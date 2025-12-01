High School

Texas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - December 1, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Texas high school football playoffs

Ben Dagg

Katy vs Summer Creek
Katy vs Summer Creek / Franklin Jenkins

The 2025 Texas high school football playoffs continue on Friday, December 5, with 36 games in the fourth round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school playoffs.

The semi-final games will begin on December 11. 

Texas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - December 1, 2025

CLASS 1A 6 MAN Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semi Final Round

Water Valley vs. Rankin - 12/6 at 5 p.m.

Union Hill vs. Gordon - 12/6 at 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A 6 MAN Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semi Final Round

Gordon vs. Klondike - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Strawn vs. Richland Springs - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

West Texas vs. Strawn - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Hamilton vs. Axtell - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

San Augustine vs. Joaquin - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Mason vs. Refugio - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A Division 2 BRACKET  (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

Refugio vs. Stratford - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Lindsay vs. Muenster - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Bremond vs. Mt. Enterprise - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Junction vs. Shiner - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

Shiner vs. Peaster - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Pottsboro vs. Grandview - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. Yoakum - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Edna vs. Llano - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A Division 2 BRACKET  (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

Idalou vs. Edna - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Leonard vs. Gunter - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Arp vs. Newton - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Tidehaven vs. East Bernard - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

West Plains vs. Tidehaven - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Celina vs. Alvarado - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Almeta Crawford vs. Kilgore - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

La Vernia vs. Davenport - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

Greenwood vs. Brock - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Carthage vs. Athens - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

West Orange-Stark vs. La Vega - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Sinton vs. Cuero - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

Ryan vs. Cuero - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Highland Park vs. Lone Star - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Port Arthur Memorial vs.Barbers Hill - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Smithson Valley vs. New Braunfels - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

Argyle vs. Melissa - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Port Neches-Groves vs. South Oak Cliff - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Iowa Colony vs. Randle - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Alamo Heights vs. Boerne - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A Division 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

Allen vs. North Crowley - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Waxahachie vs. Duncanville - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

North Shore vs. Dickinson - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

Johnson vs. Lake Travis - 12/5 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A Division 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Fourth Round

Guyer vs. Southlake Carroll - 12/6 at 2 p.m.

Willis vs. DeSoto - 12/6 at 3 p.m.

Summer Creek vs. King - 12/4 at 7 p.m.

Vandegrift vs. Dripping Springs - 12/6 at 3 p.m.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Texas