians with Texas high school ties
Simone Biles, gymnastics
She didn't attend high school in Texas. But the Lone Star State can claim the goat. Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time, was born in Ohio and moved to live with her grandparents in the Houston area when she was young. She attended Benfer Elementary School in Klein and switched to home schooling to focus on gymnastics.
Kelsey Bing, field hockey
The 26-year-old goalkeeper starred at St. John's School in Houston before doing the same at Stanford.
Orrin Bizer, men's rugby
Many American rugby players have some sort of football background and the 23-year-old forward is no exception. At The Woodlands, he was a standout safety, but his future was on the rugby pitch. Older sister Meya Bizer was also a USA Rugby standout and was voted into the National Collegeiate Rugby Hall of Fame.
Luisa Blanco, gymnastics
The Lebanon Trail grad and Frisco native who starred at University of Alabama became the first Colombian woman to make an artistic gymnastics final, where she finished 23rd overall with a 50.199 score on Thursday.
Taliyah Brooks, track
Distinguishable by her signature dyed-red hair, Brooks is the first Olympian from Wichita Falls, Texas, where she attended Rider High School. A heptathlete for Team USA, she'lll compete in the 100, 200, 800, high jump, shot put, long jump and javelin. Her first event is Aug. 8
Joseph Brown, track and field
The Team USA discus thrower was a multi-sport standout at Mansfield High School. He helped the Tigers to two district championships on the football field and also powerlifted.
Shaine Casas, swimming
McAllen rallied around Casas', a McAllen High School gradudate, and his Olympic journey. The 24-year-old swam for coach Albino Cisneros and was the runner-up in the 200 IM and 100 fly at the 6A UIL Swim & Dive state championship before starring at Texas A&M. He finished ninth in the 200 IM semifinal on Thursday and will be an alternate for the final.
Teal Cohen, rowing
Before she was a standout at the University of Washington and now Team USA, the 25-year-old was a standout at The Hockaday School, an all-girls school in Dallas that competes in the Southwest Preparatory Conference.
Kassidy Cook, diving
The Woodlands graduate took silver in the 3-meter synchronized competition with her partner Sarah Bacon on July 24. In high school, she was a two-time 5A state championship and set a state record in points the second time. The 29-year-old has been on the U.S. National Diving Team and was an alternate in the 2012 London Games and also made the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Jordan Delacruz, weightlifting
Delacruz is a six-time medalist on the world stage who made her first Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. She attended Wylie East High School for two years before moving to the US Olympic training center in Colorado.
Brittney Griner, women's basketball
Houston's own, Griner rose to the No. 1 recruit in the country at Nimitz High School with the same sheer dominance the 6-foot-8 has imposed on the college, WNBA and, now, Olympic stage. She led USA to gold in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020. Her high school jersey is one of just 25 on display at the WOmen's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Roscoe Hill, boxing
After making Paris Games, he won his first fight on Sunday before losing in the round of 16. The 28-year-old Team USA flyweight boxer, Spring native and Klein Oak High School grad was baptized by George Forman, which pre-told a fruitful career.
Bryce Hoppel, track
At Midland High School, he won the 2016 UIL 6A state championship in the 200, an event he set a school record in. He went on to win two NCAA championships at Kansas before launching his prolific pro career, which recently saw him win the World Indoor Championship in Glasgow.
Andrew Hudson, track, Jamaica
The Cibolo-Steele High School alum will be representing Jamaica when he runs the 200 in Paris on Saturday. He still holds Steele's 100 and 200 records, both set in 2015.
Simone Manuel, swimming
The Sugar Land native, Fort Bend Austin High School alum holds three world records (relay), won six individual NCAA champs and is a 13-time gold medalist (30 total). She was the first Black American woman to win an individual gold medal. She already has two gold medals in Paris (4x200 free, 4x100 free).
Jasmine Moore, track and field
The seven-time NCAA champ became the first American woman to qualify for the triple and long jump. She's through to the triple jump final. She attended Mansfield Lake Ridge.
Alaysha Johnson, track
The Spring High School alum was the 2013 Gatorade Texas Player of the Year and a three-time UIL 5A state champion. She was a long shot to make Team USA until she turned in a 100 meter hurdle PR of 12.31 at the trials.
David Johnston, swimming
The 27-year-old distance swimmer is a Dallas native was an eight-time All-American at Texas. He reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in Paris.
John Joss, para shooting
The 41-year-old U.S. Paralympian lost some of his right leg in combat serving a tour in Iraq. He joined the U.S. Army Marksmanship unit. A Corsicana native, he graduated from Burkburnett High School in 2002. He holds a the national record in the R6- Mixed 50m Free Rifle Prone SH1.
Fred Kerley, track
Nabbed silver in the 100 in Tokyo and has five World Championship medals (three gold). A mural in his native Taylor depicts Kerley winning gold in the 2022 World Championship. The 28-year-old starred at Taylor High School and later Texas A&M.
Jarrion Lawson, track
The U.S. long jumper got his start at Liberty-Eylau, where he rose to an all-state selection before becoming an All-American at Arkansas. He swept the long and triple jump UIL class 3A state titles from 2011-13.
Jeffrey Louis, breakdance
A Westside High School grad and Houston native, the 29-year-old goes by "Jeffro" and is a part of the first-ever Olympic breakdancing competition after the sport was minted heading into the 2024 games.
Jennifer Lozano, boxing
She's Laredo's first Olympian and has the entire town behind her. The 21-year-old Laredo LBJ High School grad was drawn to boxing as a means to fend off bullies. She scored impressive early career wins in 2022 — gold at the USA Boxing Elite National title and bronze in the USA Boxing International Invitational — and fell in the round of 16 in Paris on Thursday to Finland's Pihla Kaivo-oja on a unanimous decision.
Chiaka Ogbogu, volleyball
The 29-year-old Coppell native led Coppell High School to consecutive state titles in 2011-12 before starring at the University of Texas. A 6-foot-2 middle blocker, she's played professionally in Europe since 2017 and won a gold medal with Team USA in Toyko.
Conner Price, shooting
The Centennial High School grad and Burleson resident was one of two selections to the U.S. skeet team. At Centennial, he was a part of the Spartan Clay Target team.
Sha'Carri Richardson, track
After missing the last summer games, the Dallas native and the top U.S. sprinter could be on her way to her crowning moment. She breezed through her first 100, winning her heat in 10.94 on Thursday. The 24-year-old starred at Dallas Carter High School and won two gold medals (100, 4x100) and a bronze (200) at the World Championships last year in Budapest.
Hezly Rivera, gymnastics
At just 16 years old, the Plano native is the youngest member of Team USA and shared in the Biles-led team's championship in Paris. Originally born in New Jersey, she lives and trains in Plano.
Scottie Scheffler, golf
The world No. 1 golfer has won 12 PGA tournaments and two majors, but makes his Olympics debut in Paris. At Highland Park High School, he won three straight UIL state titles from 2012-14, which matched the same accomplishment previously made by Jordan Spieth (Dallas Jesuit).
Austen Smith, shooting
The 23-year-old Keller native is in her second Olympics. She competed with the Keller Clay Target Team and made her first Olympics in Tokyo at age 18 — six years after picking up the sport.
Jaedyn Shaw, women's soccer
Shaw, a Frisco native, attended Frisco Centennial but was already well on her way to soccer stardom. She committed to UNC at 14 and made her NWSL debut at 17, which made her the second youngest player in league history — and scored a game-winner in her debut. An injury kept her out of the U.S.'s debut against Zambia.
Keith Sanderson, trap shooting
A four-time Olympian (Beijing, London, Rio, Paris), Sanderson, 49, attended John Marshall High School in San Antonio, and began shooting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He's the chief marksman instructor of the USMC base in Hawaii.
Avery Skinner, volleyball
The Katy native led HCYA to Texas state championships in high school. She played at Kentucky and Baylor, and helped USA volleyball to its first win over Serbia on Wednesday. She's the daughter of former NBA player Brian Skinner.
Sam Watson, speed climbing
At 18, Watson entered Paris the speed climbing gold medal favorite. He attended Southlake Carroll High School for two years, then switched to online school to focus on his competitive climbing career.
Jordan White, archery
How's this for a COVID hobby? Four years after picking up the sport during the pandemic, the Cedar Park resident beat the U.S.'s gold medalist at the 2020 Paralympics. At 15 years old, he's the youngest archer at the Paris Paralympics and qualified in his first year of national competition.
Kevon Williams, men's rugby
Before Williams, 33, starred at half-back for the U.S. national rugby sevens, the Houston native went to Westbury High School, where he starred as a wide receiver. He went on to play at Division II college football and received his first national team rugby call-up in 2016.
Jacob Wooten, track
Graduated from Tomball Memorial in 2015 after winning a UIL 5A state championship in the pole vault, then became an All-American at Texas A&M. The 27-year-old makes his Olympic debut on Saturday.
