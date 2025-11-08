Texas high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 11.
Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - November 7, 2025
Abilene Wylie 70, Plainview 52
A&M Consolidated 49, Lockhart 22
Alief Taylor 34, Alief Elsik 14
Alvord 62, Wolfe City 28
Amarillo 63, Tascosa 21
Americas 63, Bel Air 12
Andress 41, Canutillo 7
Andrews 35, Lake View 28
Angleton 31, Crosby 7
Anson 77, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0
Antonian Prep 53, Central Catholic 21
Argyle 56, The Colony 14
Arlington Heights 45, Paschal 14
Arp 33, West Rusk 21
Aspermont 46, Paint Creek 22
Athens 77, Bullard 37
Austin 48, San Elizario 7
Axtell 2, Itasca 0
Balmorhea 48, Sanderson 0
Bandera 38, Carrizo Springs 0
Bangs 20, Coleman 14
Barbers Hill 32, West Brook 21
Beckville 49, Ore City 14
Bellville 63, Caldwell 14
Benbrook 76, Venus 23
Benjamin 59, Harrold 0
Benjamin Davis 59, MacArthur 6
Berkner 49, Pearce 21
Big Spring 34, Pecos 21
Bishop 27, Falfurrias 7
Blackwell 79, Trent 24
Blanco 45, Comfort 28
Blanket 52, Sidney 8
Bluff Dale 66, Kopperl 16
Boerne 62, Tivy 35
Boerne-Champion 51, Pieper 44
Boling 34, Van Vleck 18
Boles 32, Alba-Golden 8
Bovina 30, Vega 0
Bowie 34, Iowa Park 21
Bowie 41, Detroit 22
Boys Ranch 75, Wildorado 12
Brazos 35, Industrial 27
Brazosport 34, Fort Bend Willowridge 26
Breckenridge 43, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 0
Bremond 47, Frost 14
Brennan 49, Warren 7
Brenham 49, Belton 28
Brewer 34, Granbury 7
Bridge City 22, Hargrave 21
Brock 69, Bridgeport 0
Bronte 52, Olfen School 0
Brownwood 41, Marble Falls 7
Burkeville 43, Apple Springs 20
Burleson 41, Everman 12
Bushland 51, River Road 10
Byron Nelson 42, Keller Central 28
Caddo Mills 35, Van Alstyne 28
Campbell 53, Leverett's Chapel 8
Canadian 42, Childress 27
Carroll 49, Moody 27
Carter-Riverside 36, Western Hills 34
Castleberry 49, Life Waxahachie 13
Cedar Park 60, Georgetown 52
Centennial 7, Joshua 3
Centerville 42, Corrigan-Camden 14
Cherokee 64, Calvert 16
Chilton 75, Meridian 0
Chisholm Trail 27, Saginaw 17
Churchill 35, Lee 18
Cisco 56, Olney 24
City View 56, Valley View 13
Clarendon 44, Quanah 36
Clifton 7, Brady 6
Colleyville Heritage 58, Grapevine 25
Collinsville 40, Santo 13
Colorado 42, Sonora 12
Comanche 43, Clyde 42
Como-Pickton 46, Rivercrest 38
Compass Academy 41, Alpine 14
Connally 53, Gatesville 14
Conroe 63, Cleveland 6
Coolidge 60, Penelope 8
Crawford 21, Rosebud-Lott 18
Crane 52, Anthony 6
Creekview 42, Newman Smith 30
Crosbyton 28, Lockney 22
Cross Plains 39, Winters 8
Crystal City 41, Cole 33
Cuero 41, Robstown 20
Cumby 46, Celeste 0
Cypress Creek 27, Jersey Village 20
Cypress Lakes 38, Cypress Springs 17
D'Hanis 39, Center Point 20
Daingerfield 54, New Boston 7
Dallas Jesuit 48, Nimitz 8
Dawson 39, Italy 21
Decatur 62, Southwest 6
Denver City 23, Lamesa 16
Devine 55, San Antonio Memorial 14
Diboll 23, Teague 13
Dickinson 66, Deer Park 27
Donna 21, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 13
Dripping Springs 45, Westlake 35
Dumas 41, Pampa 0
Eagle Pass 41, Del Rio 0
Early 76, Dublin 6
East View 50, Leander 13
Eastern Hills 50, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6
Edcouch-Elsa 48, Lopez 17
Edgewood 59, Lone Oak 14
Edna 47, Palacios 14
Eldorado 73, McCamey 34
Elgin 63, Austin Navarro 14
Ellison 60, University 23
Elysian Fields 24, Harleton 21
Evadale 51, Hull-Daisetta 22
Fairfield 55, Crockett 21
Falls City 58, Pettus 0
Ford 57, Kemp 0
Forsan 43, Reagan County 14
Fort Bend Bush 53, Fort Bend Dulles 10
Fort Bend Travis 57, Fort Bend Clements 20
Frankston 34, Cayuga 7
Franklin 70, Rockdale 18
Friendswood 48, Fort Bend Kempner 6
Friona 34, Dimmitt 21
Ganado 60, Danbury 0
Garden City 54, Grady 32
Garland 22, North Garland 17
George Ranch 31, Alief Hastings 0
George West 68, Taft 32
Gilmer 50, North Lamar 7
Gladewater 42, White Oak 20
Godley 49, Hillsboro 14
Goliad 45, West Oso 7
Goldthwaite 40, Mart 14
Gonzales 34, Jarrell 28
Gorman 68, Gordon 0
Graham 20, Eagle Mountain 18
Grand Oaks 56, Caney Creek 14
Grand Saline 52, Quitman 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Sierra Blanca 0
Grandview 56, Mexia 14
Grapeland 77, Lovelady 69
Greenwood 67, Snyder 35
Gregory-Portland 78, King 0
Hamilton 27, De Leon 26
Harmony 19, Prairiland 17
Haskell 46, Electra 20
Hawley 36, Stamford 28
Hays 33, Lehman 13
Hearne 13, Normangee 7
Hendrickson 56, Cedar Creek 0
Henrietta 27, Millsap 8
Hermleigh 75, Westbrook 64
Hico 41, Ballinger 0
Honey Grove 28, Pewitt 8
Hondo 58, Poteet 22
Hooks 49, De Kalb 22
Houston Heights 55, Westside 12
Huntsville 47, Splendora 0
Hutto 52, McNeil 49
Idalou 64, Muleshoe 14
Ira 47, Highland 0
Iraan 50, Sterling City 12
Irvin 20, Clint 15
Iowa Colony 40, Texas City 7
Jacksboro 62, Holliday 41
Jasper 57, Tarkington 0
Jay 37, Southside 6
Jefferson 49, Tatum 14
Jim Ned 24, Sweetwater 7
Johnson 42, Clark 30
Johnson City LBJ 49, Harper 26
Jordan 45, Paetow 21
Jourdanton 55, Lytle 34
Judson 31, Clemens 28
Junction 56, Sabinal 7
Keller 48, Eaton 45
Kenedy 41, Weimar 14
Kermit 33, Brownfield 14
Kingwood 28, Humble 7
Klein Oak 42, Tomball Memorial 46
Klondike 60, Ackerly Sands 14
Krum 49, Bonham 0
La Porte 63, Pasadena 14
La Vega 49, Lorena 7
La Vernia 25, El Campo 21
Lago Vista 21, Wimberley 17
Lake Creek 37, West Fork 24
Leakey 71, Nueces Canyon 13
Legacy 58, Odessa 28
Leon 42, Groveton 0
Liberty 49, Levelland 10
Liberty Hill 48, Bastrop 14
Liberty-Eylau 56, Sabine 0
Lindale 42, Henderson 21
Lindsay 56, Era 19
Little River Academy 55, Cameron Yoe 10
Llano 34, Ingram Moore 14
Longview 52, Royse City 24
Loop 58, Dawson 33
Los Fresnos 28, Hanna 7
Louise 57, Charlotte 0
Lovejoy 49, Memorial 0
Lubbock 42, Coronado 35
Lumberton 49, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 30
Magnolia 38, Klein 22
Malakoff 24, Winnsboro 7
Manor New Tech 51, Northeast 6
Manvel 31, Dobie 18
Marion 48, Florence 7
Marshall 49, Whitehouse 7
Mason 22, San Saba 0
Mathis 48, Aransas Pass 35
Maud 62, Linden-Kildare 20
Maypearl 40, Groesbeck 28
McAllen Memorial 26, Palmview 21
McCallum 73, Crockett 8
McGregor 25, Troy 22
Melissa 50, Denison 9
Memorial 40, Stratford 14
Memorial 63, Legacy 20
Menard 56, Eden 6
Mercedes 56, Pace 6
Miami 52, Groom 6
Midlothian Heritage 39, Kaufman 14
Mildred 39, Crossroads 0
Milford 66, Blum 20
Miller 35, Ray 31
Mineral Wells 63, Burkburnett 7
Mineola 68, Rains 0
Moody 22, Marlin 7
Montgomery 45, Nederland 27
Motley County 58, McLean 13
Mt. Enterprise 64, Alto 15
Mt. Pleasant 50, Hallsville 3
Mt. Vernon 32, Commerce 27
Muenster 59, Chico 0
Mullin 60, Priddy 36
Nazareth 52, Happy 6
New Deal 62, Floydada 0
New Diana 58, Elkhart 30
New Home 48, Olton 30
New Waverly 42, Trinity 35
Newcastle 82, Bryson 6
North Forney 63, Rockwall 39
Northside 70, Perrin-Whitt 60
Oakwood 52, Trinidad 0
Odem 42, Santa Rosa 21
Oglesby 59, Evant 8
Overton 42, Cushing 8
Ozona 68, Christoval 0
Paducah 64, Hedley 6
Panhandle 67, Spearman 12
Paradise 41, Boyd 7
Paris 52, Community 21
Permian 33, Midland 14
Perryton 42, Borger 23
Pflugerville Connally 65, Pflugerville 26
Pilot Point 62, Life Oak Cliff 21
Pine Tree 43, Palestine 21
Pittsburg 52, Spring Hill 7
Pleasant Grove 56, Van 14
Port Neches-Groves 49, Dayton 7
Poth 42, Dilley 7
Pottsboro 32, Whitesboro 24
Randall 14, Canyon 7
Randolph 46, Luling 22
Ranger 51, Lingleville 30
Raymondville 52, Santa Gertrudis Academy 16
Redwater 58, Hughes Springs 38
Refugio 63, Three Rivers 13
Rice 2, Gateway Charter Academy 0
Richland 59, Azle 14
Richland Springs 75, Lohn 0
Riesel 27, Bruceville-Eddy 20
Riverside 52, Fabens 7
Robinson 33, China Spring 7
Roby 74, Rotan 36
Rochelle 53, Panther Creek 6
Roma 48, Alice 21
Ropes 60, Plains 0
Roscoe 54, Miles 26
Rouse 55, Glenn 40
Royal 77, Harmony School of Innovation 0
Rudder 35, Waco 16
Runge 49, Benavides 0
Ryan 52, Birdville 7
Salado 48, Smithville 21
San Diego 17, Lyford 13
San Marcos 20, Canyon 0
Scurry-Rosser 45, Blooming Grove 7
Seagraves 34, Sundown 16
Sealy 42, La Grange 7
Seguin 47, MacArthur 42
Seminole 42, Monahans 13
Seymour 56, Archer City 30
Shadow Creek 62, Sam Rayburn 0
Shallowater 42, Dalhart 34
Shelbyville 49, Hemphill 0
Sherman 41, Lebanon Trail 31
Shiner 61, Yorktown 12
Silsbee 48, Shepherd 0
Sinton 31, Rockport-Fulton 0
Slaton 35, Roosevelt 21
Somerset 17, Fredericksburg 10
Southwest 37, Cigarroa 6
Spring 9, Aldine 6
Stafford 31, Needville 17
Stockdale 42, Nixon-Smiley 30
Strake Jesuit 38, Foster 22
Stratford 41, Farwell 13
Stratford 41, Tomball Memorial 13
Strawn 68, Woodson 0
Sudan 60, Ralls 0
Sulphur Springs 20, Frisco Panther Creek 13
Summer Creek 27, North Shore 0
Sunnyvale 56, Canton 24
Sweeny 31, Wharton 17
Tahoka 42, Smyer 12
The Colony 14, Argyle 56
Thorndale 49, Holland 13
Throckmorton 54, Moran 0
Tidehaven 59, East Bernard 6
Timpson 34, San Augustine 13
Tioga 50, Nocona 13
Tolar 47, Eastland 0
Tomball 58, Klein Forest 42
Tompkins 52, Katy Taylor 12
Trinity Christian Leadership 44, Inspired Vision 6
Troup 28, Buffalo 6
Tuloso-Midway 34, Zapata 17
Union Grove 55, Big Sandy 0
Union Hill 53, Saint Jo 8
Uvalde 42, John F. Kennedy 7
Valley 46, Petersburg 0
Valley Mills 27, Rio Vista 12
Vandegrift 23, Round Round 17
Victoria West 13, Veterans Memorial 7
Vidor 65, Livingston 45
Vista Ridge 38, Round Rock Westwood 34
Wall 71, Stanton 7
Waller 54, Cypress Park 7
Walnut Grove 63, Independence 13
Washington 40, Northside 6
Waskom 44, Hawkins 26
Water Valley 62, Paint Rock 6
Wellington 57, Memphis 0
West Hardin 42, Colmesneil 41
West Orange-Stark 22, Hamshire-Fannett 20
West Sabine 2, Sabine Pass 0
West Texas 52, Sunray 14
Westfield 9, Eisenhower 6
Westwood 49, Huntington 22
Wheeler 46, Shamrock 7
Whiteface 58, Borden County 46
Whitney 41, West 28
Whitewright 36, Trenton 6
Wilson 48, Hillcrest 0
Windthorst 64, Petrolia 22
Wink 70, Van Horn 6
Wisdom 44, Chavez 14
Woodsboro 50, Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 38
Woodville 27, Kountze 24
Wortham 38, Hubbard 18
Wyatt 70, South Hills 35
Wylie East 36, Wylie 28
Yates 71, Furr 0
Yoakum 49, Hallettsville 21
Ysleta 45, Bowie 6
Zephyr 41, Gustine 30