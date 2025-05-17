Former Texas high school wrestling coach indicted on child sex crime charges by federal grand jury
According to a ABC 7 News report, former Tascosa High School wrestling coach Nicholas Hermann has been indicted on one count of enticement of a minor.
Per the report, Hermann, 31, was arrested back in late January for two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student. ABC 7 News reported that the alleged sexual encounters took place at the coach's home between Hermann and the 17-year-old victim.
Shortly thereafter, the Amarillo ISD released a statement regarding Hermann's arrest.
AISD has no tolerance for this type of alleged behavior. Upon learning of the allegation, the District quickly removed the individual from campus, law enforcement was notified, and the employee resigned. The District also made reports to Child Protective Services and the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC). AISD will continue to cooperate fully with authorities. Any further information will need to come from the Amarillo Police Department.
Hermann, who won four state championships at Tascosa from 2009-2012, last year was named by the Texas High School Wrestling Coaches Association as the 5A Boys Assistant Coach of the Year.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi