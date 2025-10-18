High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 8 of Texas high school football

Ben Dagg

Riverside vs Bowie
Riverside vs Bowie / Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend.

Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - October 17, 2025

Texas High School Football Scores, Results - October 17, 2025

A&M Consolidated 51, Hendrickson 10

Abilene 73, Lubbock 0

Abilene Cooper 56, Plainview 43

Alamo Heights 62, Veterans Memorial 7

Allen 56, Plano West 7

Alvarado 63, Lake Worth 0

Andress 62, Burges 7

Argyle 25, Mansfield Summit 20

Arp 53, Elkhart 0

Atascocita 61, Kingwood 34

Atlanta 33, Liberty-Eylau 19

Aubrey 49, Community 7

Austin 28, Irvin 0

Austin 33, Akins 7

Barbers Hill 25, Beaumont United 0

Bastrop 71, Austin Navarro 0

Bells 45, Blue Ridge 28

Bellville 56, La Grange 21

Benbrook 35, Godley 14

Bishop 55, Progreso 0

Blanco 49, Thrall 3

Boerne 24, Victoria West 14

Bowie 27, San Elizario 12

Bowie 21, Arlington 14

Brady 70, Eastland 31

Braswell 9, Flower Mound 7

Brazos 34, Boling 33

Brennan 69, Holmes 0

Brenham 53, Rudder 13

Brewer 32, Birdville 27

Bridge City 33, Livingston 13

Brock 55, Mineral Wells 7

Buffalo 41, Winona 7

Caddo Mills 40, Farmersville 10

Calallen 30, Tuloso-Midway 27

Calhoun 41, Jones 36

Canadian 65, Friona 7

Canton 63, Wills Point 7

Canyon Lake 47, Uvalde 7

Caprock 36, Coronado 26

Carrizo Springs 44, San Antonio Memorial 7

Carthage 61, Athens 56

Cedar Park 52, Glenn 28

Center 44, Bullard 27

Centennial 42, Tyler 25

Central Catholic 31, St. Michael's 23

Chapel Hill 75, Mabank 16

Chapin 35, Canutillo 21

Childress 71, Tulia 6

City View 51, Henrietta 19

Clemens 23, Johnson 21

Clyde 62, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 14

College Park 37, The Woodlands 31

College Station 52, Hays 7

Colleyville Heritage 42, Seguin 41

Columbia 41, Sweeny 7

Columbus 28, Yoakum 10

Commerce 64, Mineola 12

Coppell 41, Lewisville 23

Coronado 48, Montwood 35

Corsicana 38, Greenville 14

Cotulla 42, Natalia 7

Crockett 33, Teague 12

Crystal City 55, Poteet 12

Cuero 56, Sinton 55

Cypress Ridge 35, Northbrook 12

Cypress Springs 21, Cypress Woods 13

Daingerfield 76, Hooks 59

Davenport 47, Somerset 23

Dawson 31, Sam Rayburn 6

De Kalb 40, Redwater 22

Decatur 70, Western Hills 7

Del Valle 45, Horizon 22

Denison 47, Liberty 17

Denton 49, Fossil Ridge 42

DeSoto 57, Horn 30

Devine 34, Pearsall 0

Dickinson 58, Brazoswood 7

Dobie 48, South Houston 14

Dumas 37, Canyon 29

Duncanville 35, Lancaster 10

Eagle Mountain 38, Burkburnett 23

Early 28, Clifton 3

East Chambers 54, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6

Eastside Memorial 36, Northeast 6

Eastwood 17, Pebble Hills 14

Edcouch-Elsa 28, Porter 7

Edgewood 35, Harmony 7

Edna 55, London 33

El Campo 49, Floresville 7

Ellison 56, Waco 7

Fairfield 52, Huntington 0

Flour Bluff 49, Rivera 0

Ford 49, Ferris 15

Forney 48, Rockwall 47

Fort Stockton 49, Snyder 15

Foster 24, Alief Taylor 6

Franklin 52, Socorro 7

Franklin 64, Little River Academy 14

Friendswood 77, Pasadena 0

Galena Park 63, Sharpstown 26

Garland 45, Wylie 14

Gatesville 45, Lorena 21

Georgetown 31, East View 8

George West 71, Banquete 6

Glen Rose 56, Hillsboro 14

Goliad 40, Orange Grove 17

Grand Saline 46, Chisum 7

Grandview 62, Groesbeck 10

Grape Creek 52, Stanton 14

Greenwood 48, Monahans 7

Gunter 66, Howe 15

Guymon 29, River Road 14

Haltom 45, Martin 38

Hamshire-Fannett 35, Jasper 12

Hanks 48, El Paso 6

Hargrave 56, Hardin-Jefferson 20

Harker Heights 36, Copperas Cove 16

Hebron 40, Little Elm 13

Highland Park 34, Joshua 10

Hillcrest 29, Seagoville 14

Hitchcock 35, Hempstead 0

Holliday 71, Valley View 6

Hondo 59, Lytle 13

Huntsville 42, Dayton 41

Hutto 49, Stony Point 29

Idalou 56, Roosevelt 21

Industrial 33, Rice Consolidated 18

Irving 35, Nimitz 31

Jacksboro 54, Millsap 7

Jefferson 34, Highlands 14

Jim Ned 49, Breckenridge 7

John Paul II Catholic 34, Life Christian Academy 0

Jourdanton 58, Cole 42

Karnes City 41, Dilley 14

Kennedale 56, Life Waxahachie 7

Kilgore 49, Lindale 29

Klein Cain 56, Klein Forest 22

Klein Oak 35, Magnolia West 6

Krum 49, Sanger 35

La Marque 63, Royal 21

La Porte 67, Porter 21

La Vega 38, China Spring 17

La Vernia 25, Bay City 22

Lago Vista 46, Smithville 7

Lake Belton 45, Leander 0

Lake Creek 39, Nederland 22

Lake Highlands 24, Berkner 19

Lake Ridge 42, Crowley 28

Lake Travis 14, Dripping Springs 7

Lamar 43, Houston Heights 10

Lampasas 28, Burnet 23

Lanier 33, Brackenridge 6

LBJ Austin 72, Austin Achieve 0

Lebanon Trail 35, Heritage 28

Legacy 45, Frenship 42

Leonard 56, S & S Consolidated 27

Liberty 65, Borger 3

Liberty Hill 70, Pflugerville 23

Lincoln 57, Wilmer-Hutchins 0

Littlefield 50, Muleshoe 26

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 52, Liberty 7

Lone Oak 41, Quitman 19

Lone Star 49, Sherman 3

Longview 63, Tyler Legacy 20

Los Fresnos 42, San Benito 25

Lufkin 31, Sterling 21

Lumberton 42, Vidor 28

Madisonville 45, Caldwell 21

Mansfield 28, Mansfield Legacy 10

Mansfield Timberview 28, Burleson 13

Manor New Tech 40, Travis 7

Manvel 55, Alvin 0

Marshall 56, Jacksonville 0

Mathis 20, West Oso 14

Mayde Creek 47, Morton Ranch 16

McAllen 52, Palmview 0

McCallum 36, Pflugerville Connally 34

Medina Valley 38, United 35

Melissa 68, Independence 0

Memorial 45, Abilene Wylie 14

Midland 45, Odessa 21

Midlothian Heritage 52, Crandall 35

Nacogdoches 34, Whitehouse 24

Navarro 31, Gonzales 14

Needville 30, Brazosport 9

New Boston 70, Queen City 8

New Caney 38, Caney Creek 7

Newton 72, Kountze 0

Nimitz 40, Benjamin Davis 7

Nixon-Smiley 38, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0

North Crowley 70, Weatherford 7

North Forest 63, Northside 0

North Shore 70, Channelview 0

O'Connor 24, Marshall 7

Odem 57, Monte Alto 6

Orangefield 50, Kirbyville 22

Palacios 28, Aransas Pass 20

Palmer 46, Whitesboro 28

Palo Duro 36, Cooper 33

Paradise 21, Peaster 15

Pine Tree 49, Henderson 21

Pinkston 49, North Dallas 20

Pittsburg 45, North Lamar 22

Plano 28, Boyd 14

Pleasant Grove 63, Spring Hill 0

Pleasanton 28, Fredericksburg 21

Ponder 42, Iowa Park 20

Port Neches-Groves 39, West Fork 7

Poth 27, Stockdale 20

Poteet 31, Kaufman 7

Pottsboro 57, A Plus Academy 6

Prosper 59, McKinney 0

Randall 24, Hereford 0

Randle 75, Lee 0

Raymondville 37, San Diego 27

Reagan 42, Lee 0

Red Oak 38, Cleburne 28

Reedy 51, Centennial 0

Rice 35, Inspired Vision 18

Richardson 64, Pearce 6

Richland 63, Granbury 40

Rio Hondo 59, Lyford 13

Riverside 57, Mountain View 3

Robinson 41, Connally 27

Rockdale 36, McGregor 35

Rockport-Fulton 62, Ingleside 21

Rockwall-Heath 45, Royse City 34

Rogers 39, Comfort 6

Roosevelt 41, Churchill 27

Round Rock 42, Round Rock Westwood 7

Rusk 28, Brownsboro 21

Ryan 44, Azle 10

St. Charles Catholic 35, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 31

Samuell 47, Adamson 14

San Angelo Central 35, Permian 27

San Marcos 27, Judson 17

Santa Rosa 21, Taft 7

Scurry-Rosser 46, Gateway Charter Academy 12

Sealy 56, Giddings 7

Sharyland Pioneer 35, Roma 28

Silsbee 63, Tarkington 6

Skyline 16, Mesquite 10

Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 10

South Grand Prairie 54, Grand Prairie 0

South Oak Cliff 62, Wilson 0

Southlake Carroll 57, Northwest 7

Southside 13, South San Antonio 7

Southwest 20, Eastern Hills 14

Southwest Legacy 17, Southwest 7

Spring 19, MacArthur 18

Springtown 59, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Spruce 36, Jefferson 7

Stafford 47, Navasota 38

Stephenville 65, Marble Falls 7

Strawn 1, Azle 0

Sulphur Springs 38, Paris 35

Sunnyvale 77, Kemp 0

Sweetwater 55, Comanche 14

Temple 42, Killeen 14

Terrell 61, Ennis 28

Texas City 37, Santa Fe 7

The Colony 38, Grapevine 25

Tidehaven 48, Van Vleck 0

Tolar 28, Dublin 21

Tomball 49, Tomball Memorial 28

Trinity 55, Keller 37

Trinity Christian Leadership 42, Blooming Grove 0

Troup 69, New Diana 31

Troy 42, Cameron Yoe 24

United South 28, Del Rio 10

University 33, Belton 27

Van 48, Gilmer 38

Van Alstyne 41, Gainesville 13

Vela 16, Rowe 0

Veterans Memorial 46, Donna 0

Vista Ridge 37, Cedar Ridge 24

Wagner 45, Victoria East 29

Wall 58, Coahoma 0

Walnut Grove 45, Anna 38

Waxahachie 35, Cedar Hill 0

West 64, Mexia 0

West Orange-Stark 42, Shepherd 6

Weslaco 54, Edinburg North 6

Westlake 30, Bowie 7

Westwood 38, Diboll 35

White Oak 41, Sabine 34

Whitney 56, Maypearl 13

Willis 31, Conroe 10

Wimberley 35, Jarrell 34

Winnsboro 66, Rains 21

Wisdom 55, Sam Houston 7

Woodville 23, Anderson-Shiro 21

Ysleta 43, Clint 12

Zapata 48, Hidalgo Early College 21

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Texas