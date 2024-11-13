Mercy rule to be introduced in Texas high school soccer this season
In a decision resulting from thorough conversations over the past year with the Texas Association of Soccer Officials, Texas High School Coaches Association and Texas Girls Coaches Association, a mercy rule is being implemented for Texas high school soccer games for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
If a team has a lead of eight or more goals at 20 minutes or beyond, of the second half, a game will be stopped and declared as final.
The rule is for all preseason, district and playoff games.
TASO sent a letter notifying its members of the ruling on Tuesday.
“TASCO and THSCA conducted a survey of soccer coaches across the state of Texas in late August that ended up having close to 800 coaches participate with approximately equal representation from all four UIL regions,” the letter read. “The results of the survey overwhelmingly supported the implementation … with 73% of respondents replying that they favor the implementation of a mercy rule. Further, the majority of respondents felt that eight goals was the preferred goal differential for a mercy rule applied in the second half of play.”
It is unusual for the University Interscholastic League, Texas’ governing body for high school athletics, to institute a rule so close to the start of the season.
Practices begin Dec. 2, and the regular season starts Dec. 30.
“However, when discussing this proposal and the survey results with all concerned, all organizations felt that it would be best to implement this proposal this season,” the letter read. “As such, the UIL is moving forward with implementing this rule change this year for all levels of play and all classifications for the 2024-2025 season.”
The UIL currently has mercy rules in place in baseball and softball.