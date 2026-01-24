The Texas Takeover: 25 Former TXHSFB Stars Headlining the East-West Rosters
The 101st Annual East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, will have a definite Texas flair.
The 145-man contest features college seniors from the Division 1 FBS and Division 1 FCS level. Texans account for 17.2% of the rosters and hail from 18 different colleges.
The 25 players will feature 12 on the East side, led by Atlanta Falcons assistant coach Marquice Williams. The West, coached by Dallas Cowboys assistant Lunda Wells, will have 13 players.
The game will start at 6 p.m. from The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. NFL Network will broadcast the game.
The East team won last year, 25-0. The Offensive MVP was Jacory Croskey-Merritt from Arizona. He ran for 8 touchdowns and 809 yards this year for the Washington Commanders.
Texas A&M and Texas each have three native Texans on the roster, while fellow Southeastern Conference school Georgia has a pair of Texans in the game.
Here’s a rundown of each team’s players and what they accomplished in high school.
EAST
No. 1 Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech
It’s been a few years, but he was the offensive MVP from the 2019 Class 5A Division 1 finals, leading Alvin Shadow Creek to a 28-22 win over Denton Ryan. He was an all-district pick and named the District 10-5A Division 1 MVP for the Sharks. He was the No. 7 dual-threat QB in the country and started his career at Baylor. His father, Kevin, is the coach of the Friendswood Clear Brook boys' track and field team.
No. 2 Cade Klubink, QB, Clemson
At one point, he was ranked as the top quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft and is still projected to be a top-three-round pick by many draft pundits. Coming out of Austin Westlake, he was the No. 2 quarterback in the country and No. 3 recruit in Texas. He helped the Chaparrals win a state title as the starter in 2020 and was named the Texas Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Year. He was a backup on the 2019 team that won the Class 6A Division 2 title.
No. 7 Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
He had a chance to come back for one more year as a redshirt junior, but declared for the draft. Coming out of Cypress Park High School, he was the No. 4 linebacker in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, while No. 2 by 247Sports and On3 ranked him at No. 1. Was first-team All-Greater Houston utility player for his time at running back and linebacker. Played in the Under Armour All-American Game.
No. 10 Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech
He guided the Red Raiders to the Big 12 title this year and a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Morton was a three-time All-Big 12 pick. He was a standout at Eastland, where he was the District 3-3A Division 1 offensive MVP two times and the District 5-3A District MVP as a senior. Became the highest ranked quarterback to sign with Texas Tech, No. 6 in the country by 247Sports and No. 12 by Rivals.
No. 31 Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
He was a third-team All-SEC linebacker this year for the Aggies. In 2023, he was an ESPN Freshman All-American and on the SEC All-Freshman team. York was a 4-year starter for Temple High School, tallying 435 tackles and was a three-time District 12-6A Defensive MVP and was the co-defensive newcomer of the year as a freshman.
No. 36 Jalen Walthall, WR, Incarnate Word
The former Manvel standout was third in the NCAA in receiving yards with 1,290 in 2024 and was the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year. In high school, he was a state champion in the triple jump (50 feet, 4 inches) and was first-team all-state wide receiver for the Mavericks. Initially, he spent three years at Hawaii before going back to the Houston area for his final two years of college.
No. 43 Dalton Johnson, DB, Arizona
The safety hails from Katy, where he played for legendary coach Gary Joseph. Johnson helped the Tigers win the Class 6A Division 2 title in 2020. Was first-team All-Greater Houston player and 2020 All-State second-team pick.
No. 51 DJ Campbell, OL, Texas
A proud of James Bowie High School in Arlington, Campbell started 43 of 50 games at Texas and was a Joe Moore Award finalist in 2024. The right guard was a three-time all-district and three-time all-state pick for the Volunteers. Participated in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Bowl and was the No. 1-ranked guard in the country coming out of high school.
No. 52 Dillon Wade, OL, Auburn
The Cypress Falls player was a two-time all-district player, where he was a three-year starter. Started his career at Tulsa before transferring to Auburn.
No. 85 Noah Thomas, WR, Georgia
The 6-foot-5 target was a 3-star recruit coming out of League City Clear Springs High School. He was a third-team all-state player for the Chargers and a District 24-6A all-district pick. He spent his first three seasons in college at Texas A&M. He had 16 catches for 254 yards and 4 TDs in his lone season in Athens.
No. 86 Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia
He started five games as a true freshman for Georgia and had a catch in the College Football Playoff championship game against TCU that season. The Houston native, who played at The Kinkaid School, started 33 games for the Bulldogs. In high school, he was a 3-star recruit and the Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year in 2021. That same year, The Kinkaid School won the SPC 4A state title.
No. 87 Lake McRee, TE, USC
McRee graduated early and joined the Trojans ahead of the 2021 season. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in 2024. He was a 2020 graduate of Austin Lake Travis. He helped the Trojans reach the 6A Division 1 semifinals in 2018, but missed the next season with a torn ACL. He was a 3-star recruit and the No. 37-ranked recruit in the country by 247Sports.
WEST
No. 10 Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech
The Longview product helped put Georgia Tech back on the map, helping the Jackets rise as high as No. 7 this year. In all three years, he led Georgia Tech to a bowl game and 23 total wins. He was an Under Armour All-American at Longview, where he played for his dad and Hall of Fame coach John King. Haynes was a 4-star recruit out of high school and played three years at Texas A&M.
No. 17 Albert Regis, DL, Texas A&M
He was ranked the No. 67 recruit in the state as a senior out of La Porte High School. He was the District 21-6A sophomore of the year and an all-district pick at tight end as well. He was 4-star recruit for the Bulldogs before signing with the Aggies.
No. 27 Louis Moore, DB, Indiana
He was a 2nd-team All-American by the Associated Press and helped Indiana win the College Football Playoff National Championship. He’s back at Indiana for a second stint this year. He has 88 tackles and 6 interceptions this season. Moore was an unranked wide receiver coming out of Mesquite Poteet High School and went to Navarro Junior College.
No. 30 Ahmaad Moses, DB, SMU
The safety from Mansfield Summit was a District 4-5A co-defensive MVP his senior year. He was also a first-team all-district pick as a junior, helping the Jaguars reach the semifinal in 2021. A 3-star recruit out of high school, he was initially pledged to UTSA but flipped to SMU. He started at least one game all four years at the Dallas school.
No. 36 Jaylon Guilbeau, CB, Texas
The Port Arthur Memorial product started 10 games this fall for the Longhorns. He started 27 times and played in 43 games for Texas. The 2022 graduate was a 4-star recruit out of high school and was a three-time all-district pick. He played in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game and was ranked between No. 20 and 40 in terms of state ranking. Was the District 9-5A Division 1 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021.
No. 41 Lance Mason, TE, Wisconsin
The 6-foot-4 target earned FCS All-American honors at Missouri State in 2024, before heading to Wisconsin this past season. The Rockwall-Heath product started three years for the Hawks and was an all-conference tight end, while also playing linebacker.
No. 54 Febechi Nwaiwu, OL, Oklahoma
The interior offensive lineman, who is 6-foot-4, 326 pounds, hails from Coppell. He joined North Texas out of high school, unranked at the time. He was a 3-star recruit when he transferred to OU in 2023.
No. 55 Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Texas A&M
The guard was a second-team All-American this year by the Associated Press. He played in 26 games in two years for the Aggies and saw time in 31 games in four years at Kansas. He was a 3-star recruit out of DeSoto, ranked No. 72 out of the top 100 to watch by the Dallas Morning News ahead of the 2019 season. He played at Mesquite Horn for his first three years of high school.
No. 77 Jaeden Roberts, OL, Alabama
Was on the All-SEC preseason team picked by the coaches. The 6-foot-5 guard played in 10 games and started four. A graduate of Galena Park North Shore, he was a 4-star recruit and the No. 3-ranked guard in the country by ESPN . He helped the Mustangs win the Class 6A Division 1 title as a junior and was part Under Armour All-American game as a senior.
No. 78 Caden Barnett, OL, Wyoming
The 6-foot-5 lineman can play tackle or guard and is projected to be a sixth- or seventh-round pick in early mock drafts. He was a two-way starter for Justin Northwest on the offensive and defensive line. The 3-star recruit was a two-time all-district pick.
No. 89 J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida
The 6-foot-2 wide receiver capped his career in the SEC with Florida after stops at UCLA and California. He left Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus as the career leader in catches (188), yards receiving (2,303) and touchdowns (23). Was an Under Armour All-American after his junior season.
No. 92 Ethan Burke, DE, Texas
The 6-foot-6 edge is a former high school teammate of Cade Klubnik and will now chase after him in this game. Burke was a two-year starter for Austin Westlake and was named the District 26-6A Defensive MVP and an all-district pick in 2021. He was ranked as high as No. 27 in the country among edge rushers.
No. 96 Tyler Onyedim, DL, Texas A&M
A three-year letterman for Richmond Foster, he initially started his career at Iowa State. Onyedim had 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his lone season at Texas A&M. A 3-star recruit, he had 63 tackles and 12 sacks as a senior for the Falcons in 2020.