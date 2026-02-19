Texas Power North Shore to Face Louisiana Stalwart John Curtis in 2026 Opener in Heavyweights Showdown
John Curtis Christian and North Shore, two of the premier prep football programs in Louisiana and Texas, respectively, have agreed to meet in the fall of 2026.
Curtis Is The Winningest Program in Louisiana History
The 28-time state champion Patriots - the most winningest program in Louisiana - and Mustangs (champs in 2003, 2015, 2018-19, 2025) will meet at Cajun Field/Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette in the season opener for John Curtis. The game was tentatively scheduled at McNeese State in Lake Charles.
"We were looking for teams to play nationally," Patriots offensive coordinator Jeff Curtis said. "North Shore had an opening, and we mutually agreed to meet in the middle. We're excited about the opportunity to compete against one of the top teams in the country."
The Patriots are known for high-profile interstate matchups. When the late Joe McKnight was a senior, John Curtis traveled to Hoover (Alabama) and defeated the No. 1 Buccaneers on national television. The national champion John Curtis team in 2012 with NFL linebackers Duke Riley and Kenny Young blew out Tampa (Florida) Plant in the Superdome.
Over the years, the Patriots have faced Texas programs Longview, Lufkin and Euless Trinity, as well as Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas.
How They Fared in 2025
John Curtis, which will travel to up-and-coming program Lafayette Renaissance in Week 3, is looking for a Week 2 home game. The Patriots posted a 9-3 record last season and reached the semifinals (lost 31-29 to St. Augustine in the final minute). Curtis competes in a tough Catholic League district with state champion Edna Karr, St. Augustine, Archbishop Rummel, Jesuit and Brother Martin.
Quarterback London Padgett Returns to Lead the Patriots
The Patriots will return quarterback London Padgett, who will be a junior. He passed for over 1,200 yards and rushed for 605 with 18 touchdowns. Isaac Hrabovsky, the fourth-leading rusher, gained 450 yards and averaged 10 yards per carry. The top two rushers - both seniors - will graduate. Padget ranked third among ballcarriers.
Curtis hopes to get 6-foot-5 2028 receiver Jarvis Stevenson back after he missed last season with an injury. 2027 Paul Dufrene (19.1 yards per catch) and 2030 Broderick Sanders (6-3, 195), who Curtis said has the potential to "be special," are skill players to watch. Sanders could play either side of the ball.
The Patriots will graduate three linebackers, including all-state Jeffrey Curts, but the secondary is well-stocked with Jaden Keelen, Craig Connor, Prentice MacKyeon and Jewellz Tapp (14 combined interceptions).
"We have a good group coming back," Curtis said. "The secondary will be our strong suit. We feel really good about the senior class that will be coming through and rising juniors Paul Dufrene and London Padgett."
North Shore went 14-2 in 2025 and was ranked 18th nationally by High School on SI. The Mustangs, who will graduate their leading passer, rusher and receiver, defeated Duncanville 10-7 for the Class 6A-1 state title. After taking on John Curtis, the Mustangs will face South Oak Cliff, which ranked No. 15 nationally. North Shore is reportedly still looking to secure an opponent for the first week of action in Texas.