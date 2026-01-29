Texas High School Football Head Coach Hired as Offensive Coordinator at NCAA Powerhouse
We have more Texas High School football coaching news, as Eli Reinhart, the head coach of Hutto High School, is moving up to NCAA Division II powerhouse Grand Valley State in Michigan, according to Football Scoop.
Reinhart will take over for Ian Shoemaker as the offensive coordinator and coach the quaterbacks.
Sucess in the Texas High School Ranks
Reinhart was a great addition to Hutto High School last fall. He led the Hippos to a 9-3 season in 2025, the school's first winning season since the fall of 2019. Reinhart's culture and football acumen quickly turned around a struggling Hutto program. The offensive-minded head coach had the Hippos averaging over 40 points per game in 2025. This was a five-point improvement from 2024.
In the second round of the 2025 Football Conference 6A D1 playoffs, Hutto lost to a talented Johnson High School to end their season.
Reinhart is a Great Offensive Coordinator
The 2024 North Crowley High School football team was one for the ages. The Panthers went undefeated, going 16-0, and dominated their bloodbath of a schedule.
Reinhart was a big part of this. North Crowley averaged 53.7 points per game. They scored at least 50 points 11 times in 2024. He won the 2024 DCTF Offensive Coordinator of the Year award. The 2024 Panther attack, schemed up by Reinhart, featured a blend of explosive plays as well as grinding, possession consuming drives which overwhelmed opposing defenses.
Accross the board, individual talents improved and progressed under Reinhart's tutelige.
Quarterback Chris Jimerson Jr. moved on to North Texas, running back Cornelius Warren III transferred to Arizona, Daniel Bray landed at Utah, and wide receiver Quentin Gibson is now at Colorado after a successful season in Reinhart’s offense, proving he can develop players for the next level.
Grand Valley State is a Powerhouse in Division II
Reinhart has big shoes to fill at Grand Valley State. The Lakers have four Division II championships under their belt. They're always causing havoc in the GLIAC, as they have 19 conference titles since 1989. In 2025, Grand Valley State went 7-3, averaging 37.5 points per game.
The Lakers have two current NFL players in wide receiver Jahdae Walker on the Chicago Bears and four-time Pro Bowl star Matthew Judon. Plus, former Notre Dame and LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly's first head coaching job was at Grand Valley State.
Success at GVS could also paved the way for continued career growth, within the coaching ranks, for Reinhart.