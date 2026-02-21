Stephenville Football Team Named National Football Foundation's Hatchell Cup winner
The National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame named Stephenville High School as this year’s NFF Hatchell Cup recipient.
The Yellowjackets won the 2025 Texas Class 4A Division I State Champions this past season.
Promoting academic excellence and leadership through football remains at the forefront of NFF’s mission, sparked the creation of the NFF Hatchell Cup in 2021.
The award is the only nationwide effort to recognize an entire high school football team for excellence on the field and in the classroom.
Winning on and off the field
Led by Head Coach Sterling Doty, the 2025 Yellowjackets posted a flawless 4.0 team GPA. All 53 players earned Academic All-District honors, with 13 earning Academic All-State recognition. LB/QB Hudson Butchee was named a Rivalry Series Academic All-American, and WR Rhett Donham earned First Team Academic All-State honors. Forty-eight players were named to the school's Honor Roll, and 32 were enrolled in Advanced Placement and honors courses.
On the field, Stephenville completed a perfect 16-0 season to capture the 2025 Texas Class 4A Division I State Championship. The defense recorded four shutouts, while the offense averaged 44.4 points per game. One of Texas' premier high school programs, Stephenville has captured two state titles since 2021 and seven overall.
“Stephenville High School and all the finalists share one important quality … a deep-rooted and daily commitment to excellence,” said Bob Sambol, founder of Bob’s Steak & Chop House. “The NFF has long believed that excellence could and should exist on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community. We are honored to be the presenting sponsor of the NFF Hatchell Cup and look forward to celebrating the Yellowjackets.”
In addition to earning the distinction as the premier academic high school team in the nation, Stephenville’s football program will be awarded $10,000 from Bob’s Steak & Chop House.
How they are picked?
A comprehensive review of academic achievement, on-field performance and community leadership was used to determine the single national recipient of the NFF Hatchell Cup.
For the 2025-26 cycle, high school programs from across the country were honored at the state level through the NFF National High School Academic Excellence Awards, Presented Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation. From that nationwide pool of 95 finalists, a national selection committee, with input from state high school coaches associations, conducted a comprehensive review of academic achievement, on-field performance, and community leadership to determine the single national recipient of the NFF Hatchell Cup.
"Stephenville's selection as the recipient of the NFF Hatchell Cup reflects an extraordinary commitment to excellence in every dimension of student-athlete life," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. "This award recognizes their outstanding achievements, including a 4.0 team GPA in the classroom and an undefeated season culminating in a state title. We congratulate Head Coach Sterling Doty, his staff, the players, and the entire Stephenville community on this well-earned honor."
Leadership off and on the field
The Yellowjackets also demonstrated significant leadership in the community. Through "Reading Under the Lights," players read to elementary students at the stadium. The team supported families in need through "Heart of Gold," partnered with "Project 22" to assist military veterans, worked elementary school drop-off lines, and volunteered as youth football and Parks and Recreation coaches.
Stephenville was nominated by the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Administrators who played a role in the program's success include Stephenville ISD Superintendent Eric Cederstrom and Principal Stephanie Traweek.
"The 2025 Yellowjacket football team embraced both the expectations and the responsibilities that come with success," Cederstrom said. "They committed to winning the play, winning the day, and ultimately winning the season in the classroom, on the field, and in our community. We are incredibly proud of this team and what they represent."