Southlake Carroll's Next Football Coach? Why Monday's Board Meeting is a Defining Moment for the Dragons
One of the most high-profile coaching searches in Texas high school football this offseason appears to be nearing its conclusion. The Carroll Independent School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider the recommendation for a new head football coach during its meeting on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at 5 p.m.
According to the official meeting agenda, board members will deliberate on the personnel recommendation during an executive session. The move comes as the district seeks a successor to Riley Dodge, who resigned in late December to accept an assistant coaching role at Southern Methodist University (SMU).
Dodge's exit at Southlake Carroll immediately created one of the country's premier high school coaching vacancies. During his eight-year tenure (2018–2025), Dodge continued the program's elite status with a 108–10 record, secured seven district titles, and reached the state semifinals or beyond in five of his eight seasons.
The search for a new leader
The interview process for the vacancy began nearly two weeks ago, with the district reportedly attracting candidates from across the country. Board President Cam Bryan previously noted that the search drew a "diverse and highly qualified pool of applicants," emphasizing that the district would not "rush this decision" to ensure the right fit for the eight-time state champion program.
While Dodge has moved on to the collegiate ranks as the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach at SMU, the ties between the two programs remain strong. Earlier this week, SMU extended a scholarship offer to 2029 Carroll linebacker DeMarcus Ware Jr., the son of the NFL Hall of Famer and a key piece of the Dragons' future.
Local favorite emerges in Lee Munn
Among the names frequently mentioned to fill the vacancy, defensive coordinator Lee Munn has emerged as a clear internal favorite with significant community backing. Munn has been a pillar of the Carroll staff since 2018, when he was Riley Dodge’s first hire.
Munn’s coaching pedigree is deeply rooted in the "Dodge umbrella." He followed Riley’s father, legendary coach Todd Dodge, to Southlake after working under him at Marble Falls and Austin Westlake. This extensive history with the program’s most successful era has made him a popular choice for those seeking continuity.
His candidacy has been bolstered by high-profile endorsements on social media from several Texas football legends:
- Quinn Ewers: The Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Carroll standout posted his support for Munn on X (formerly Twitter) with the hashtags #LeadWithLee and #CultureLeader.
- Dez Bryant: The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver also voiced his approval, stating that Munn taking the head coaching role "makes perfect sense."
- Todd Dodge: The seven-time state champion coach has publicly endorsed Munn, citing his loyalty and growth within the program.
A record of success and stability
The case for Munn often centers on his intimate knowledge of the game and immediate sense of stability within the program. Although he has not yet served as a full-time head coach, Munn famously took the reins as interim head coach during the 2020 state semifinals. With Riley Dodge sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, Munn led Carroll to a 34–27 victory over perennial power Duncanville.
This past season, Munn’s defensive unit was among the most dominant in North Texas, allowing an average of only 12.5 points per game during a 14–1 run.
While outside candidates have been linked to the search, such as Port Neches-Groves’ Jeff Joseph and Frisco Lone Star’s Jeff Rayburn, the district’s decision on Monday will determine whether it prefers the fresh perspective of an outside hire or the stability offered by Munn’s long-standing relationships with players and staff.
The board will meet at the Carroll ISD Administration Center, with a final vote and potential announcement expected to follow the executive session.