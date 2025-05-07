Texas high school baseball: Class 6-4A area matchups, brackets
The second round of the Texas High School baseball playoffs are upon us with series starting on May 8.
The first round didn’t feature many surprises, but there were some good series.
Between Class 6A-4A, there were more than 40 that went to the max three games.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by class and division
- Class 6A Division I — 10
- Class 6A Division II — 7
- Class 5A Division I — 12
- Class 5A Division II — 8
- Class 4A Division I — 6
- Class 4A Division II — 7
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school baseball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 4A Division I
2025 UIL Texas 4A Division I Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 10
Area
Quadrant 1
El Paso Ysleta vs. Seminole
Lubbock Estacado vs. Decatur
El Paso Mountain View vs. Canyon West Plains
Mineral Wells vs. Springtown
Quadrant 2
Celina vs. Life Waxhachie
Sulphur Springs vs. Lindale
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Alvarado Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson
Quadrant 3
Bullard vs. Huffman Hargrave
Bellville vs. China Springs
Lumberton vs. Livingston
Giddings vs. Lampasas
Quadrant 4
Fischer Canyon Lake vs. Uvalde
El Campo vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
San Antonio Davenport vs. La Vernia
Port Lavaca Calhoun vs. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
Class 4A Division II
2025 UIL Texas 4A Division II Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 10
Area
Quadrant 1
El Paso Riverside vs. Pampa
Graham vs. Fort Worth Castleberry
Clint vs. Canyon Randall
Brock vs. Benbrook
Quadrant 2
Aubrey vs. Kennedale
Sunnyvale vs. Carthage
Van Alstyne vs. Godley
Farmersville vs. Spring Hill
Quadrant 3
Bridge City vs. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson
La Grange vs. Burnet
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Liberty
Caldwell vs. Salado
Quadrant 4
Wimberley vs. Pleasanton
Sweeny vs. Robstown
Geronimo Navarro vs. Floresville
Sinton vs. Zapata
Class 5A Division I
2025 UIL Texas 5A Division I Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 10
Area
Quadrant 1
El Paso El Dorado vs. Amarillo
Aledo vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights
El Paso Americas vs. Lubbock Coronado
Colleyville Heritage vs. Fort Worth R.L. Paschal
Quadrant 2
Melissa vs. Frisco Reedy
Dallas W.T. White vs. Midlothian
McKinney North vs. Frisco Emerson
North Mesquite vs. Lake Belton
Quadrant 3
Crosby vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
Victoria West vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. La Porte
Victoria East vs. Austin L.C. Anderson
Quadrant 4
Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Seguin
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. PSJA North
New Braunfels vs. San Antonio Southwest
La Joya Palmview vs. McAllen James Rowe
Class 5A Division II
2025 UIL Texas 5A Division II Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 10
Area
Quadrant 1
El Paso Horizon vs. Lubbock-Cooper
Argyle vs. Mansfield Timberview
El Paso Del Valle vs. Wylie
Grapevine vs. Joshua
Quadrant 2
Lucas Lovejoy vs. The Colony
Mesquite Poteet vs. Midlothian Whitehouse vs. Frisco Wakeland
Dallas Woodrow Wilson vs. Corsicana
Quadrant 3
Montgomery vs. Nederland
Houston Waltrip vs. Georgetown
Kingwood Park vs. Sante Fe
Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Quadrant 4
Liberty Hill vs. Eagle Pass Winn
Corpus Christi W.B. Ray vs. Mission Pioneer
Boerne-Champion vs. San Antonio Douglas MacArthur
Mission Veterans Memorial vs. Mission Sharyland
Class 6A Division II
2025 UIL Texas 6A Division II Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 10
Area
Quadrant 1
El Paso Coronado vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Dallas Jesuit
Wolfforth Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll
Denton Guyer vs. Richardson JJ Pearce
Quadrant 2
Tyler Legacy vs. Copperas Cove
Willis vs. Tomball
Royse City vs. Cedar Hill
Conroe Oak Ridge vs. Magnolia West
Quadrant 3
Houston Memorial vs. George Ranch
Alvin vs. Kingwood
Houston Stratford vs. Katy Taylor
Pearland Dawson vs. Houston Clear Lake
Quadrant 4
Austin Westlake vs. San Antonio Brandeis
Schertz Clemens vs. Eagle Pass
PSJA vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Dripping Springs vs. San Antonio Clark
Laredo Alexander vs. Harlingen
Class 6A Division I
025 UIL Texas 6A Division I Baseball bracket
Series finished by May 10
Area
Quadrant 1
Midland Legacy vs. Mansfield Legacy
Prosper vs. Richardson Lake Highlands
Odessa Permian vs. Keller
Carrollton Hebron vs. Arlington
Quadrant 2
Rockwall vs. Waxahachie
The Woodlands vs. Klein Cain
Rockwall-Heath vs. Waco Midway Conroe vs. Klein Collins
Quadrant 3
Cy-Fair vs. Katy
Pasadena Dobie vs. Humble Atascocita
Houston Lamar vs. Katy Seven Lakes
Pearland vs. Humble Summer Creek
Quadrant 4
Round Rock vs. San Antonio Reagan
Buda Johnson vs. Weslaco
Lake Travis vs. San Antonio Johnson
Laredo United South vs. Los Fresnos