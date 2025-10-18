Texas high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend.
A&M Consolidated 51, Hendrickson 10
Abilene 73, Lubbock 0
Abilene Cooper 56, Plainview 43
Alamo Heights 62, Veterans Memorial 7
Allen 56, Plano West 7
Alvarado 63, Lake Worth 0
Andress 62, Burges 7
Argyle 25, Mansfield Summit 20
Arp 53, Elkhart 0
Atascocita 61, Kingwood 34
Atlanta 33, Liberty-Eylau 19
Aubrey 49, Community 7
Austin 28, Irvin 0
Austin 33, Akins 7
Barbers Hill 25, Beaumont United 0
Bastrop 71, Austin Navarro 0
Bells 45, Blue Ridge 28
Bellville 56, La Grange 21
Benbrook 35, Godley 14
Bishop 55, Progreso 0
Blanco 49, Thrall 3
Boerne 24, Victoria West 14
Bowie 27, San Elizario 12
Bowie 21, Arlington 14
Brady 70, Eastland 31
Braswell 9, Flower Mound 7
Brazos 34, Boling 33
Brennan 69, Holmes 0
Brenham 53, Rudder 13
Brewer 32, Birdville 27
Bridge City 33, Livingston 13
Brock 55, Mineral Wells 7
Buffalo 41, Winona 7
Caddo Mills 40, Farmersville 10
Calallen 30, Tuloso-Midway 27
Calhoun 41, Jones 36
Canadian 65, Friona 7
Canton 63, Wills Point 7
Canyon Lake 47, Uvalde 7
Caprock 36, Coronado 26
Carrizo Springs 44, San Antonio Memorial 7
Carthage 61, Athens 56
Cedar Park 52, Glenn 28
Center 44, Bullard 27
Centennial 42, Tyler 25
Central Catholic 31, St. Michael's 23
Chapel Hill 75, Mabank 16
Chapin 35, Canutillo 21
Childress 71, Tulia 6
City View 51, Henrietta 19
Clemens 23, Johnson 21
Clyde 62, Texas Leadership Charter Academy 14
College Park 37, The Woodlands 31
College Station 52, Hays 7
Colleyville Heritage 42, Seguin 41
Columbia 41, Sweeny 7
Columbus 28, Yoakum 10
Commerce 64, Mineola 12
Coppell 41, Lewisville 23
Coronado 48, Montwood 35
Corsicana 38, Greenville 14
Cotulla 42, Natalia 7
Crockett 33, Teague 12
Crystal City 55, Poteet 12
Cuero 56, Sinton 55
Cypress Ridge 35, Northbrook 12
Cypress Springs 21, Cypress Woods 13
Daingerfield 76, Hooks 59
Davenport 47, Somerset 23
Dawson 31, Sam Rayburn 6
De Kalb 40, Redwater 22
Decatur 70, Western Hills 7
Del Valle 45, Horizon 22
Denison 47, Liberty 17
Denton 49, Fossil Ridge 42
DeSoto 57, Horn 30
Devine 34, Pearsall 0
Dickinson 58, Brazoswood 7
Dobie 48, South Houston 14
Dumas 37, Canyon 29
Duncanville 35, Lancaster 10
Eagle Mountain 38, Burkburnett 23
Early 28, Clifton 3
East Chambers 54, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6
Eastside Memorial 36, Northeast 6
Eastwood 17, Pebble Hills 14
Edcouch-Elsa 28, Porter 7
Edgewood 35, Harmony 7
Edna 55, London 33
El Campo 49, Floresville 7
Ellison 56, Waco 7
Fairfield 52, Huntington 0
Flour Bluff 49, Rivera 0
Ford 49, Ferris 15
Forney 48, Rockwall 47
Fort Stockton 49, Snyder 15
Foster 24, Alief Taylor 6
Franklin 52, Socorro 7
Franklin 64, Little River Academy 14
Friendswood 77, Pasadena 0
Galena Park 63, Sharpstown 26
Garland 45, Wylie 14
Gatesville 45, Lorena 21
Georgetown 31, East View 8
George West 71, Banquete 6
Glen Rose 56, Hillsboro 14
Goliad 40, Orange Grove 17
Grand Saline 46, Chisum 7
Grandview 62, Groesbeck 10
Grape Creek 52, Stanton 14
Greenwood 48, Monahans 7
Gunter 66, Howe 15
Guymon 29, River Road 14
Haltom 45, Martin 38
Hamshire-Fannett 35, Jasper 12
Hanks 48, El Paso 6
Hargrave 56, Hardin-Jefferson 20
Harker Heights 36, Copperas Cove 16
Hebron 40, Little Elm 13
Highland Park 34, Joshua 10
Hillcrest 29, Seagoville 14
Hitchcock 35, Hempstead 0
Holliday 71, Valley View 6
Hondo 59, Lytle 13
Huntsville 42, Dayton 41
Hutto 49, Stony Point 29
Idalou 56, Roosevelt 21
Industrial 33, Rice Consolidated 18
Irving 35, Nimitz 31
Jacksboro 54, Millsap 7
Jefferson 34, Highlands 14
Jim Ned 49, Breckenridge 7
John Paul II Catholic 34, Life Christian Academy 0
Jourdanton 58, Cole 42
Karnes City 41, Dilley 14
Kennedale 56, Life Waxahachie 7
Kilgore 49, Lindale 29
Klein Cain 56, Klein Forest 22
Klein Oak 35, Magnolia West 6
Krum 49, Sanger 35
La Marque 63, Royal 21
La Porte 67, Porter 21
La Vega 38, China Spring 17
La Vernia 25, Bay City 22
Lago Vista 46, Smithville 7
Lake Belton 45, Leander 0
Lake Creek 39, Nederland 22
Lake Highlands 24, Berkner 19
Lake Ridge 42, Crowley 28
Lake Travis 14, Dripping Springs 7
Lamar 43, Houston Heights 10
Lampasas 28, Burnet 23
Lanier 33, Brackenridge 6
LBJ Austin 72, Austin Achieve 0
Lebanon Trail 35, Heritage 28
Legacy 45, Frenship 42
Leonard 56, S & S Consolidated 27
Liberty 65, Borger 3
Liberty Hill 70, Pflugerville 23
Lincoln 57, Wilmer-Hutchins 0
Littlefield 50, Muleshoe 26
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 52, Liberty 7
Lone Oak 41, Quitman 19
Lone Star 49, Sherman 3
Longview 63, Tyler Legacy 20
Los Fresnos 42, San Benito 25
Lufkin 31, Sterling 21
Lumberton 42, Vidor 28
Madisonville 45, Caldwell 21
Mansfield 28, Mansfield Legacy 10
Mansfield Timberview 28, Burleson 13
Manor New Tech 40, Travis 7
Manvel 55, Alvin 0
Marshall 56, Jacksonville 0
Mathis 20, West Oso 14
Mayde Creek 47, Morton Ranch 16
McAllen 52, Palmview 0
McCallum 36, Pflugerville Connally 34
Medina Valley 38, United 35
Melissa 68, Independence 0
Memorial 45, Abilene Wylie 14
Midland 45, Odessa 21
Midlothian Heritage 52, Crandall 35
Nacogdoches 34, Whitehouse 24
Navarro 31, Gonzales 14
Needville 30, Brazosport 9
New Boston 70, Queen City 8
New Caney 38, Caney Creek 7
Newton 72, Kountze 0
Nimitz 40, Benjamin Davis 7
Nixon-Smiley 38, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0
North Crowley 70, Weatherford 7
North Forest 63, Northside 0
North Shore 70, Channelview 0
O'Connor 24, Marshall 7
Odem 57, Monte Alto 6
Orangefield 50, Kirbyville 22
Palacios 28, Aransas Pass 20
Palmer 46, Whitesboro 28
Palo Duro 36, Cooper 33
Paradise 21, Peaster 15
Pine Tree 49, Henderson 21
Pinkston 49, North Dallas 20
Pittsburg 45, North Lamar 22
Plano 28, Boyd 14
Pleasant Grove 63, Spring Hill 0
Pleasanton 28, Fredericksburg 21
Ponder 42, Iowa Park 20
Port Neches-Groves 39, West Fork 7
Poth 27, Stockdale 20
Poteet 31, Kaufman 7
Pottsboro 57, A Plus Academy 6
Prosper 59, McKinney 0
Randall 24, Hereford 0
Randle 75, Lee 0
Raymondville 37, San Diego 27
Reagan 42, Lee 0
Red Oak 38, Cleburne 28
Reedy 51, Centennial 0
Rice 35, Inspired Vision 18
Richardson 64, Pearce 6
Richland 63, Granbury 40
Rio Hondo 59, Lyford 13
Riverside 57, Mountain View 3
Robinson 41, Connally 27
Rockdale 36, McGregor 35
Rockport-Fulton 62, Ingleside 21
Rockwall-Heath 45, Royse City 34
Rogers 39, Comfort 6
Roosevelt 41, Churchill 27
Round Rock 42, Round Rock Westwood 7
Rusk 28, Brownsboro 21
Ryan 44, Azle 10
St. Charles Catholic 35, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 31
Samuell 47, Adamson 14
San Angelo Central 35, Permian 27
San Marcos 27, Judson 17
Santa Rosa 21, Taft 7
Scurry-Rosser 46, Gateway Charter Academy 12
Sealy 56, Giddings 7
Sharyland Pioneer 35, Roma 28
Silsbee 63, Tarkington 6
Skyline 16, Mesquite 10
Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 10
South Grand Prairie 54, Grand Prairie 0
South Oak Cliff 62, Wilson 0
Southlake Carroll 57, Northwest 7
Southside 13, South San Antonio 7
Southwest 20, Eastern Hills 14
Southwest Legacy 17, Southwest 7
Spring 19, MacArthur 18
Springtown 59, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Spruce 36, Jefferson 7
Stafford 47, Navasota 38
Stephenville 65, Marble Falls 7
Strawn 1, Azle 0
Sulphur Springs 38, Paris 35
Sunnyvale 77, Kemp 0
Sweetwater 55, Comanche 14
Temple 42, Killeen 14
Terrell 61, Ennis 28
Texas City 37, Santa Fe 7
The Colony 38, Grapevine 25
Tidehaven 48, Van Vleck 0
Tolar 28, Dublin 21
Tomball 49, Tomball Memorial 28
Trinity 55, Keller 37
Trinity Christian Leadership 42, Blooming Grove 0
Troup 69, New Diana 31
Troy 42, Cameron Yoe 24
United South 28, Del Rio 10
University 33, Belton 27
Van 48, Gilmer 38
Van Alstyne 41, Gainesville 13
Vela 16, Rowe 0
Veterans Memorial 46, Donna 0
Vista Ridge 37, Cedar Ridge 24
Wagner 45, Victoria East 29
Wall 58, Coahoma 0
Walnut Grove 45, Anna 38
Waxahachie 35, Cedar Hill 0
West 64, Mexia 0
West Orange-Stark 42, Shepherd 6
Weslaco 54, Edinburg North 6
Westlake 30, Bowie 7
Westwood 38, Diboll 35
White Oak 41, Sabine 34
Whitney 56, Maypearl 13
Willis 31, Conroe 10
Wimberley 35, Jarrell 34
Winnsboro 66, Rains 21
Wisdom 55, Sam Houston 7
Woodville 23, Anderson-Shiro 21
Ysleta 43, Clint 12
Zapata 48, Hidalgo Early College 21