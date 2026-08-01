5-Star RB Landen Williams-Callis Announces Decision Saturday; What It Means for Texas

The Texas Longhorns are turning the page to focus on the critical 2026 season that lies ahead. With lofty goals placed upon them, it is all hands on deck in the program's quest to return a national championship to the Forty Acres for the first time in 20 years.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't faltering on the road in front of him, and is in fact looking beyond this season as well, ensuring that the program will be set up for future success via loading up on talent on the recruiting trail.

One of the top targets for the cycle, five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis, is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, August 1, and it could make or break the cycle for the Longhorns, depending on his decision.

What it Means if He Commits

Landen Williams-Callis with the Texas Longhorns coaching staff | Landen Williams-Callis (@CallisLanden on X)

The Longhorns, despite having an extremely talented running back room, have a very young room as well, and Williams-Callis, who would be stepping on campus as a highly-touted and highly productive five-star, would find himself in the mix to earn playing time.

Perhaps more importantly, it would signal two critical things for the Longhorns: Coach Jabaar Jaluke is a problem on the recruiting trail for other programs, and the Longhorns were able to steal away a critical commitment from their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.

Jaluke, who isn't the first Longhorns running backs coach to sway Williams-Callis, was the first one to make clear headroom in the race, and has been one of the top hires Sarkisian made this cycle, and garnering his commitment, could solidify it as the clear No. 1 hire of the cycle.

Where the Longhorns Go if Williams-Callis Chooses Elsewhere

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) rushes with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns seem to be the favorites for Williams-Callis, but with growing optimism for the other programs in the race, there is a chance he could take his talents elsewhere. If that happens, though, the Longhorns would lose out on the elite talent, but it might not change their approach to the class as much.

The initial belief was that after signing Noah Roberts, the Longhorns would be content with that part of their class, but a late surge in Williams-Callis recruiting race changed the outlook.

If they miss out on him, the Longhorns would most likely stay where they are and occasionally check in on a flip opportunity, but nothing major outside of that.

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