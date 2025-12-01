Texas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - December 1, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football playoffs continue on Friday, December 5, with 36 games in the fourth round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school playoffs.
The semi-final games will begin on December 11.
CLASS 1A 6 MAN Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semi Final Round
Water Valley vs. Rankin - 12/6 at 5 p.m.
Union Hill vs. Gordon - 12/6 at 6 p.m.
CLASS 1A 6 MAN Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semi Final Round
Gordon vs. Klondike - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Strawn vs. Richland Springs - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
West Texas vs. Strawn - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Axtell - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
San Augustine vs. Joaquin - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Mason vs. Refugio - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
Refugio vs. Stratford - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Lindsay vs. Muenster - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Bremond vs. Mt. Enterprise - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Junction vs. Shiner - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
Shiner vs. Peaster - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Pottsboro vs. Grandview - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Columbus vs. Yoakum - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Edna vs. Llano - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
Idalou vs. Edna - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Leonard vs. Gunter - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Arp vs. Newton - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Tidehaven vs. East Bernard - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
West Plains vs. Tidehaven - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Celina vs. Alvarado - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Almeta Crawford vs. Kilgore - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
La Vernia vs. Davenport - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
Greenwood vs. Brock - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Carthage vs. Athens - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
West Orange-Stark vs. La Vega - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Sinton vs. Cuero - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
Ryan vs. Cuero - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Highland Park vs. Lone Star - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Port Arthur Memorial vs.Barbers Hill - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Smithson Valley vs. New Braunfels - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
Argyle vs. Melissa - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Port Neches-Groves vs. South Oak Cliff - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Colony vs. Randle - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Alamo Heights vs. Boerne - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
Allen vs. North Crowley - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Waxahachie vs. Duncanville - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
North Shore vs. Dickinson - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
Johnson vs. Lake Travis - 12/5 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Fourth Round
Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll - 12/6 at 2 p.m.
Willis vs. DeSoto - 12/6 at 3 p.m.
Summer Creek vs. King - 12/4 at 7 p.m.
Vandegrift vs. Dripping Springs - 12/6 at 3 p.m.