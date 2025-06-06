Longview Spring Hill vs. Wimberley: Texas Class 4A Division II state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
Longview Spring Hill and Wimberley are set to face off Friday morning at Dell Diamond in Round Rock with the Class 4A Division II state championship on the line. First pitch is scheduled for 9 a.m., and one of these two programs will walk away with the first state title in school history.
Follow High School On SI – Texas for coverage of all 11 state final games this week from Dell Diamond. Bookmark this page, refresh often and share it on social media. We’ll be providing live stats and in-game updates from this matchup in the expandable section below.
Spring Hill (34-7) has turned it on at the right time, entering the title game on an 11-game winning streak. The Panthers have posted five shutouts in the postseason and 15 on the year. They dropped Game 1 of their regional final series to Carthage but bounced back to win the next two. The pitching staff is deep, led by Cayden Rhodes (8-0), Grant Burton (12-2), Mason Barnes (5-1) and Landon Bartell (5-0). Trenton Beall (.463) and Trent Thompson (.447) anchor the lineup.
Wimberley (26-7-1) is playing in its first state tournament and has made the most of it, winning 10 of 12 playoff games. The Texans survived a three-game battle with Lago Vista in the first round and haven’t lost since. They’ve taken down Sinton and Bridge City in back-to-back rounds and rely on arms like Gentry McGinnis (10-1) and Ty Thames (5-1), along with offensive production from Bryson Anderson (.416), Jayden Hall (.327) and Sage Hall (.326).
This one feels like a true coin flip. Both teams are built around pitching and experience, and both have proven they can grind out close wins. With the margin likely to be razor thin, limiting mistakes and taking advantage of scoring chances will be critical.