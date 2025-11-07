Texas Football Program Forfeits 6 Wins After 'Clerical Oversight' Rules Player Ineligible
When the Amarillo Sandies began the week, the team held an impressive 7-2 record and was in great shape for the upcoming playoffs. By Friday morning, the team was 1-8 and desperately needed a win just to keep its season alive.
Rumors swirled earlier in the week that the University Interscholastic League (UIL) was mulling the eligibility of an unnamed Sandies player who had contributed in games for most of the season. The questions appeared to be clerical in nature and surrounded eligibility paperwork submitted to the UIL on the player’s behalf before the season.
On Friday morning, the UIL dropped the hammer.
UIL Decision Fallout: Six Wins Vacated
The player in question was ruled ineligible, thus forcing the Sandies to forfeit six of their seven wins in which the ineligible player participated.
Amarillo’s opening win against Odessa (55-12) on Aug. 29 turned into a loss. In fact, its first three wins were all vacated, including those over San Angelo Central (41-21) and Midland (31-24). The Sandies beat Odessa in 2024, but lost close games to San Angelo Central and MIdland.
The Sandies naturally lost games to Amarillo Palo Duro (35-14) on Sept. 19 and Abilene (24-21) on Oct. 3, but they must forfeit a Sept. 25 win against Lubbock Monterey (37-21), an Oct. 23 win against Lubbock Coronado (79-6) and the Halloween night win against Lubbock (58-13). Amarillo beat Monterey, Coronado and Lubbock in 2024.
When the dust settled, the Sandies only got to keep their 45-10 win against Amarillo Caprock on Oct. 9, as the player did not participate in that game.
What Was the 'Consequential Clerical Oversight'?
Amarillo ISD issued a statement following the UIL’s ruling, maintaining the issue stemmed from a “consequential clerical oversight.”
Read the statement from Amarillo ISD below:
“The UIL has denied our waiver, which means that Amarillo High varsity football team has been playing with an ineligible player most of the season.- Amarillo ISD statement
Unfortunately, the final steps in filing the appropriate UIL administrative documentation were not completed on behalf of the student-athlete before the start of the season. While this comes down to an unintentional, but ultimately consequential clerical oversight, we genuinely regret its impact on our student-athletes. We take UIL rules and regulations seriously. Going forward, we will work diligently to fortify our records procedures to ensure a mistake like this doesn’t happen again.”
From Playoff Lock to Must-Win: The New Stakes for the Sandies
Saddled with the news, the Sandies had less than a day to process the magnitude of Friday’s game. Suddenly 1-8, Amarillo faced a must-win game against Tascosa just to have a shot at the Class 5A playoffs.
The Sandies lost 2024 game against Tascosa 34-29.
'We MUST WIN': The Program's Powerful Call to Sandie Nation
The football program released a statement Friday to supporters on its X, formerly Twitter, account.
“In light of the events that have transpired over the last 48 hours, only one thing matters now:- Amarillo Golden Sandstorm, on X
To keep our season alive, we MUST WIN over our rival Tascosa.
Sandie Nation, we ask for you to show up in full force tonight and rally behind the 2025 Golden Sandstorm football team. Rally behind the coaching staff that has, and always will, have the purest of intentions with our student-athletes. Rally behind the 34 seniors who are now fighting with everything they have to get the opportunity to play one more football game next week.
Sandie Nation, now more than ever, we need your love and support. Tonight, we MUST WIN. So show up early, be loud, and help give these kids the ending to the regular season they deserve.
As always, we will operate our program with core values – Discipline, Commitment, Toughness, Effort, and Pride, and we will KTA while doing so.”
Even with a win, the Sandies could use some help. An Amarillo win and a Coronado win over Lubbock would get them in. A win and a Lubbock victory over Coronado would create a three-way tie — with Lubbock and Caprock — for fourth place in the district.
The Sandies went 6-5 last season and finished 4-2 in District 2-5A-I after back-to-back 6-6 season in 2022 and 2023.