Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Who's in for every 6A, 5A, 4A district?
The top four teams in each Texas high school football district will qualify for the 2024 UIL football playoffs. Who's in, and who's on the fence?
Going into the final week of the regular season, some teams are preparing for the playoffs, while others are fighting for a playoff spot, or teams on byes will have to wait and see how games turn around with tiebreakers settling the field.
The only playoff bracket that will be late to be announced is 6A, based on enrollments and which two teams will go Division I — larger enrollments — and which will go to Division I. The team with the better record will be the No. 1 seed out of the district.
For instance, if one of the playoff teams are from Plano, that would push Prosper down to Division II.
Who's in, and who's on the outside looking in entering Week 11? here is the latest for every 4A, 5A and 6A district:
CLASS 6A
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
El Paso Eastwood Troopers (9-1, 6-0)
El Paso Franklin Cougars (7-2, 4-1)
El Paso Pebble Hills Spartans (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
El Paso Eastlake Falcons (4-5, 2-3)
El Paso Coronado Thunderbirds (3-6, 2-3)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Odessa Permian Panthers (8-1, 4-0)
Midland Lee Rebels (4-5, 3-1)
On the bubble
Wollforth Frenship Tigers (4-5, 2-2)
San Angelo Central Bobcats (5-4, 2-2)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
North Crowley Eagles (8-1, 5-0)
Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Mansfield Tigers (4-5, 3-2)
Crowley Eagles (3-6, 2-3)
Mansfield Legacy Broncos (4-6, 2-4) — Idle in Week 11
Fort Worth Boswell Pioneers (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Southlake Carroll Dragons (10-0, 8-0) — Idle in Week 11
Trophy Club Byron Nelson (7-2, 6-1)
Euless Trinity Trojans (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
Hurst L.D. Bell Blue Raiders (5-4, 3-4)
Keller Indians (4-5, 3-4)
Keller Central Chargers (5-4, 3-4)
Haslet V.R. Eaton Eagles (3-6, 2-5)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Denton Guyer Wildcats (7-2, 6-0)
Coppell Cowboys (7-1, 5-1)
Lewisville Fighting Farmers (7-2, 4-2)
On the bubble
Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus (5-3, 3-3)
Carrollton Hebron. Hawks (5-3, 3-3)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Allen Eagles (9-0, 7-0)
Prosper Eagles (8-1, 6-1)
Plano Wildcats (6-3, 5-3) — Idle in Week 11
On the bubble
Plano West Wolves (5-3, 4-3)
Princeton Panthers (5-4, 3-4)
Prosper Rock Hill Blue Hawks (4-4, 3-4)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Lake Highlands Wildcats (7-2, 5-1)
Richardson Eagles (6-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
Dallas Jesuit Rangers (4-5, 4-2)
Richardson Berkner Rams (5-3, 4-2)
Richardson JJ Pearce Mustangs (4-4, 3-3)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Arlington James Bowie Volunteers (7-2, 6-0)
South Grand Prairie Warriors (8-0, 6-0)
On the bubble
Arlington Colts (5-3, 3-3)
Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar Vikings (4-5, 3-3)
Haltom Buffalos (3-6, 3-3)
Arlington James Martin Warriors (3-6, 2-4)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Wylie East Raiders (8-0, 7-0)
Rowlett Eagles (5-4, 5-2)
Sachse Mustangs (6-3, 5-2)
On the bubble
Wylie Pirates (4-5, 4-3)
Garland Owls (4-5, 3-4)
Garland Naaman Forest Rangers (4-5, 3-4)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Forney Jackrabbits (7-2, 4-1)
North Forney Falcons (8-1, 4-1)
Rockwall-Heath Hawks (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Longview Lobos (5-4, 3-2)
Rockwall Yellowjackets (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
DeSoto Eagles (5-3, 5-1)
Duncanville Panthers (6-1, 5-1)
Waxahachie Indians (7-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Cedar Hill Longhorns (6-3, 4-2)
Lancaster Tigers (4-5, 3-3)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Killeen Harker Heights Knights (7-2, 5-0)
Waco Midway Panthers (8-1, 4-1)
On the bubble
Copperas Cove Bulldogs (6-3, 3-2)
Killeen Shoemaker Wolves (7-3, 3-3) — Idle in Week 11
Temple Wildcats (7-2, 3-2)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
The Woodlands College Park Cavaliers (9-0, 7-0)
Willis Wildkats (8-2, 7-1) — Idle in Week 11
The Woodlands Highlanders (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
Conroe Grand Oaks Grizzlies (6-3, 4-3)
Conroe Tigers (5-4, 3-4)
Conroe Oak Ridge War Eagles (4-5, 3-4)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Aldine Davis Falcons (6-3, 5-1)
Aldine Nimitz Cougars (7-2, 5-1)
Spring Westfield Mustangs (5-4, 5-1)
Aldine Eisenhower Eagles (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Klein Collins Tigers (9-1, 7-1) — Idle in Week 11
Magnolia Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1)
Tomball Cougars (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
Klein Bearkats (6-3, 4-3)
Klein Oak Panthers (5-4, 4-3)
Klein Cain Hurricanes (3-6, 3-4)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Cypress Ranch Mustangs (7-2, 6-0)
Cypress Bridgeland Bears (6-3, 4-2)
Waller Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
Cypress Lakes Spartans (4-5, 3-3)
Cypress Springs Panthers (6-3, 3-3)
Houston Langham Creek Lobos (6-3, 3-3)
DISTRICT 17
Who’s in
Houston Memorial Mustangs (8-1, 6-0)
Cypress Falls Eagles (6-3, 5-1)
Cy-Fair Bobcats (6-3, 4-2)
Houston Stratford (4-5, 4-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 18
Who’s in
Houston Lamar Texans (6-3, 5-0)
Houston Heights Bulldogs (5-4, 4-1)
Houston Bellaire Cardinals (6-4, 4-2)
On the bubble
Houston Westside Wolves (2-7, 2-3)
Houston Margaret Long Wisdom Generals (4-5, 2-3)
Houston César E. Chavez Lobos (2-7, 1-4)
DISTRICT 19
Who’s in
Katy Tigers (7-2, 7-0)
Katy Cinco Ranch Cougars (7-3, 7-1) — Idle in Week 11
Katy Jordan (6-3, 5-2)
On the bubble
Katy Paetow Panthers (5-4, 4-3)
Katy Mayde Creek Rams (4-5, 3-4)
Katy Tompkins Falcons (4-5, 3-4)
DISTRICT 20
Who’s in
Houston Strake Jesuit Crusaders (7-2, 5-0)
Fulshear Chargers (7-3, 5-1)
On the bubble
Richmond Foster Falcons (3-6, 3-2)
Alief Elsik Rams (2-7, 2-3)
Alief Taylor Lions (3-6, 1-4)
DISTRICT 21
Who’s in
Fort Bend Ridge Point Panthers (9-0, 6-0)
Fort Bend Travis Tigers (7-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (6-3, 4-2)
Fort Bend Bush Broncos (5-4, 3-3)
Fort Bend Elkins Knights (5-4, 3-3)
DISTRICT 22
Who’s in
Pearland Oilers (9-0, 7-0)
Pearland Dawson Eagles (7-3, 6-2) — Idle Week 11
On the bubble
Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks (6-3, 5-2)
Manvel Mavericks (6-3, 5-2)
Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (5-4, 4-3)
DISTRICT 23
Who’s in
Galena Park North Shore Mustangs (8-1, 6-0)
Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1)
Houston C.E. King (7-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
Humble Atascocita (5-4, 3-3)
Humble Wildcats (3-6, 2-4)
Humble Kingwood Mustangs (4-5, 2-4)
DISTRICT 24
Who’s in
Dickinson Gators (9-0, 6-0)
Deer Park Deer (6-3, 5-1)
Clear Falls Knights (6-3, 4-2)
Clear Springs Chargers (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 25
Who’s in
Austin Vandegrift Vipers (7-2 6-1)
Hutto Hippos (7-2, 6-1)
On the bubble
Round Rock Dragons (5-4, 5-2)
Round Rock McNeil Mavericks (6-3, 5-2)
Cedar Park Vista Ridge Rangers (6-3, 4-3)
DISTRICT 26
Who’s in
Austin Lake Travis Cavaliers (9-0, 5-0)
Austin Westlake Chaparrals (7-2, 4-1)
Dripping Springs Tigers (8-1, 4-1)
Austin Bowie Bulldogs (6-4, 3-3) — Idle in Week 11
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 27
Who’s in
San Antonio Claudia T. Johnson Jaguars (9-0, 6-0)
San Antonio Louis C. Brandeis Broncos (7-2, 5-1)
San Antonio Ronald Reagan Rattlers (5-4, 5-1)
On the bubble
San Antonio Thomas C. Clark Cougars (6-3, 3-3)
San Antonio Roosevelt Rough Riders (3-6, 3-3)
San Antonio Madison Mavericks (2-7, 2-4)
DISTRICT 28
Who’s in
San Antonio John M. Harlan Hawks (9-0, 7-0)
San Antonio William J. Brennan Bears (8-1, 6-1
San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor (6-3, 6-1)
On the bubble
San Antonio Sandra Day O’Connor Panthers (4-5, 4-3)
San Antonio Stevens Falcons (3-6, 3-4)
DISTRICT 29
Who’s in
Cibolo Steele Knights (8-1, 5-0)
On the bubble
New Braunfels Canyon Cougars (5-4, 3-2)
San Marcos Rattlers (5-4, 3-2)
Buda Johnson Jaguars (3-6, 2-3)
Converse Judson Rockets (3-6, 2-3)
Schertz Clemens Buffaloes (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 30
Who’s in
Castroville Medina Valley Panthers (8-2, 6-0)
Laredo United Longhorns (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Eagle Pass Eagles (5-3, 3-2)
Laredo Alexander Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3)
Lardo Lyndon B. Johnson Wolves (6-3, 2-3)
DISTRICT 31
Who’s in
Edinburg Economedes Jaguars (9-0, 4-0)
Welsaco Panthers (7-2, 4-0)
On the bubble
Edinburg Bobcats (5-4, 2-2)
La Joya Coyotes (4-5, 1-3)
PSJA Bears (1-8, 1-3)
DISTRICT 32
Who’s in
Los Fresnos Falcons (9-0, 3-0)
Harlingen Cardinals (3-6, 2-1)
San Benito Greyhounds (2-7, 2-1)
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (7-3, 1-3)
On the bubble
None
Class 5A Division I
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Denton Guyer Wildcats (7-2, 6-0)
On the bubble
Denton Guyer Wildcats (7-2, 6-0)
Class 5A Division I
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
El Paso El Dorado Aztecs (8-1, 5-0)
El Paso Americas Trail Blazers (5-4, 3-2)
El Paso Parkland Matadors (3-6, 2-3)
El Paso Bel Air Highlanders (1-7, 0-5)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Abilene Eagles (8-2, 6-0)
Amarillo Sandies (7-2, 4-1)
Amarillo Tascosa (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Amarillo Caprock Longhorns (3-6, 2-3)
Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Aledo Bearcats (9-0, 7-0)
Denton Billy Ryan (8-1, 6-1)
On the bubble
North Richland Hills Royals (6-3, 5-2)
North Richland Hills Birdville (5-4, 4-3)
Fort Worth Brewer (6-3, 4-3)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Fort Worth Arlington Heights Yellowjackets (8-1, 6-1)
Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals (7-2, 6-1)
Saginaw Rough Riders (7-2, 6-1)
On the bubble
Fort Worth Chisholm Trail Rangers (6-3, 5-2)
Fort Worth Paschal Panthers (6-3, 4-3)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Frisco Lone Star Rangers (9-0, 7-0)
Frisco Wakeland Wolverines (9-1, 7-1)
Frisco Rick Reedy Lions (7-2, 6-1)
On the bubble
Frisco Raccoons (5-3, 4-3)
McKinney North Bulldogs (3-6, 3-4)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
West Mesquite Wranglers (8-1, 7-0)
Carrollton Creekview Mustangs (8-1, 6-1)
Carrollton Newman Smith Trojans (6-3, 6-1)
On the bubble
Dallas W.T. White Longhorn (5-5, 4-4)
North Mesquite Stallions (4-5, 4-3)
Carrollton R.L. Turner (5-4, 3-4)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Dallas Highland Park Scots (8-1, 5-0)
Midlothian Panthers (7-2, 4-1)
Red Oak Hawks (5-4, 3-2
On the bubble
Burleson Centennial Spartans (3-6, 2-3)
Tyler Lions (3-6, 2-3)
Joshua Owls (4-4, 2-3)
DISTRICT
Who’s in
Georgetown Eagles (8-1, 6-0)
Cedar Park Timberwolves (6-3, 5-1)
On the bubble
Georgetown East View Patriots (6-3, 4-2)
Lake Belton Broncos (4-5, 3-3)
Leander Rouse Raiders (5-4, 3-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Port Arthur Memorial Titans (10-0, 6-0) — Idle in Week 10
On the bubble
Barber Hills Eagles (6-3, 3-2)
Lufkin Panthers (6-3, 3-2)
Baytown Sterling Rangers (5-4, 2-3)
Beaumont West Brook Bruins (6-3, 2-3)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Houston Madison Marlins (8-1, 7-0)
Houston Westbury Huskies (9-1, 7-1) — Idle Week 11
Houston Stephen Pool Waltrip Rams (6-3, 5-2)
On the bubble
Houston Shaw Sterling Raiders (4-5, 4-3)
Galena Park Yellowjackets (3-6, 3-4)
Houston Spring Woods Tigers (4-5, 3-4)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
La Porte Bulldogs (8-1, 6-0)
Angelton Wildcats (8-1, 5-1)
Crosby Cougars (5-4, 5-1)
On the bubble
Friendswood Mustangs (5-4, 3-3)
Humble Kingwood Park Panthers (4-5, 2-4)
New Caney Porter Spartans (4-5, 2-4)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Austin L.C. Anderson Trojans (9-0, 7-0)
College Station Cougars (6-4, 6-2)
College Station A&M Consolidated Tigers (7-2, 6-1)
Pflugerville Weiss Wolves (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Spring Branch Smithson Valley Rangers (8-1, 6-0)
San Antonio Pieper Warriors (6-3, 5-1)
Boerne-Champion Chargrs (6-3, 4-2)
New Braunfels Unicorns (7-2, 4-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
San Antonio John Jay Mustangs (8-1, 6-1)
On the bubble
Laredo Nixon Mustangs (6-3, 5-2)
San Antonio Southwest Dragons (7-2, 5-2)
San Antonio Southside Cardinals (6-3, 5-2)
San Antonio Legacy Titans (7-3, 5-3) — Idle in Week 11
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
PSJA North Raiders (9-0, 7-0)
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff Hornets (8-1, 6-1)
Corpus Christ Veterans Memorial Eagles (7-2, 6-1)
On the bubble
Weslaco East Wildcats (4-5, 4-3)
Harlingen South Hawks (5-4, 4-3)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
McAllen Memorial Mustangs (7-2, 6-0)
Edinburg Vela Sabercats (7-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
McAllen Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2)
La Joya Palmview Lobos (6-3, 3-3)
McAllen James Nikki Rowe Warriors (4-5, 3-3)
Class 5A Division II
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
El Paso Del Valle Conquistadores (9-1, 7-1) — Idle Week 11
El Paso Andress Eagles (7-2, 6-1)
El Paso Chapin Huskies (6-3, 6-1)
On the bubble
El Paso Hanks Knights (6-3, 5-2)
Canutillo Eagles (5-4, 4-3)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Amarillo Palo Duro Dons (8-1, 5-0)
Abilene Cooper Cougars (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Lubbock Cooper Pirates (6-4, 3-3)
Abilene Wylie Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3)
Wichita Fallas Memorial Mavericks (6-3, 2-3
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Argyle Eagles (8-1, 7-0)
Mansfield Timberview Wolves (7-3, 6-2) — Idle Week 11
On the bubble
Colleyville Heritage Panthers (6-3, 5-2)
Mansfield Summit Jaguars (6-3, 5-2)
Arlington Juan Seguin Cougars (6-3, 4-3
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Prosper Walnut Grove (9-0, 7-0)
Melissa Cardinals (6-2, 6-1)
Anna Coyotes (7-2, 5-2)
On the bubble
Frisco Emerson Mavericks (5-5, 4-4) — Idle Week 10
Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (5-4, 4-3)
Dension Yellow Jackets (4-4, 3-4)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (8-1, 6-0)
Dallas Hillcrest Panthers (6-3, 5-1)
On the bubble
Dallas Woodrow Wilson Wildcats (4-5, 4-2)
Dallas W.W. Samuell Spartans (6-3, 3-3)
Seagoville Dragons (4-5, 3-3)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Terrell Tigers (9-0, 6-0)
Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (6-3, 5-1)
On the bubble
Ennis Loins (5-4, 4-2)
Corsicana Tigers (5-4, 3-3)
Crandall Pirates (6-3, 3-3)
Mesquite Poteet Pirates (3-6, 2-4)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Texarkana Texas Tigers (8-1, 5-0)
Marshall Mavericks (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Mount Pleasant Tigers (3-6, 3-2)
Nacogdoches Dragons (6-3, 3-2)
Hallsville Bobcats (2-7, 2-3)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Port Neches-Groves Indians (9-0, 6-0)
Montgomery Bears (7-2, 5-1)
Huntsville Hornets (5-4, 4-2)
On the bubble
Dayton Broncos (6-3, 3-3)
Montgomery Lake Creek Lions (4-5, 3-3)
New Caney West Fork Gators (4-5, 2-4
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Richmond Randle Lions (9-0, 6-0)
Iowa Colony Pioneers (8-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Texas City Stingarees (6-3, 4-2)
Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes (5-3, 3-3)
Santa Fe Indians (5-4, 3-3)
Rosenberg Terry Rangers (3-6, 2-4)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Waco University Trojans (6-3, 4-0)
Belton Tigers (5-4, 3-1)
Brenham Cubs (8-1, 3-1)
Killeen Ellison Eagles (4-5, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Bastrop Bears (9-0, 6-0)
Liberty Hills Panthers (7-2, 6-0)
On the bubble
Pflugerville Panthers (6-3, 4-2)
Austin A.N. McCallum Knights (5-4, 3-3)
Pflugerville John B. Connally Cougars (5-4, 3-3
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
San Antonio Sam Houston Hurricanes (6-4, 6-0)
San Antonio Sidney Lanier Voks (6-3, 4-1)
San Antonio Luther Burbank Bulldogs (3-5, 3-2)
San Antonio Thomas Jefferson Mustangs (3-6, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Boeren Greyhounds (8-1, 5-0)
Alamo Heights Mules (9-1, 5-1) — Idle in Week 1
Kerrville Tivy Antlers (6-3, 3-2)
Victoria West Warriors (7-2, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Gregory-Portland Wildcats (8-1, 3-1)
Corpus Christi Roy Miller Buccaneers (3-6, 3-1)
On the bubble
Corpus Christi Mary Carroll Tigers (5-4, 2-2)
Corpus Christ W.B. Ray Texans (5-4, 2-2)
Corpus Christi Foy H. Moody Trojans (4-5, 1-3)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots (8-1, 3-0)
Mission Sharyland Rattlers (7-3, 3-1)
Mission Pioneer Diamondbacks (6-3 2-1)
On the bubble
Alice Coyotes (1-8, 0-3)
Roma Gladiators (4-5, 0-3)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Mercedes Tigers (9-0, 4-0_
Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets (5-4, 3-1)
On the bubble
Brownsville Pace Vikings (4-5, 2-2)
Brownsville Porter Cowboys (3-6, 2-2)
Brownsville Lopez Lobos (4-5, 1-3)
Class 4A Division I
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
El Paso Ysleta Indians (9-0, 7-0)
El Paso Riverside Rangers (7-2, 6-1)
El Paso Stephen F. Austin Panthers (6-3, 5-2)
On the bubble
El Paso Irvin Rockets (4-5, 4-3)
Fabens Wildcats (5-4, 4-3)
El Paso Clint Lions (3-6, 3-4)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Canyon West Plains Wolves (8-1, 4-0)
Canyon Randall Raiders (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Canyon Eagles (6-3, 2-2)
Dumas Demons (6-3, 2-2)
Hereford Whitefaces (2-7, 1-3)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Andrew Mustangs (4-5, 2-0)
San Angelo Lake View Chiefs (7-2, 2-0)
Big Spring Steers (4-4, 0-2)
Pecos Eagles (3-6, 0-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Stephenville Yellowjackets (9-0, 3-0)
Brownwood Lions (5-4, 2-1)
Lampasas Badgers (8-2, 2-2)
On the bubble
Burnet Bulldogs (3-6, 1-2)
Marble Falls Mustangs (3-6, 0-3)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Springtown Porcupines (10-0, 6-0) — Idle in Week 11
Decatur Eagles (5-3, 4-1)
Fort Worth Southwest Raiders (4-5, 3-2)
On the bubble
Fort Worth Amon Carter-Riverside Eagles (3-6, 2-3)
Fort Worth Eastern Hills Highlanders (4-5, 2-3)
Fort Worth Western Hills Cougars (2-6, 1-4)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Alvarado Indians (8-0, 4-0)
Kennedale Wildcats (6-3, 4-0)
Fort Worth Castleberry Lions (5-4, 2-2)
On the bubble
Carrollton Ranchview Wolves (3-5, 1-3)
Lake Worth Bullfrogs (1-8, 1-3)
Waxahachie Life Mustangs (0-9, 0-4)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Celina Bobcats (9-0, 5-0)
Frisco Panther Creek Panthers (8-1, 4-1)
Sulphur Springs Wildcats (8-1, 4-1)
On the bubble
Aubrey Chaparrals (3-7, 2-4)
Paris Wildcats (5-4, 2-3)
Lake Dallas Falcons (4-5, 1-4)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Dallas David W. Carter Cowboys (6-3, 6-0)
Dallas Justin Kimball Knights (6-3, 5-1)
Dallas Lincoln Tigers (7-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Dallas L.G. Pinkston Vikings (4-5, 3-3)
North Dallas Bulldogs (3-5, 3-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Kilgore Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0)
Lindale Eagles (8-1, 4-1)
On the bubble
Longview Pine Tree Pirates (5-4, 3-2)
Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs (6-4, 3-3)
Henderson Lions (5-4, 2-3)
Palestine Wildcats (1-8, 1-4)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Bridge City Cardinals (8-1, 5-1)
Huffman-Hargrave Falcons (7-2, 5-1)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears (5-4, 6-0)
Lumberton Raiders (6-3, 5-1)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Houston Jack Yates Lions (9-0, 7-0)
Houston North Forest Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1)
Houston Worthing Colts (5-5, 5-3)
On the bubble
Houston Phillis Wheatley Wildcats (4-5, 4-3)
Houston Ebbert L. Furr Brahmas (3-6, 3-4)
Houston Washington Eagles (4-5, 3-4)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Fort Bend Almeta Crawford Chargers (8-1, 4-0)
Navasota Rattlers (7-2, 3-1)
Stafford Spartans (4-5, 3-1)
Needville Blue Jays (5-4, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Austin Lyndon Baines Johnson Jaguars (7-2, 5-0)
Taylor Ducks (4-5, 4-1)
On the bubble
Manor New Tech Titans (4-5, 3-2)
Austin Eastside Panthers (6-3, 3-2)
Austin William B. Travis Rebels (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
San Antonio Davenport Wolves (9-1, 6-0)
Somerset Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Canyon Lake Hawks (6-3, 3-2)
Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies (3-6, 3-2)
Pleasanton Eagles (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
La Vernia Bears (8-1, 4-0)
Bay City Blackcats (7-2, 3-1)
Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandcrabs (5-4, 3-1)
El Campo Ricebirds (6-3, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats (8-2, 4-0)
Tuloso-Midway Warriors (7-2, 2-1)
Zapata Hawks (7-2, 2-1)
On the bubble
Pharr Valley View Tigers (1-8, 0-3)
Hidalgo Pirates (0-3, 0-9)
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Midland Greenwood Rangers (9-0, 3-0)
Fort Stockton Panthers (6-4, 2-2)
Seminole Indians (6-3, 2-1)
Monahan Loboes (1-8, 1-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Lubbock Estacado Matadors (7-3 3-1)
Lubbock Liberty Patriots (8-1, 3-0)
Levelland Lobos (6-3, 2-1)
On the bubble
Perryton Rangers (3-6, 0-3)
Borger Bulldogs (0-9, 0-3)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Brock Eagles (9-0, 4-0)
Eagle Mountain Knights (7-2, 1-3)
Graham Steers (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Mineral Wells Rams (3-6, 1-3)
Burkburnett Bulldogs (1-8, 1-3)
Bridgeport Bulls (1-7, 0-4)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Glen Rose Tigers (4-5, 4-0)
Benbrook Bobcats 5-4, 3-1)
On the bubble
Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats (4-5, 2-2)
Godley Wildcats (4-5, 2-2)
Hillsboro Eagles (2-7, 1-3)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Krum Bobcats (8-0, 5-0)
Sanger Indians (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Caddo Mills Foxes (6-3, 3-2)
Van Alstyne Panthers (4-4, 3-2)
Farmersville Farmers (5-4, 2-3)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Canton Eagles (9-0, 4-0)
Sunnyvale Raiders (8-1, 4-0)
Quinlan Ford Panthers (7-2, 2-2)
On the bubble
Wills Point Tigers (3-6, 1-3)
Ferris Yellowjackets (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks (8-1, 4-0)
Van Vandals (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Gilmer Buckeyes (3-6,2-2)
Pittsburg Pirates (6-3, 2-2)
Longview Spring Hill Panthers (2-7, 1-3)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Carthage Bulldogs (9-0, 4-0)
Athen Hornets (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Center Roughriders (4-5, 2-2)
Brownsboro Bears (2-7, 1-3)
Bullard Panthers (3-6, 1-3)
Rusk Eagles (1-8, 1-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
West Orange-Stark Mustangs (6-3, 4-0)
Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (7-2, 3-1)
Silsbee Tigers (6-3, 3-1)
Shepherd Pirates (7-2, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Columbia Roughnecks (6-3, 5-0)
La Marque Cougars (8-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
Wharton Tigers (6-3, 3-2)
Brookshire Royal Falcons (3-6, 2-3)
Sweeny Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Bellville Brahmas (7-2, 4-0)
Sealy Tigers (8-1, 3-1)
On the bubble
La Grange Leopards (5-4, 2-2)
Madisonville Mustangs (5-4, 2-2)
Caldwell Hornets (3-5, 1-3)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Waco La Vega (7-2, 4-0)
Robinson Rockets (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
China Spring Cougars (3-6, 2-2)
Gatesville Hornets (7-2, 2-2)
Lorena Leopards (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Jarrell Cougars (8-1, 4-1)
Salado Eagles (6-3, 4-1)
Wimberley Texans (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Geronimo Navarro Panthers (3-7, 2-4)
Lago Vista Vikings (5-4, 2-3)
Gonzales Apaches (5-4, 2-3)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Bandera Bulldogs (9-0, 3-0)
Carizzo Springs Wildcats (4-5, 2-1)
Devine Warhorses (3-6, 2-1)
On the bubble
Pearsall Mavericks (2-8, 1-3)
San Antonio Memorial Minutemen (1-8, 0-3)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Rockport-Fulton Pirates (6-3, 3-0)
Sinton Pirates (8-1, 2-1)
Cuero Gobblers (8-1, 2-1)
Robstown Cottonpickers (6-3, 1-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Port Isabel Silver Tarpons (6-4, 3-0)
Kingsville King Brahmas (7-3, 2-1)
La Feria Lions (4-5, 1-2)
Rio Grande City Grulla Gators (1-8, 0-3)
On the bubble
None
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: