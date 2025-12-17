Tua Tagovailoa Benching Causes Massive Shift in Bengals vs. Dolphins Odds for Week 16

The numbers game:



Tua Tagovailoa already has $54 million guaranteed to him in 2026.



On March 15, $3M of his 2027 salary becomes guaranteed.



Cutting him would leave $99M in dead money.



Post June 1 cut would equal $67.4M in dead money in 2026, $31.8M in 2027. https://t.co/DowBg5XZCR