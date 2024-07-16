MLB All-Star festivities a family affair for former Georgia high school baseball standout
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Termarr Johnson came up to the plate on Saturday as the first batter of a brand-new competition during the Major League Baseball All-Star festivities.
Johnson - an infielder in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ system - led off the inaugural MLB Futures Skills Showcase by taking a couple of swings toward the outfield fence at Globe Life Field, home of the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers and the site of the All-Star events, culminating with Tuesday’s playing of the MLB All-Star Game.
But in this opening round of the three-round skills contest, points are determined by expertly placing the ball at various parts of the field. That included two targeted areas between home plate and the pitcher’s mound.
A left-handed batter, Johnson quickly determined that the best way to pick up points in that first round was to place bunts on those nearby targets. He did just that, placing a few bunts inside those targets and finishing the first round with a solid score of 24 points.
Just several rows behind Johnson, a vocal contingent of fans were there cheering him on. One of them also held up a sign exhorting Johnson to succeed.
They were members of Johnson’s family, including his parents, father Terry and mother Kim. And the one holding up the sign was his younger cousin, Grant Ashley.
And with each at-bat from Johnson, the cheers from his rooting section grew louder. With Johnson being a prospect in the Pirates’ system, they were decked out in Pirates’ T-shirts and hats. One even sported an old-school Pirates’ jersey with the name and number of legendary player Willie Stargell.
Stargell helped the Pirates win two World Series in the 1970s, the latter in 1979 that was fueled by the team’s unofficial anthem, the song “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge.
Keeping with the family theme, Johnson’s family really got loud during the second round, where participants “call their shot,” getting points for hitting to a part of the field they announce they are hitting it toward. In this round, Johnson picked up 30 points in taking the lead entering the third and final round.
But in that final round, more along the lines of a traditional home run derby, Johnson was unable to hit one over the wall and ended up with that score of 54. Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony, who had just six points over the first two rounds, found a groove, hitting several balls out to end up winning the event by scoring 60 points in the final round for a three-round total of 66.
While disappointed with how things transpired in the final round, the Johnson family was still able to hold their heads high with how Termarr performed not only in the skills contest but in the MLB Futures Game played earlier in the day, with Johnson’s National League team claiming a 6-1 win.
“I was very proud of him; the opportunity to be selected for such a prestigious game, I thought he performed well,” Terry Johnson said. “Defensively and even offensively, he was able to do some things, but what I loved the most was his leadership. He was that cheerleader, that motivator in the clubhouse and in the dugout, so I’m really, really proud of him for that.
“I always talk about when we’re playing a game, it’s about leadership on and off (the field), so I’m proud of what he did (Saturday).”
Terry Johnson was also proud of how his son improvised on the fly, deciding that bunting for points in the first round was the best way to get things started.
“For me, it was like, ‘Wow;’ to be selected to lead off this inaugural event says a lot about what they think about him and his skills,” Terry Johnson said. “Then I think he kind of set the standard, he was like, ‘OK, we’re going to hit, but to get points, let’s go do the small things,’ so I think everyone did the lead of bunting so they would get comfortable.
“But I was proud of him, because again, that’s a sign of leadership. He did well, we were close there at the end, but I’m very proud of him and all the young men that participated in the event.”
The Johnsons hail from Atlanta, Ga. Termarr Johnson was a standout player in the city at Benjamin Elijah Mays High School. After his senior season in 2022, he turned down a chance to play collegiately at Arizona State to play professionally, as Johnson was regarded as a high draft prospect.
He was the fourth overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Pirates.
Johnson - who is currently taking online classes at Arizona State - worked his way up through the ranks, going from the rookie league to Single-A and now with the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers in the High-A South Atlantic League.
He’s part of a Pirate organization on the upswing, with the big club in the hunt for a playoff spot while one of their young stars, pitcher Paul Skenes - the No. 1 overall selection in last year’s draft - set to start Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field.
“When (Termarr) was drafted in 2022, we were at the draft and he was like, ‘Dad, the Pirates,’ and I said it’s a great organization, go do the research,” Terry Johnson said. “Then we went to dinner and I came back to the hotel and he was like, ‘Oh, my God; I didn’t realize the rich history of the organization.’ That’s the first thing that got him excited, and then what we’re seeing, it’s a lot of talent within the system and then they’ve been very strategic, methodical and also anxious.
“I use all those words because the Pirates want to win long-term. … I’m excited about the product they have on the field out there in the playoff hunt, it looks like their farm system is going well. You look at all their teams, they’re all competitive, so I’m excited that we’re part of that organization and what they’re building, so that’s what I’m really happy about right now.”
Johnson’s family was equally happy to see their son in action on Saturday in the Futures Game, with Termarr going 1-for-2 with a single and a run scored. Then the Futures Skills Showcase.
“He made contact in his first at-bat and even got a single in the second one, and he was able to score. … He was able to help the team get their second run up on the board, which led to a win and also defensively, he did real well, too,” Terry Johnson said.
Terry is hoping that his son gets the call up to the Pirates’ Double-A team in Altoona, Pa. Eventually, the family is awaiting the day that Johnson gets that call to “The Show,” with the opportunity to play his home games at the Pirates’ majestic PNC Park.
But like Termarr himself, they are just playing the waiting game right now.
“Well, we don’t know, but he’s working hard,” Terry said. “So whenever he gets that call, we know that he’s going to give his all to the organization with this opportunity, so we’re just waiting now.”
Baseball is a family affair for the Johnsons, in more ways than one. Terry and Kim have two other sons involved in the sport. The oldest, Tervont, is an assistant coach at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Another son, Tervell, is an outfielder for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and has a chance to hear his name called at the MLB Draft, which started Sunday night.
Then another son, Terrenz, is making a name for himself in the music industry, as a hip-hop performer who goes by the name of “Levels.” Terrenz - who joined his family to watch Termarr on Saturday - also writes and produces music.
“I tell people what you see in Termarr, it’s a piece of all of them,” Terry Johnson said. “The swagger, the confidence, he gets it from (Terrenz), but he’s gotten it from all of them.”
Terry also gives his wife credit for her role in the raising of their four sons.
“I told (Kim) on draft day (when Termarr was drafted by the Pirates) and even through this process, the best thing she could ever do was to give me four beautiful boys, so it’s been exciting for the entire family, but I’m really blessed that we are able to have four boys that have this type of impact on the world,” Terry said.
Their sons aren’t the only ones Terry has impacted through the sport of baseball. He serves as the executive director for the Field of Dreams Academy, a non-profit organization based in Atlanta.
“It’s a non-profit that balances academics, athletics and character leadership development,” Terry said. “Baseball is one of our signature programs, and so for the past 19 years, it’s about teaching the fundamentals and then also putting them in a position to be able to play at the highest level.”
Termarr came up through that program, as did Chandler Simpson, a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization that also played in Saturday’s Futures Game, along with Bubba Chandler, a pitcher and teammate of Termarr’s in the Pirates system who got the final out in Saturday’s win for the National League.
Another product of the Field of Dreams Academy is Lawrence Butler, an outfielder for the Oakland Athletics who on Sunday, slugged three home runs in Oakland’s final game before the All-Star break, a decisive win at Philadelphia.
“Baseball has always been a part of my family,” Terry Johnson said. “I have been a coach for them since they were small, and to see them come in here and the larger story, and it’s not just about my son, but I’ve been very blessed because there are a number of young men that are here that are playing baseball at the major-league level and at the minors that have come through our organization, so I’m a proud father but also a proud coach.”
Grant Ashley, who held up the sign supporting his cousin on Saturday, is a baseball player himself and enjoyed seeing Termarr play.
“It was awesome and it was exciting to see him,” Grant said.
“He played hard, he tried his best, he hit hard and he did his best, so he basically deserves a ‘Good job’ for (Saturday).”
And no doubt as a baseball player, Grant has received a few pointers from his cousin. So what was the biggest thing Grant learned from Termarr?
“Well, never giving up and always reaching your dreams,” Grant said.
It’s that dream that the entire Johnson family is holding on to. Saturday was a big step in that, and they’re hoping it leads to that eventual call-up for Termarr, not only for Double-A but eventually the big club.
“We’re hoping that he gets that call soon, and we’ll all be there and that he’ll be able to leave his legacy on baseball at the highest level; that’s the goal. … Then you’re hoping he can make an impact on and off the field,” Terry Johnson said. “That’s what I hope for.”
