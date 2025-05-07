High School

Texas high school baseball: Class 6-4A area matchups, brackets

Round two of the state baseball playoffs will be held May 8-9 throughout the state

Cody Thorn

Wolfforth Frenship pitcher Weston Reynolds delivers a pitch against the Carrollton Hebron Hawks in a game on Feb. 27.
Wolfforth Frenship pitcher Weston Reynolds delivers a pitch against the Carrollton Hebron Hawks in a game on Feb. 27.

The second round of the Texas High School baseball playoffs are upon us with series starting on May 8. 

The first round didn’t feature many surprises, but there were some good series.

Between Class 6A-4A, there were more than 40 that went to the max three games.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by class and division

  • Class 6A Division I — 10
  • Class 6A Division II — 7
  • Class 5A Division I — 12
  • Class 5A Division II — 8
  • Class 4A Division I — 6
  • Class 4A Division II — 7

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school baseball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

Class 4A Division I

2025 UIL Texas 4A Division I Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 10

Area

Quadrant 1

El Paso Ysleta vs. Seminole 

Lubbock Estacado vs. Decatur 

El Paso Mountain View vs. Canyon West Plains 

Mineral Wells vs. Springtown 

Quadrant 2

Celina vs. Life Waxhachie 

Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Alvarado Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson 

Quadrant 3

Bullard vs. Huffman Hargrave 

Bellville vs. China Springs 

Lumberton vs. Livingston

Giddings vs. Lampasas 

Quadrant 4 

Fischer Canyon Lake vs. Uvalde 

El Campo vs. Corpus Christi Calallen 

San Antonio Davenport vs. La Vernia 

Port Lavaca Calhoun vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Class 4A Division II

2025 UIL Texas 4A Division II Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 10

Area

Quadrant 1

El Paso Riverside vs. Pampa 

Graham vs. Fort Worth Castleberry 

Clint vs. Canyon Randall 

Brock vs. Benbrook 

Quadrant 2

Aubrey vs. Kennedale

Sunnyvale vs. Carthage

Van Alstyne vs. Godley 

Farmersville vs. Spring Hill

Quadrant 3

Bridge City vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson

La Grange vs. Burnet 

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Liberty

Caldwell vs. Salado 

Quadrant 4

Wimberley vs. Pleasanton 

Sweeny vs. Robstown

Geronimo Navarro vs. Floresville

Sinton vs. Zapata

Class 5A Division I

2025 UIL Texas 5A Division I Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 10

Area

Quadrant 1

El Paso El Dorado vs. Amarillo 

Aledo vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights 

El Paso Americas vs. Lubbock Coronado 

Colleyville Heritage vs. Fort Worth R.L. Paschal 

Quadrant 2

Melissa vs. Frisco Reedy

Dallas W.T. White vs. Midlothian 

McKinney North vs. Frisco Emerson 

North Mesquite vs. Lake Belton

Quadrant 3

Crosby vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 

Victoria West vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson 

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. La Porte 

Victoria East vs. Austin L.C. Anderson 

Quadrant 4

Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Seguin  

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. PSJA North 

New Braunfels vs. San Antonio Southwest

La Joya Palmview vs. McAllen James Rowe 

Class 5A Division II 

2025 UIL Texas 5A Division II Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 10

Area

Quadrant 1

El Paso Horizon vs. Lubbock-Cooper 

Argyle vs. Mansfield Timberview

El Paso Del Valle vs. Wylie 

Grapevine vs. Joshua 

Quadrant 2

Lucas Lovejoy vs. The Colony 

Mesquite Poteet vs. Midlothian Whitehouse vs.  Frisco Wakeland

Dallas Woodrow Wilson vs. Corsicana 

Quadrant 3

Montgomery vs. Nederland 

Houston Waltrip vs. Georgetown 

Kingwood Park vs. Sante Fe 

Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Quadrant 4

Liberty Hill vs. Eagle Pass Winn 

Corpus Christi W.B. Ray vs. Mission Pioneer 

Boerne-Champion vs. San Antonio Douglas MacArthur 

Mission Veterans Memorial vs. Mission Sharyland 

Class 6A Division II 

2025 UIL Texas 6A Division II Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 10

Area

Quadrant 1

El Paso Coronado vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Dallas Jesuit

Wolfforth Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll 

Denton Guyer vs. Richardson JJ Pearce

Quadrant 2

Tyler Legacy vs. Copperas Cove

Willis vs. Tomball 

Royse City vs. Cedar Hill

Conroe Oak Ridge vs. Magnolia West

Quadrant 3

Houston Memorial vs. George Ranch

Alvin vs. Kingwood 

Houston Stratford vs. Katy Taylor 

Pearland Dawson vs. Houston Clear Lake 

Quadrant 4

Austin Westlake vs. San Antonio Brandeis 

Schertz Clemens vs. Eagle Pass

PSJA vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial 

Dripping Springs vs. San Antonio Clark 

Laredo Alexander vs. Harlingen 

Class 6A Division I 

025 UIL Texas 6A Division I Baseball bracket

Series finished by May 10 

Area

Quadrant 1

Midland Legacy vs. Mansfield Legacy 

Prosper vs. Richardson Lake Highlands 

Odessa Permian vs. Keller 

Carrollton Hebron vs. Arlington 

Quadrant 2

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie 

The Woodlands vs. Klein Cain

Rockwall-Heath vs. Waco Midway Conroe vs. Klein Collins

Quadrant 3

Cy-Fair vs. Katy

Pasadena Dobie vs. Humble Atascocita 

Houston Lamar vs. Katy Seven Lakes

Pearland vs. Humble Summer Creek

Quadrant 4

Round Rock vs. San Antonio Reagan 

Buda Johnson vs. Weslaco 

Lake Travis vs. San Antonio Johnson 

Laredo United South vs. Los Fresnos

