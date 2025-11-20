High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Nov. 20, 2025
The final week of the 2025 high school volleyball season is expected to be a battle to the finish for schools from Texas California as state and national championships are on the line.
Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) will be looking to repeat as High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball national champion when the unbeaten Bobcats (41-0) take on Dawson (42-4) for the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball Class 6A, Division 1 state championship match on Saturday, Nov. 22.
In California, Mater Dei (34-5) stunned Sierra Canyon, 3-1, in a battle of top five teams in the semifinals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships. The Monarchs, who jumped one spot to No. 4, advanced to play Rocklin (37-4) for the title on Nov. 22.
Sierra Canyon (41-4) had entered the match as the No. 2 team in the country but slipped to No. 5 with the loss. The Trailblazers’ stunning defeated opened the door for Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind., 37-0) to possibly win the national title.
Carroll moved up one spot to No. 2 after sweeping Plainfield, 3-0, earlier this month to win the Class 4A state championship and finish the season undefeated (37-0).
Xavier College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) also moved up a spot to No. 3 in the latest rankings after repeating as AIA Class 6A state champs.
Marist out of Chicago (36-5) also finished as a state champ, beating Benet Academy, 2-0, in the IHSA Class 4A state championship match.
New to the rankings are No. 20 Highland Park (Dallas) and No. 25 ‘Iolani (Honolulu). Highland Park will play for the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball 5A D1 state championship on Nov. 22, while ‘Iolani earlier this month swept Kahuku, 3-0, to win the 2025 Hawaii High School Girls Volleyball Division I state championship.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (41-0)
Last week: 1
The defending national champion Bobcats stretched their win streak to a whopping 77 matches by defeating Plano East and Cypress Ranch by 3-0 scores to advance to the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball Class 6A, Division 1 state championship match against Dawson (42-4) on Saturday, Nov. 22. In the state semifinals against Cypress Ranch, senior outside hitter Kylie Kleckner had 17 kills and 17 digs; senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Ashlyn Seay, 15 kills and 16 digs; and junior setter Sophee Peterson, 50 assists.
2. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (37-0)
Last week: 3
The Chargers earlier this month swept Plainfield, 3-0, to win the 2025 IHSAA Class 4A state championship and finish the season undefeated.
3. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (35-2)
Last week: 4
The Gators repeated as AIA Class 6A state champs by sweeping Casteel and Corona del Sol by 3-0 scores. In the final, junior outside hitter Tessa Larkin had 19 kills; freshman outside hitter Sahmone Wadsworth, 11 kills; senior setter/outside hitter Vivian Hickman, three aces and 11 assists; senior Libero Mattea Saunders, 27 digs; and senior setter Selah O’Connor, 13 digs and 26 assists, for XCP.
4. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (34-5)
Last week: 5
The Monarchs defeated Redondo Union, 3-0; Torrey Pines, 3-1; and Sierra Canyon, 3-1; to advance to the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championship against Rocklin (37-4) on Nov. 22. Mater Dei’s Westley Matavao had 18 kills and 16 digs; Layli Ostovar, 14 kills, three aces and 21 digs; Tiani Shaw, three aces; and Emma Kingston and Jael Smith, six blocks each; Lizzy Robinson, 19 digs; Kalea Lee, 24 assists; and Sam Capinpin, 17 assists, against Sierra Canyon.
5. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (41-4)
Last week: 2
The Trailblazers defeated Mira Costa and Marymount by 3-1 scores and then fell to Mater Dei, 3-1, in the regional finals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships to conclude their season.
6. Assumption (Louisville) (40-4)
Last week: 7
The Rockets earlier this month defeated Notre Dame Academy, 3-2, to win their third consecutive 2025 Kentucky High School Volleyball championship. Sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Brooke Codey had 23 kills and 22 digs; sophomore outside hitter/opposite/setter, 15 kills; sophomore middle blocker/opposite/outside hitter Julia Lee, six blocks; senior defensive specialist/Libero Emily Keiran, 21 digs; and senior setter Jillian Bohannon, 56 assists, for Assumption.
7. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (31-1)
Last week: 8
The Warriors earlier this month finished their season with a 3-0 sweep of Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) to win the Class 3A state championship. Leading Calvary Christian were junior outside hitter Sophia Puleo, 14 kills and three aces; senior opposite Sam Karjala, 12 kills and seven blocks; junior Libero Olivia Badyna, 14 digs; and junior setter Noelle Sarigumba, 38 assists.
8. Winter Park (Fla.) (31-1)
Last week: 9
The Wildcats earlier this month defeated Tampa Plant, 3-1, to win their second consecutive Class 7A state championship. It marked the third straight time that Winter Park faced Plant for the championship.
9. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (38-5)
Last week: 6
The Falcons swept San Juan Hills, 3-0, and then fell to Mater Dei, 3-1, in the regional semifinals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships, ending their season.
10. Harrisburg (S.D.) (32-2)
Last week: 11
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week swept Sturgis Brown, 3-0, in a play-in match. Leading Harrisburg were senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Gabi Zachariasen, 16 kills; junior middle blocker/outside hitter Bergen Stiff, 16 kills and four blocks; senior Libero/defensive specialist Lindsay Langner, three aces and 10 digs; and sophomore setter Josalyn Samuels, 30 assists.
11. Marist (Chicago) (36-5)
Last week: 17
The Redhawks repeated as IHSA Class 4A state champs by defeating Fremd, 2-0, in the semifinals and rival Benet Academy, 2-0, in the finals.
12. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (31-4)
Last week: 12
The independent Texas power has concluded its season. Leading the Warriors this year were sophomore outside hitter Claire Bolten, 252 kills; sophomore setter/outside hitter Sydney Whisenton, 206 kills, 194 digs and 524 assists; junior defensive specialist Jocelyn Chambliss, 41 aces and 183 digs; senior middle blocker Cayleigh Cervenka, 60 blocks; and junior setter Vanessa Perez, 288 assists.
13. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (39-3)
Last week: 10
The Redwings last week defeated Lockport, 2-0, in the semifinals and then fell to rival Marist, 2-0, in the finals of the 2025 IHSA High School Girls Volleyball playoffs, ending their season.
14. Alpharetta (Georgia) (38-2)
Last week: 13
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders earlier this month fell to Walton, 3-1, in the 2025 GHSA Volleyball Class AAAAAA state championship match.
15. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) (33-4)
Last week:14
The Monarchs swept Redwood and Folsom by 3-0 scores and then fell to Rocklin, 3-2, in the regional finals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships, ending their season.
16. Seton High (Cincinnati) (28-0)
Last week: 15
The Saints earlier this month finished their season unbeaten by sweeping Mentor, 3-0, to win the 2025 OHSAA Girls Volleyball Division I State Championship.
17. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (40-1)
Last week: 23
The Lancers earlier this month defeated Lee’s Summit North, 3-1, to win the 2025 Missouri High School Girls Volleyball Class 5 championship.
18. Rockford (Mich.) (46-1-1)
Last week: 20
Michigan’s top team swept Hudsonville, Forrest Hills Lutheran, and Traverse City Central by 3-0 scores to advance to the 2025 Michigan High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 state semifinals against Bloomfield Hills (42-6-1) on Nov. 20. Leading the Rams against Traverse City Central were junior outside hitter Mallory Wandel, who had 12 kills; junior outside hitter Haley Armock, three blocks; senior defensive specialist Anna Dady, 15 digs; and Izzie Delacher, 27 assists.
19. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (34-5)
Last week: 25
The Dragons swept Flower Mound and Tomball by 3-0 scores to advance to the Class 6A D2 state championship match against Austin (41-6) on Nov. 22.
20. Highland Park (Dallas) (42-8)
Last week: Not ranked
The Scots beat McKinney North and Aledo by 3-0 scores to advance to the 2025 UIL Texas Volleyball 5A D1 state championship match against A&M Consolidated (37-9) on Nov. 22.
21. Marymount (Los Angeles) (38-7)
Last week: 16
The Sailors swept Cathedral Catholic, 3-0, and then lost to Sierra Canyon, 3-1, in the regional semifinals of the 2025 CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships, ending their season.
22. Roncalli (Indianapolis) (33-5)
Last week: 21
The Royals earlier this month defeated Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 3-0, to win the 2025 IHSAA Class 3A state championship.
23. Sunrise Mountain (Peoria, Ariz.) (35-4)
Last week: 22
The Mustangs swept Horizon, 3-0, and then fell to Chaparral, 3-2, in the 2025 AIA State Girls Volleyball Championship match.
24. McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) (47-2)
Last week: 24
The Yellow Jackets earlier this month defeated Thompson, 25-20, 29-31, 25-21, 21-17, to win the Class 7A state championship – their fourth consecutive state title. They ended the season with an impressive 41-match win streak. Leading McGill-Toolen in the title match were senior outside hitter Catherine Mcclain, 19 kills and five blocks; senior middle hitter Cami Huff, 15 kills and five blocks; junior middle blocker Caitlin Miller, five blocks; junior Libero/defensive specialist Bella Smith, 25 digs; senior defensive specialist Payton Mcclarren, 16 digs; and junior setter Alice Wood, 10 digs and 44 assists.
25. ‘Iolani (Honolulu) (25-7)
Last week: Not ranked
The Raiders earlier this month swept Kahuku, 3-0, to win the 2025 Hawaii High School Girls Volleyball Division I state championship.
Dropped out: Mother McAuley (Chicago) (34-5, final), Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (44-4, final)
Honorable Mention:
Mother McAuley (Chicago) (34-5, final)
Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (44-4, final)
Westfield (Ind.) (26-2, final)
Mansfield (Texas) (44-3, final)
Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (29-8, final)
Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (41-5-3)
Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (29-4, final)
Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) (30-6, final)
Northwest High (Waukee, Iowa) (38-1, final)
Lovett (Atlanta) (42-3, final)
Orangewood Christian School (Maitland, Fla.) (26-5, final)
Allen (Texas) (37-7, final)
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.) (29-2)
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) (22-1, final)
Argyle (Texas) (38-3)
Norris (Firth, Neb.) (38-1, final)
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) (22-3, final)
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) (33-5, final)
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.) (34-7, final)
Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas) (34-5, final)
Walton (Marietta, Ga.) (28-6, final)
Spring-Ford High (Royersford, Pa.) (30-0, final)
Dawson (Pearland, Texas) (42-4)
Austin (Texas) (41-6)
Rocklin (Calif.) (37-4)
