Nation's Top RB Landen Williams-Callis Commits to Texas After Record-Breaking Junior Season

One of the nation's premier football prospects is staying home.

One of Texas' Top Playmakers Stays Home

Richmond Randle (Texas) 2027 running back Landen Williams-Callis announced Saturday that he has committed to Steve Sarkisian and the University of Texas, choosing the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Houston, SMU and several other programs.

Williams-Callis made the announcement Saturday in Rosenberg, ending one of the state's most closely watched recruiting battles. He chose the Longhorns over programs including Houston, Texas A&M, and SMU, among others.

Historic Junior Season Put Him on the National Map

Williams-Callis turned in one of the nation's most productive seasons in 2025, rushing for 3,502 yards and 59 touchdowns while averaging better than 10 yards per carry. He led Richmond Randle to the UIL Class 5A Division II state championship game before the Lions fell to South Oak Cliff in their bid for a second consecutive title.

Williams-Callis has established himself as one of the nation's most complete running back prospects. At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, he combines breakaway speed with the vision and balance to create explosive plays both between the tackles and on the perimeter. His ability to make defenders miss in space while consistently finishing runs had made him a priority target for college recruiters across the country. With another productive season, Williams-Callis could challenge Kaegan's Texas state career rushing record. He needs 3,828 rushing yards to surpass Ash.

Williams-Callis' breakout season earned him the cover of this summer's Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine, making him the publication's first solo high school athlete featured on the cover since Midland Lee legend Cedric Benson appeared in 2000.

Longhorns Land Another Elite In-State Prospect

Landen Williams-Callis, who is set to join fellow former top Texas high school football recruit Jermaine Bishop Jr. on the Forty Acres next fall, enters his senior campaign just 3,828 yards away from eclipsing the Texas career rushing record set by Kaegan Ash (Mount Enterprise) just last season.

Senior Season Begins With State Title Rematch

Williams-Callis will begin his senior season Aug. 28 at Prairie View A&M University when Richmond Randle meets South Oak Cliff in a rematch of last year's Class 5A Division II state championship game. With a Texas commitment secured, attention now shifts to whether he can lead the Lions back to AT&T Stadium while making a run at one of the state's most prestigious career rushing records.