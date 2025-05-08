High School

UIL Texas high school baseball playoffs: Class 1A-3A area matchups, brackets

Check out area round series pairings and brackets for the UIL Texas Class 1A-3A State Baseball Championships

Levi Payton

Corpus Christi London and sophomore infielder Aidan Salinas will take on Raymondville in a UIL Texas Class 3A Division I area round series this week.
Corpus Christi London and sophomore infielder Aidan Salinas will take on Raymondville in a UIL Texas Class 3A Division I area round series this week. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

As we enter the second round of the UIL Texas State Baseball Championships, the path to a state championship became more visible for many of the state's best teams. Nearly half of the field was wiped out last week in the bi-district round.

It will be interesting to see how teams respond when games begin this week. Some teams breezed through their bi-district round with little trouble and will have their starters well-rested, while others needed all three games, and a few got down to their final strike, before advancing. Those teams will need to bounce back quickly this week.

These playoff series last either one or three games with the series winner advancing to the regional semifinals. Also, be sure to check out this week's Class 4A-6A area matchups and brackets by Cody Thorn.

Be sure to follow High School on SI Texas for more coverage of the Texas UIL Baseball State Championships.

UIL Texas Class 1A-3A Division I and Division II area round baseball matchups, brackets

Area round

Class 1A

Region 1

Booker vs. Nazareth

O’Donnell vs. Kress

Ira vs. May

Hamlin vs. Westbrook

Region 2

Perrin-Whitt vs. Ector

Dodd City vs. Bryson

Gordon vs. Blum

Abbott vs. Oglesby

Region 3

Avery vs. Gilmer Union Hill

Avalon vs. Cumby Miller Grove

Oakwood vs. Chester

Brookeland vs. Groveton Centerville

Region 4

Spurger vs. Menard

Medina vs. Round Top-Carmine

Fayetteville vs. D’Hanis

Knippa vs. Moulton

Class 2A Division I

Quadrant 1

Sunray vs. New Deal

Ozona vs. Anson

Wellington vs. New Home

Christoval vs. Hawley

Quadrant 2

Alvord vs. Honey Grove

Poolville vs. Riesel

Nocona vs. Tom Bean

Waco Bosqueville vs. Axtell

Quadrant 3

Alba-Golden vs. Harleton

Centerville vs. Garrison

Hawkins vs. Frankston

Mt. Enterprise vs. Shelbyville

Quadrant 4

Danbury vs. Thorndale

Ganado vs. Three Rivers

Mumford vs. Johnson City

Schulenburg vs. Premont

Class 2A Division II

Quadrant 1

Gruver vs. Tahoka

Wink vs. Albany

Stinnett West Texas vs. Ropesville Ropes

Miles vs. Stamford

Quadrant 2

Windthorst vs. Collinsville

Crawford vs. Frost

Muenster vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn

Valley Mills vs. Dawson

Quadrant 3

Simms Bowie vs. Overton

Lovelady vs. Gary

McLeod vs. Beckville

Normangee vs. Hemphill

Quadrant 4

Milano vs. Bartlett

Shiner vs. Falls City

Burton vs. Harper

Flatonia vs. Freer

Class 3A Division I

Quadrant 1

Littlefield vs. Denver City

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Iowa Park

Shallowater vs. Brownfield

Sweetwater vs. Holliday

Quadrant 2

Ponder vs. Gunter

Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff

Whitesboro vs. Pottsboro

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau vs. Tatum

Quadrant 3

Troy vs. Franklin

Huntington vs. Onalaska

Whitney vs. Fairfield

Orangefield vs. Van Vleck

Quadrant 4

Hallettsville vs. Marion

Bishop vs. Falfurrias

Goliad vs. Hondo

Corpus Christi London vs. Raymondville

Class 3A Division II

Quadrant 1

Childress vs. Lamesa

Clyde vs. Jacksboro

Idalou vs. Odessa Compass Academy

Wall vs. Henrietta

Quadrant 2

Paradise vs. Pattonville Prairiland

New Diana vs. Edgewood

Boyd vs. Paris Chisum

Hooks vs. Grand Saline

Quadrant 3

West vs. Thrall

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. New Waverly

Scurry-Rosser vs. Rogers

Kirbyville vs. Anderson-Shiro

Quadrant 4

Stockdale vs. Jourdanton

San Diego vs. Hebbronville

Vanderbilt Industrial vs. Lytle

Orange Grove vs. Lyford

Class 1A-3A brackets

Class 1A - Regions 1 and 2

Class 1A - Regions 3 and 4

Class 2A - Division I

Class 2A - Division II

Class 3A - Division I

Class 3A - Division II

More stories from High School On SI Texas:

feed

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Texas