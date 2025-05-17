High School

Former Texas high school wrestling coach indicted on child sex crime charges by federal grand jury

According to a ABC 7 News report, a former Tascosa High School coach was indicted on one count of enticement of a minor

Andy Villamarzo

Nicholas Hermann has been indicted by a federal gran jury on one count of enticement of a minor
Nicholas Hermann has been indicted by a federal gran jury on one count of enticement of a minor / Courtesy of Randall County Jail

According to a ABC 7 News report, former Tascosa High School wrestling coach Nicholas Hermann has been indicted on one count of enticement of a minor.

Per the report, Hermann, 31, was arrested back in late January for two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student. ABC 7 News reported that the alleged sexual encounters took place at the coach's home between Hermann and the 17-year-old victim.

Congratulations Coach Herrmann on receiving Assistant Wrestling Coach of the Year for the 2023-2024 season! ❤️🖤👆🏻

Posted by Tascosa Rebel Wrestling on Monday, March 18, 2024

Shortly thereafter, the Amarillo ISD released a statement regarding Hermann's arrest.

AISD has no tolerance for this type of alleged behavior. Upon learning of the allegation, the District quickly removed the individual from campus, law enforcement was notified, and the employee resigned. The District also made reports to Child Protective Services and the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC). AISD will continue to cooperate fully with authorities. Any further information will need to come from the Amarillo Police Department.

Hermann, who won four state championships at Tascosa from 2009-2012, last year was named by the Texas High School Wrestling Coaches Association as the 5A Boys Assistant Coach of the Year.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Texas