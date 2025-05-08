UIL Texas high school baseball playoffs: Class 1A-3A area matchups, brackets
As we enter the second round of the UIL Texas State Baseball Championships, the path to a state championship became more visible for many of the state's best teams. Nearly half of the field was wiped out last week in the bi-district round.
It will be interesting to see how teams respond when games begin this week. Some teams breezed through their bi-district round with little trouble and will have their starters well-rested, while others needed all three games, and a few got down to their final strike, before advancing. Those teams will need to bounce back quickly this week.
These playoff series last either one or three games with the series winner advancing to the regional semifinals. Also, be sure to check out this week's Class 4A-6A area matchups and brackets by Cody Thorn.
Be sure to follow High School on SI Texas for more coverage of the Texas UIL Baseball State Championships.
UIL Texas Class 1A-3A Division I and Division II area round baseball matchups, brackets
Area round
Class 1A
Region 1
Booker vs. Nazareth
O’Donnell vs. Kress
Ira vs. May
Hamlin vs. Westbrook
Region 2
Perrin-Whitt vs. Ector
Dodd City vs. Bryson
Gordon vs. Blum
Abbott vs. Oglesby
Region 3
Avery vs. Gilmer Union Hill
Avalon vs. Cumby Miller Grove
Oakwood vs. Chester
Brookeland vs. Groveton Centerville
Region 4
Spurger vs. Menard
Medina vs. Round Top-Carmine
Fayetteville vs. D’Hanis
Knippa vs. Moulton
Class 2A Division I
Quadrant 1
Sunray vs. New Deal
Ozona vs. Anson
Wellington vs. New Home
Christoval vs. Hawley
Quadrant 2
Alvord vs. Honey Grove
Poolville vs. Riesel
Nocona vs. Tom Bean
Waco Bosqueville vs. Axtell
Quadrant 3
Alba-Golden vs. Harleton
Centerville vs. Garrison
Hawkins vs. Frankston
Mt. Enterprise vs. Shelbyville
Quadrant 4
Danbury vs. Thorndale
Ganado vs. Three Rivers
Mumford vs. Johnson City
Schulenburg vs. Premont
Class 2A Division II
Quadrant 1
Gruver vs. Tahoka
Wink vs. Albany
Stinnett West Texas vs. Ropesville Ropes
Miles vs. Stamford
Quadrant 2
Windthorst vs. Collinsville
Crawford vs. Frost
Muenster vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn
Valley Mills vs. Dawson
Quadrant 3
Simms Bowie vs. Overton
Lovelady vs. Gary
McLeod vs. Beckville
Normangee vs. Hemphill
Quadrant 4
Milano vs. Bartlett
Shiner vs. Falls City
Burton vs. Harper
Flatonia vs. Freer
Class 3A Division I
Quadrant 1
Littlefield vs. Denver City
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Iowa Park
Shallowater vs. Brownfield
Sweetwater vs. Holliday
Quadrant 2
Ponder vs. Gunter
Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff
Whitesboro vs. Pottsboro
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Tatum
Quadrant 3
Troy vs. Franklin
Huntington vs. Onalaska
Whitney vs. Fairfield
Orangefield vs. Van Vleck
Quadrant 4
Hallettsville vs. Marion
Bishop vs. Falfurrias
Goliad vs. Hondo
Corpus Christi London vs. Raymondville
Class 3A Division II
Quadrant 1
Childress vs. Lamesa
Clyde vs. Jacksboro
Idalou vs. Odessa Compass Academy
Wall vs. Henrietta
Quadrant 2
Paradise vs. Pattonville Prairiland
New Diana vs. Edgewood
Boyd vs. Paris Chisum
Hooks vs. Grand Saline
Quadrant 3
West vs. Thrall
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. New Waverly
Scurry-Rosser vs. Rogers
Kirbyville vs. Anderson-Shiro
Quadrant 4
Stockdale vs. Jourdanton
San Diego vs. Hebbronville
Vanderbilt Industrial vs. Lytle
Orange Grove vs. Lyford