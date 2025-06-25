Instant replay approved for Missouri high school football finals; girls flag football gains ground
Instant replay will be used at the Missouri high school football state championships for the first time starting this fall, following a vote by the MSHSAA Board of Directors during its June 18 meeting.
The replay system will be in place for Show-Me Bowl games only and is intended to correct “obvious and potentially game-changing errors.” per a release from the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA). Routine plays will not be subject to review. It marks a notable step for Missouri football, aligning with replay practices adopted in several other state associations.
The Board also voted to recognize girls flag football as an emerging sport in the state, along with Unified Track & Field. Both sports were included in the results of the 2025 MSHSAA Annual Ballot, which member schools approved earlier this year.
Several additional policy changes were approved during the meeting. Starting with the 2026-27 school year, the boys and girls wrestling state championships will be held on separate weekends and in different venues on the University of Missouri campus. Girls will compete at Hearnes Center, while the boys tournament will be held at Mizzou Arena. The 2026 state tournament will still follow the current combined format.
MSHSAA also approved an increase in postseason pay for officials across all sports, citing recruitment and retention challenges in officiating statewide.
For baseball and softball, the Board voted to update postseason procedures to allow games interrupted by weather to resume and be played to a full seven innings. However, if both teams mutually agree to end the game earlier, they may do so under existing National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) guidelines.
In response to Missouri Senate Bill 63, which is awaiting the governor’s signature, MSHSAA will issue a special ballot to member schools from August 11-22. The ballot seeks to amend by-laws to comply with the new law, which expands eligibility for homeschooled, virtual, and “family-paced” students to participate in public school sports and activities without attending in-person classes. The bill requires that those students meet the same conduct and tryout standards as their enrolled peers. If signed, the law would take effect August 28.
MSHSAA is currently working with the Missouri School Boards Association to develop implementation guidance for member schools ahead of the fall sports season.
The Board also recognized the service of outgoing members Kevin Smith, superintendent of Lincoln School District, and Mark Linneman, athletic director at Lutheran South High School. Both representatives will conclude their terms in July. The Board is scheduled to meet again in September.