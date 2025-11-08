High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 11 of Texas high school football

Ben Dagg

Texas High School Football scores
Texas High School Football scores / Robbie Rakestraw

The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 11.

Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - November 7, 2025

Texas High School Football Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

Abilene Wylie 70, Plainview 52

A&M Consolidated 49, Lockhart 22

Alief Taylor 34, Alief Elsik 14

Alvord 62, Wolfe City 28

Amarillo 63, Tascosa 21

Americas 63, Bel Air 12

Andress 41, Canutillo 7

Andrews 35, Lake View 28

Angleton 31, Crosby 7

Anson 77, Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 0

Antonian Prep 53, Central Catholic 21

Argyle 56, The Colony 14

Arlington Heights 45, Paschal 14

Arp 33, West Rusk 21

Aspermont 46, Paint Creek 22

Athens 77, Bullard 37

Austin 48, San Elizario 7

Axtell 2, Itasca 0

Balmorhea 48, Sanderson 0

Bandera 38, Carrizo Springs 0

Bangs 20, Coleman 14

Barbers Hill 32, West Brook 21

Beckville 49, Ore City 14

Bellville 63, Caldwell 14

Benbrook 76, Venus 23

Benjamin 59, Harrold 0

Benjamin Davis 59, MacArthur 6

Berkner 49, Pearce 21

Big Spring 34, Pecos 21

Bishop 27, Falfurrias 7

Blackwell 79, Trent 24

Blanco 45, Comfort 28

Blanket 52, Sidney 8

Bluff Dale 66, Kopperl 16

Boerne 62, Tivy 35

Boerne-Champion 51, Pieper 44

Boling 34, Van Vleck 18

Boles 32, Alba-Golden 8

Bovina 30, Vega 0

Bowie 34, Iowa Park 21

Bowie 41, Detroit 22

Boys Ranch 75, Wildorado 12

Brazos 35, Industrial 27

Brazosport 34, Fort Bend Willowridge 26

Breckenridge 43, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 0

Bremond 47, Frost 14

Brennan 49, Warren 7

Brenham 49, Belton 28

Brewer 34, Granbury 7

Bridge City 22, Hargrave 21

Brock 69, Bridgeport 0

Bronte 52, Olfen School 0

Brownwood 41, Marble Falls 7

Burkeville 43, Apple Springs 20

Burleson 41, Everman 12

Bushland 51, River Road 10

Byron Nelson 42, Keller Central 28

Caddo Mills 35, Van Alstyne 28

Campbell 53, Leverett's Chapel 8

Canadian 42, Childress 27

Carroll 49, Moody 27

Carter-Riverside 36, Western Hills 34

Castleberry 49, Life Waxahachie 13

Cedar Park 60, Georgetown 52

Centennial 7, Joshua 3

Centerville 42, Corrigan-Camden 14

Cherokee 64, Calvert 16

Chilton 75, Meridian 0

Chisholm Trail 27, Saginaw 17

Churchill 35, Lee 18

Cisco 56, Olney 24

City View 56, Valley View 13

Clarendon 44, Quanah 36

Clifton 7, Brady 6

Colleyville Heritage 58, Grapevine 25

Collinsville 40, Santo 13

Colorado 42, Sonora 12

Comanche 43, Clyde 42

Como-Pickton 46, Rivercrest 38

Compass Academy 41, Alpine 14

Connally 53, Gatesville 14

Conroe 63, Cleveland 6

Coolidge 60, Penelope 8

Crawford 21, Rosebud-Lott 18

Crane 52, Anthony 6

Creekview 42, Newman Smith 30

Crosbyton 28, Lockney 22

Cross Plains 39, Winters 8

Crystal City 41, Cole 33

Cuero 41, Robstown 20

Cumby 46, Celeste 0

Cypress Creek 27, Jersey Village 20

Cypress Lakes 38, Cypress Springs 17

D'Hanis 39, Center Point 20

Daingerfield 54, New Boston 7

Dallas Jesuit 48, Nimitz 8

Dawson 39, Italy 21

Decatur 62, Southwest 6

Denver City 23, Lamesa 16

Devine 55, San Antonio Memorial 14

Diboll 23, Teague 13

Dickinson 66, Deer Park 27

Donna 21, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 13

Dripping Springs 45, Westlake 35

Dumas 41, Pampa 0

Eagle Pass 41, Del Rio 0

Early 76, Dublin 6

East View 50, Leander 13

Eastern Hills 50, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6

Edcouch-Elsa 48, Lopez 17

Edgewood 59, Lone Oak 14

Edna 47, Palacios 14

Eldorado 73, McCamey 34

Elgin 63, Austin Navarro 14

Ellison 60, University 23

Elysian Fields 24, Harleton 21

Evadale 51, Hull-Daisetta 22

Fairfield 55, Crockett 21

Falls City 58, Pettus 0

Ford 57, Kemp 0

Forsan 43, Reagan County 14

Fort Bend Bush 53, Fort Bend Dulles 10

Fort Bend Travis 57, Fort Bend Clements 20

Frankston 34, Cayuga 7

Franklin 70, Rockdale 18

Friendswood 48, Fort Bend Kempner 6

Friona 34, Dimmitt 21

Ganado 60, Danbury 0

Garden City 54, Grady 32

Garland 22, North Garland 17

George Ranch 31, Alief Hastings 0

George West 68, Taft 32

Gilmer 50, North Lamar 7

Gladewater 42, White Oak 20

Godley 49, Hillsboro 14

Goliad 45, West Oso 7

Goldthwaite 40, Mart 14

Gonzales 34, Jarrell 28

Gorman 68, Gordon 0

Graham 20, Eagle Mountain 18

Grand Oaks 56, Caney Creek 14

Grand Saline 52, Quitman 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Sierra Blanca 0

Grandview 56, Mexia 14

Grapeland 77, Lovelady 69

Greenwood 67, Snyder 35

Gregory-Portland 78, King 0

Hamilton 27, De Leon 26

Harmony 19, Prairiland 17

Haskell 46, Electra 20

Hawley 36, Stamford 28

Hays 33, Lehman 13

Hearne 13, Normangee 7

Hendrickson 56, Cedar Creek 0

Henrietta 27, Millsap 8

Hermleigh 75, Westbrook 64

Hico 41, Ballinger 0

Honey Grove 28, Pewitt 8

Hondo 58, Poteet 22

Hooks 49, De Kalb 22

Houston Heights 55, Westside 12

Huntsville 47, Splendora 0

Hutto 52, McNeil 49

Idalou 64, Muleshoe 14

Ira 47, Highland 0

Iraan 50, Sterling City 12

Irvin 20, Clint 15

Iowa Colony 40, Texas City 7

Jacksboro 62, Holliday 41

Jasper 57, Tarkington 0

Jay 37, Southside 6

Jefferson 49, Tatum 14

Jim Ned 24, Sweetwater 7

Johnson 42, Clark 30

Johnson City LBJ 49, Harper 26

Jordan 45, Paetow 21

Jourdanton 55, Lytle 34

Judson 31, Clemens 28

Junction 56, Sabinal 7

Keller 48, Eaton 45

Kenedy 41, Weimar 14

Kermit 33, Brownfield 14

Kingwood 28, Humble 7

Klein Oak 42, Tomball Memorial 46

Klondike 60, Ackerly Sands 14

Krum 49, Bonham 0

La Porte 63, Pasadena 14

La Vega 49, Lorena 7

La Vernia 25, El Campo 21

Lago Vista 21, Wimberley 17

Lake Creek 37, West Fork 24

Leakey 71, Nueces Canyon 13

Legacy 58, Odessa 28

Leon 42, Groveton 0

Liberty 49, Levelland 10

Liberty Hill 48, Bastrop 14

Liberty-Eylau 56, Sabine 0

Lindale 42, Henderson 21

Lindsay 56, Era 19

Little River Academy 55, Cameron Yoe 10

Llano 34, Ingram Moore 14

Longview 52, Royse City 24

Loop 58, Dawson 33

Los Fresnos 28, Hanna 7

Louise 57, Charlotte 0

Lovejoy 49, Memorial 0

Lubbock 42, Coronado 35

Lumberton 49, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 30

Magnolia 38, Klein 22

Malakoff 24, Winnsboro 7

Manor New Tech 51, Northeast 6

Manvel 31, Dobie 18

Marion 48, Florence 7

Marshall 49, Whitehouse 7

Mason 22, San Saba 0

Mathis 48, Aransas Pass 35

Maud 62, Linden-Kildare 20

Maypearl 40, Groesbeck 28

McAllen Memorial 26, Palmview 21

McCallum 73, Crockett 8

McGregor 25, Troy 22

Melissa 50, Denison 9

Memorial 40, Stratford 14

Memorial 63, Legacy 20

Menard 56, Eden 6

Mercedes 56, Pace 6

Miami 52, Groom 6

Midlothian Heritage 39, Kaufman 14

Mildred 39, Crossroads 0

Milford 66, Blum 20

Miller 35, Ray 31

Mineral Wells 63, Burkburnett 7

Mineola 68, Rains 0

Moody 22, Marlin 7

Montgomery 45, Nederland 27

Motley County 58, McLean 13

Mt. Enterprise 64, Alto 15

Mt. Pleasant 50, Hallsville 3

Mt. Vernon 32, Commerce 27

Muenster 59, Chico 0

Mullin 60, Priddy 36

Nazareth 52, Happy 6

New Deal 62, Floydada 0

New Diana 58, Elkhart 30

New Home 48, Olton 30

New Waverly 42, Trinity 35

Newcastle 82, Bryson 6

North Forney 63, Rockwall 39

Northside 70, Perrin-Whitt 60

Oakwood 52, Trinidad 0

Odem 42, Santa Rosa 21

Oglesby 59, Evant 8

Overton 42, Cushing 8

Ozona 68, Christoval 0

Paducah 64, Hedley 6

Panhandle 67, Spearman 12

Paradise 41, Boyd 7

Paris 52, Community 21

Permian 33, Midland 14

Perryton 42, Borger 23

Pflugerville Connally 65, Pflugerville 26

Pilot Point 62, Life Oak Cliff 21

Pine Tree 43, Palestine 21

Pittsburg 52, Spring Hill 7

Pleasant Grove 56, Van 14

Port Neches-Groves 49, Dayton 7

Poth 42, Dilley 7

Pottsboro 32, Whitesboro 24

Randall 14, Canyon 7

Randolph 46, Luling 22

Ranger 51, Lingleville 30

Raymondville 52, Santa Gertrudis Academy 16

Redwater 58, Hughes Springs 38

Refugio 63, Three Rivers 13

Rice 2, Gateway Charter Academy 0

Richland 59, Azle 14

Richland Springs 75, Lohn 0

Riesel 27, Bruceville-Eddy 20

Riverside 52, Fabens 7

Robinson 33, China Spring 7

Roby 74, Rotan 36

Rochelle 53, Panther Creek 6

Roma 48, Alice 21

Ropes 60, Plains 0

Roscoe 54, Miles 26

Rouse 55, Glenn 40

Royal 77, Harmony School of Innovation 0

Rudder 35, Waco 16

Runge 49, Benavides 0

Ryan 52, Birdville 7

Salado 48, Smithville 21

San Diego 17, Lyford 13

San Marcos 20, Canyon 0

Scurry-Rosser 45, Blooming Grove 7

Seagraves 34, Sundown 16

Sealy 42, La Grange 7

Seguin 47, MacArthur 42

Seminole 42, Monahans 13

Seymour 56, Archer City 30

Shadow Creek 62, Sam Rayburn 0

Shallowater 42, Dalhart 34

Shelbyville 49, Hemphill 0

Sherman 41, Lebanon Trail 31

Shiner 61, Yorktown 12

Silsbee 48, Shepherd 0

Sinton 31, Rockport-Fulton 0

Slaton 35, Roosevelt 21

Somerset 17, Fredericksburg 10

Southwest 37, Cigarroa 6

Spring 9, Aldine 6

Stafford 31, Needville 17

Stockdale 42, Nixon-Smiley 30

Strake Jesuit 38, Foster 22

Stratford 41, Farwell 13

Stratford 41, Tomball Memorial 13

Strawn 68, Woodson 0

Sudan 60, Ralls 0

Sulphur Springs 20, Frisco Panther Creek 13

Summer Creek 27, North Shore 0

Sunnyvale 56, Canton 24

Sweeny 31, Wharton 17

Tahoka 42, Smyer 12

The Colony 14, Argyle 56

Thorndale 49, Holland 13

Throckmorton 54, Moran 0

Tidehaven 59, East Bernard 6

Timpson 34, San Augustine 13

Tioga 50, Nocona 13

Tolar 47, Eastland 0

Tomball 58, Klein Forest 42

Tompkins 52, Katy Taylor 12

Trinity Christian Leadership 44, Inspired Vision 6

Troup 28, Buffalo 6

Tuloso-Midway 34, Zapata 17

Union Grove 55, Big Sandy 0

Union Hill 53, Saint Jo 8

Uvalde 42, John F. Kennedy 7

Valley 46, Petersburg 0

Valley Mills 27, Rio Vista 12

Vandegrift 23, Round Round 17

Victoria West 13, Veterans Memorial 7

Vidor 65, Livingston 45

Vista Ridge 38, Round Rock Westwood 34

Wall 71, Stanton 7

Waller 54, Cypress Park 7

Walnut Grove 63, Independence 13

Washington 40, Northside 6

Waskom 44, Hawkins 26

Water Valley 62, Paint Rock 6

Wellington 57, Memphis 0

West Hardin 42, Colmesneil 41

West Orange-Stark 22, Hamshire-Fannett 20

West Sabine 2, Sabine Pass 0

West Texas 52, Sunray 14

Westfield 9, Eisenhower 6

Westwood 49, Huntington 22

Wheeler 46, Shamrock 7

Whiteface 58, Borden County 46

Whitney 41, West 28

Whitewright 36, Trenton 6

Wilson 48, Hillcrest 0

Windthorst 64, Petrolia 22

Wink 70, Van Horn 6

Wisdom 44, Chavez 14

Woodsboro 50, Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 38

Woodville 27, Kountze 24

Wortham 38, Hubbard 18

Wyatt 70, South Hills 35

Wylie East 36, Wylie 28

Yates 71, Furr 0

Yoakum 49, Hallettsville 21

Ysleta 45, Bowie 6

Zephyr 41, Gustine 30

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Texas