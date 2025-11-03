High School

Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Who's in for every 6A, 5A, 4A district?

Who's in and who's on the outside looking in across UIL Class 6A through 4A entering the final week of the UIL regular season?

Cody Thorn

Amarillo Tascoca running back Reese Cabe carries the ball in a game versus Amarillo Palo Duro on Aug. 28.
Amarillo Tascoca running back Reese Cabe carries the ball in a game versus Amarillo Palo Duro on Aug. 28. / Jose Loya

The top four teams in each Texas high school football district will qualify for the 2024 UIL football playoffs. Who's in, and who's on the fence?

Going into the final week of the regular season, some teams are preparing for the playoffs, while others are fighting for a playoff spot, or teams on byes will have to wait and see how games turn around with tiebreakers settling the field. 

The only playoff bracket that will be late to be announced is 6A, based on enrollments and which two teams will go Division I — larger enrollments — and which will go to Division I. The team with the better record will be the No. 1 seed out of the district.

For instance, if one of the playoff teams are from Plano, that would push Prosper down to Division II.

Who's in, and who's on the outside looking in entering Week 11? here is the latest for every 4A, 5A and 6A district:

CLASS 6A

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

El Paso Eastwood Troopers (9-1, 6-0)

El Paso Franklin Cougars (7-2, 4-1)

El Paso Pebble Hills Spartans (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

El Paso Eastlake Falcons (4-5, 2-3)

El Paso Coronado Thunderbirds (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Odessa Permian Panthers (8-1, 4-0)

Midland Lee Rebels (4-5, 3-1)

On the bubble

Wollforth Frenship Tigers (4-5, 2-2)

San Angelo Central Bobcats (5-4, 2-2)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

North Crowley Eagles (8-1, 5-0)

Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Mansfield Tigers (4-5, 3-2)

Crowley Eagles (3-6, 2-3)

Mansfield Legacy Broncos (4-6, 2-4) — Idle in Week 11

Fort Worth Boswell Pioneers (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Southlake Carroll Dragons (10-0, 8-0) — Idle in Week 11

Trophy Club Byron Nelson (7-2, 6-1)

Euless Trinity Trojans (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble

Hurst L.D. Bell Blue Raiders (5-4, 3-4)

Keller Indians (4-5, 3-4)

Keller Central Chargers (5-4, 3-4)

Haslet V.R. Eaton Eagles (3-6, 2-5)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Denton Guyer Wildcats (7-2, 6-0)

Coppell Cowboys (7-1, 5-1)

Lewisville Fighting Farmers (7-2, 4-2)

On the bubble 

Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus (5-3, 3-3)

Carrollton Hebron. Hawks (5-3, 3-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Allen Eagles (9-0, 7-0)

Prosper Eagles (8-1, 6-1)

Plano Wildcats (6-3, 5-3) — Idle in Week 11

On the bubble 

Plano West Wolves (5-3, 4-3)

Princeton Panthers (5-4, 3-4)

Prosper Rock Hill Blue Hawks (4-4, 3-4)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Lake Highlands Wildcats (7-2, 5-1)

Richardson Eagles (6-2, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Dallas Jesuit Rangers (4-5, 4-2)

Richardson Berkner Rams (5-3, 4-2)

Richardson JJ Pearce Mustangs (4-4, 3-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Arlington James Bowie Volunteers (7-2, 6-0)

South Grand Prairie Warriors (8-0, 6-0)

On the bubble 

Arlington Colts (5-3, 3-3)

Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar Vikings (4-5, 3-3)

Haltom Buffalos (3-6, 3-3)

Arlington James Martin Warriors (3-6, 2-4)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Wylie East Raiders (8-0, 7-0)

Rowlett Eagles (5-4, 5-2)

Sachse Mustangs (6-3, 5-2)

On the bubble 

Wylie Pirates (4-5, 4-3)

Garland Owls (4-5, 3-4)

Garland Naaman Forest Rangers (4-5, 3-4)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Forney Jackrabbits (7-2, 4-1)

North Forney Falcons (8-1, 4-1)

Rockwall-Heath Hawks (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble 

Longview Lobos (5-4, 3-2)

Rockwall Yellowjackets (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

DeSoto Eagles (5-3, 5-1)

Duncanville Panthers (6-1, 5-1)

Waxahachie Indians (7-1, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Cedar Hill Longhorns (6-3, 4-2)

Lancaster Tigers (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Killeen Harker Heights Knights (7-2, 5-0)

Waco Midway Panthers (8-1, 4-1)

On the bubble 

Copperas Cove Bulldogs (6-3, 3-2)

Killeen Shoemaker Wolves (7-3, 3-3) — Idle in Week 11

Temple Wildcats (7-2, 3-2)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

The Woodlands College Park Cavaliers (9-0, 7-0)

Willis Wildkats (8-2, 7-1) — Idle in Week 11

The Woodlands Highlanders (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble 

Conroe Grand Oaks Grizzlies (6-3, 4-3)

Conroe Tigers (5-4, 3-4)

Conroe Oak Ridge War Eagles (4-5, 3-4)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

Aldine Davis Falcons (6-3, 5-1)

Aldine Nimitz Cougars (7-2, 5-1)

Spring Westfield Mustangs (5-4, 5-1)

Aldine Eisenhower Eagles (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Klein Collins Tigers (9-1, 7-1) — Idle in Week 11

Magnolia Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1)

Tomball Cougars (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble 

Klein Bearkats (6-3, 4-3)

Klein Oak Panthers (5-4, 4-3)

Klein Cain Hurricanes (3-6, 3-4)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Cypress Ranch Mustangs (7-2, 6-0)

Cypress Bridgeland Bears (6-3, 4-2)

Waller Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble 

Cypress Lakes Spartans (4-5, 3-3)

Cypress Springs Panthers (6-3, 3-3)

Houston Langham Creek Lobos (6-3, 3-3)

DISTRICT 17 

Who’s in

Houston Memorial Mustangs (8-1, 6-0)

Cypress Falls Eagles (6-3, 5-1)

Cy-Fair Bobcats (6-3, 4-2)

Houston Stratford (4-5, 4-2)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 18

Who’s in

Houston Lamar Texans (6-3, 5-0)

Houston Heights Bulldogs (5-4, 4-1)

Houston Bellaire Cardinals (6-4, 4-2)

On the bubble 

Houston Westside Wolves (2-7, 2-3)

Houston Margaret Long Wisdom Generals (4-5, 2-3)

Houston César E. Chavez Lobos (2-7, 1-4)

DISTRICT 19

Who’s in

Katy Tigers (7-2, 7-0)

Katy Cinco Ranch Cougars (7-3, 7-1) — Idle in Week 11

Katy Jordan (6-3, 5-2)

On the bubble 

Katy Paetow Panthers (5-4, 4-3)

Katy Mayde Creek Rams (4-5, 3-4)

Katy Tompkins Falcons (4-5, 3-4)

DISTRICT 20

Who’s in

Houston Strake Jesuit Crusaders (7-2, 5-0)

Fulshear Chargers (7-3, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Richmond Foster Falcons (3-6, 3-2)

Alief Elsik Rams (2-7, 2-3)

Alief Taylor Lions (3-6, 1-4)

DISTRICT 21

Who’s in

Fort Bend Ridge Point Panthers (9-0, 6-0)

Fort Bend Travis Tigers (7-2, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Fort Bend Hightower Hurricanes (6-3, 4-2)

Fort Bend Bush Broncos (5-4, 3-3)

Fort Bend Elkins Knights (5-4, 3-3)

DISTRICT 22

Who’s in

Pearland Oilers (9-0, 7-0)

Pearland Dawson Eagles (7-3, 6-2) — Idle Week 11

On the bubble 

Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks (6-3, 5-2)

Manvel Mavericks (6-3, 5-2)

Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (5-4, 4-3)

DISTRICT 23

Who’s in

Galena Park North Shore Mustangs (8-1, 6-0)

Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1)

Houston C.E. King (7-2, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Humble Atascocita (5-4, 3-3)

Humble Wildcats (3-6, 2-4)

Humble Kingwood Mustangs (4-5, 2-4)

DISTRICT 24

Who’s in

Dickinson Gators (9-0, 6-0)

Deer Park Deer (6-3, 5-1)

Clear Falls Knights (6-3, 4-2)

Clear Springs Chargers (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 25

Who’s in

Austin Vandegrift Vipers (7-2 6-1)

Hutto Hippos (7-2, 6-1)

On the bubble 

Round Rock Dragons (5-4, 5-2)

Round Rock McNeil Mavericks (6-3, 5-2)

Cedar Park Vista Ridge Rangers (6-3, 4-3)

DISTRICT 26

Who’s in

Austin Lake Travis Cavaliers (9-0, 5-0)

Austin Westlake Chaparrals (7-2, 4-1)

Dripping Springs Tigers (8-1, 4-1)

Austin Bowie Bulldogs (6-4, 3-3) — Idle in Week 11

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 27

Who’s in

San Antonio Claudia T. Johnson Jaguars (9-0, 6-0)

San Antonio Louis C. Brandeis Broncos (7-2, 5-1)

San Antonio Ronald Reagan Rattlers (5-4, 5-1)

On the bubble 

San Antonio Thomas C. Clark Cougars (6-3, 3-3)

San Antonio Roosevelt Rough Riders (3-6, 3-3)

San Antonio Madison Mavericks (2-7, 2-4)

DISTRICT 28

Who’s in

San Antonio John M. Harlan Hawks (9-0, 7-0)

San Antonio William J. Brennan Bears (8-1, 6-1

San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor (6-3, 6-1)

On the bubble 

San Antonio Sandra Day O’Connor Panthers (4-5, 4-3)

San Antonio Stevens Falcons (3-6, 3-4)

DISTRICT 29

Who’s in

Cibolo Steele Knights (8-1, 5-0)

On the bubble 

New Braunfels Canyon Cougars (5-4, 3-2)

San Marcos Rattlers (5-4, 3-2)

Buda Johnson Jaguars (3-6, 2-3)

Converse Judson Rockets (3-6, 2-3)

Schertz Clemens Buffaloes (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 30

Who’s in

Castroville Medina Valley Panthers (8-2, 6-0)

Laredo United Longhorns (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble 

Eagle Pass Eagles (5-3, 3-2)

Laredo Alexander Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3)

Lardo Lyndon B. Johnson Wolves (6-3, 2-3)

DISTRICT 31

Who’s in

Edinburg Economedes Jaguars (9-0, 4-0)

Welsaco Panthers (7-2, 4-0)

On the bubble 

Edinburg Bobcats (5-4, 2-2)

La Joya Coyotes (4-5, 1-3)

PSJA Bears (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 32

Who’s in

Los Fresnos Falcons (9-0, 3-0)

Harlingen Cardinals (3-6, 2-1)

San Benito Greyhounds (2-7, 2-1)

Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (7-3, 1-3)

On the bubble 

None

Class 5A Division I

DISTRICT 1

Who's in

Denton Guyer Wildcats (7-2, 6-0)

On the bubble 

Denton Guyer Wildcats (7-2, 6-0)

Class 5A Division I 

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

El Paso El Dorado Aztecs (8-1, 5-0)

El Paso Americas Trail Blazers (5-4, 3-2)

El Paso Parkland Matadors (3-6, 2-3)

El Paso Bel Air Highlanders (1-7, 0-5)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

Abilene Eagles (8-2, 6-0)

Amarillo Sandies (7-2, 4-1)

Amarillo Tascosa (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble 

Amarillo Caprock Longhorns (3-6, 2-3)

Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Aledo Bearcats (9-0, 7-0)

Denton Billy Ryan (8-1, 6-1) 

On the bubble 

North Richland Hills Royals (6-3, 5-2)

North Richland Hills Birdville (5-4, 4-3)

Fort Worth Brewer (6-3, 4-3)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Fort Worth Arlington Heights Yellowjackets (8-1, 6-1)

Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt Chaparrals (7-2, 6-1)

Saginaw Rough Riders (7-2, 6-1)

On the bubble 

Fort Worth Chisholm Trail Rangers (6-3, 5-2)

Fort Worth Paschal Panthers (6-3, 4-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Frisco Lone Star Rangers (9-0, 7-0)

Frisco Wakeland Wolverines (9-1, 7-1)

Frisco Rick Reedy Lions (7-2, 6-1)

On the bubble 

Frisco Raccoons (5-3, 4-3)

McKinney North Bulldogs (3-6, 3-4)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

West Mesquite Wranglers (8-1, 7-0)

Carrollton Creekview Mustangs (8-1, 6-1)

Carrollton Newman Smith Trojans (6-3, 6-1)

On the bubble 

Dallas W.T. White Longhorn (5-5, 4-4)

North Mesquite Stallions (4-5, 4-3)

Carrollton R.L. Turner (5-4, 3-4)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Dallas Highland Park Scots (8-1, 5-0)

Midlothian Panthers (7-2, 4-1)

Red Oak Hawks (5-4, 3-2

On the bubble 

Burleson Centennial Spartans (3-6, 2-3)

Tyler Lions (3-6, 2-3)

Joshua Owls (4-4, 2-3)

DISTRICT 

Who’s in

Georgetown Eagles (8-1, 6-0)

Cedar Park Timberwolves (6-3, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Georgetown East View Patriots (6-3, 4-2)

Lake Belton Broncos (4-5, 3-3)

Leander Rouse Raiders (5-4, 3-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Port Arthur Memorial Titans (10-0, 6-0) — Idle in Week 10 

On the bubble 

Barber Hills Eagles (6-3, 3-2)

Lufkin Panthers (6-3, 3-2)

Baytown Sterling Rangers (5-4, 2-3)

Beaumont West Brook Bruins (6-3, 2-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Houston Madison Marlins (8-1, 7-0)

Houston Westbury Huskies (9-1, 7-1) — Idle Week 11

Houston Stephen Pool Waltrip Rams (6-3, 5-2)

On the bubble 

Houston Shaw Sterling Raiders (4-5, 4-3)

Galena Park Yellowjackets (3-6, 3-4)

Houston Spring Woods Tigers (4-5, 3-4)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

La Porte Bulldogs (8-1, 6-0)

Angelton Wildcats (8-1, 5-1)

Crosby Cougars (5-4, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Friendswood Mustangs (5-4, 3-3)

Humble Kingwood Park Panthers (4-5, 2-4)

New Caney Porter Spartans (4-5, 2-4)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Austin L.C. Anderson Trojans (9-0, 7-0)

College Station Cougars (6-4, 6-2)

College Station A&M Consolidated Tigers (7-2, 6-1)

Pflugerville Weiss Wolves (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

Spring Branch Smithson Valley Rangers (8-1, 6-0)

San Antonio Pieper Warriors (6-3, 5-1)

Boerne-Champion Chargrs (6-3, 4-2)

New Braunfels Unicorns (7-2, 4-2)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

San Antonio John Jay Mustangs (8-1, 6-1)

On the bubble 

Laredo Nixon Mustangs (6-3, 5-2)

San Antonio Southwest Dragons (7-2, 5-2)

San Antonio Southside Cardinals (6-3, 5-2)

San Antonio Legacy Titans (7-3, 5-3) — Idle in Week 11

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

PSJA North Raiders (9-0, 7-0)

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff Hornets (8-1, 6-1)

Corpus Christ Veterans Memorial Eagles (7-2, 6-1)

On the bubble 

Weslaco East Wildcats (4-5, 4-3)

Harlingen South Hawks (5-4, 4-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

McAllen Memorial Mustangs (7-2, 6-0)

Edinburg Vela Sabercats (7-2, 5-1)

On the bubble 

McAllen Bulldogs (6-3, 4-2)

La Joya Palmview Lobos (6-3, 3-3)

McAllen James Nikki Rowe Warriors (4-5, 3-3)

Class 5A Division II 

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

El Paso Del Valle Conquistadores (9-1, 7-1) — Idle Week 11

El Paso Andress Eagles (7-2, 6-1)

El Paso Chapin Huskies (6-3, 6-1)

On the bubble 

El Paso Hanks Knights (6-3, 5-2)

Canutillo Eagles (5-4, 4-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

Amarillo Palo Duro Dons (8-1, 5-0)

Abilene Cooper Cougars (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble 

Lubbock Cooper Pirates (6-4, 3-3)

Abilene Wylie Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3)

Wichita Fallas Memorial Mavericks (6-3, 2-3

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Argyle Eagles (8-1, 7-0)

Mansfield Timberview Wolves (7-3, 6-2) — Idle Week 11

On the bubble 

Colleyville Heritage Panthers (6-3, 5-2)

Mansfield Summit Jaguars (6-3, 5-2)

Arlington Juan Seguin Cougars (6-3, 4-3

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Prosper Walnut Grove (9-0, 7-0)

Melissa Cardinals (6-2, 6-1)

Anna Coyotes (7-2, 5-2)

On the bubble 

Frisco Emerson Mavericks (5-5, 4-4) — Idle Week 10

Lucas Lovejoy Leopards (5-4, 4-3)

Dension Yellow Jackets (4-4, 3-4)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (8-1, 6-0)

Dallas Hillcrest Panthers (6-3, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Dallas Woodrow Wilson Wildcats (4-5, 4-2)

Dallas W.W. Samuell Spartans (6-3, 3-3)

Seagoville Dragons (4-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Terrell Tigers (9-0, 6-0)

Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (6-3, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Ennis Loins (5-4, 4-2)

Corsicana Tigers (5-4, 3-3)

Crandall Pirates (6-3, 3-3)

Mesquite Poteet Pirates (3-6, 2-4)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Texarkana Texas Tigers (8-1, 5-0)

Marshall Mavericks (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble 

Mount Pleasant Tigers (3-6, 3-2)

Nacogdoches Dragons (6-3, 3-2)

Hallsville Bobcats (2-7, 2-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Port Neches-Groves Indians (9-0, 6-0)

Montgomery Bears (7-2, 5-1)

Huntsville Hornets (5-4, 4-2)

On the bubble 

Dayton Broncos (6-3, 3-3)

Montgomery Lake Creek Lions (4-5, 3-3)

New Caney West Fork Gators (4-5, 2-4

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Richmond Randle Lions (9-0, 6-0)

Iowa Colony Pioneers (8-1, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Texas City Stingarees (6-3, 4-2)

Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes (5-3, 3-3)

Santa Fe Indians (5-4, 3-3)

Rosenberg Terry Rangers (3-6, 2-4)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Waco University Trojans (6-3, 4-0)

Belton Tigers (5-4, 3-1)

Brenham Cubs (8-1, 3-1)

Killeen Ellison Eagles (4-5, 2-2)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

Bastrop Bears (9-0, 6-0)

Liberty Hills Panthers (7-2, 6-0)

On the bubble 

Pflugerville Panthers (6-3, 4-2)

Austin A.N. McCallum Knights (5-4, 3-3)

Pflugerville John B. Connally Cougars (5-4, 3-3

DISTRICT 12 

Who’s in

San Antonio Sam Houston Hurricanes (6-4, 6-0)

San Antonio Sidney Lanier Voks (6-3, 4-1)

San Antonio Luther Burbank Bulldogs (3-5, 3-2)

San Antonio Thomas Jefferson Mustangs (3-6, 3-2)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 13 

Who’s in

Boeren Greyhounds (8-1, 5-0)

Alamo Heights Mules (9-1, 5-1) — Idle in Week 1

Kerrville Tivy Antlers (6-3, 3-2)

Victoria West Warriors (7-2, 3-2)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

Gregory-Portland Wildcats (8-1, 3-1)

Corpus Christi Roy Miller Buccaneers (3-6, 3-1)

On the bubble 

Corpus Christi Mary Carroll Tigers (5-4, 2-2)

Corpus Christ W.B. Ray Texans (5-4, 2-2)

Corpus Christi Foy H. Moody Trojans (4-5, 1-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots (8-1, 3-0)

Mission Sharyland Rattlers (7-3, 3-1)

Mission Pioneer Diamondbacks (6-3 2-1)

On the bubble 

Alice Coyotes (1-8, 0-3)

Roma Gladiators (4-5, 0-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Mercedes Tigers (9-0, 4-0_

Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets (5-4, 3-1)

On the bubble 

Brownsville Pace Vikings (4-5, 2-2)

Brownsville Porter Cowboys (3-6, 2-2)

Brownsville Lopez Lobos (4-5, 1-3)

Class 4A Division I 

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

El Paso Ysleta Indians (9-0, 7-0)

El Paso Riverside Rangers (7-2, 6-1)

El Paso Stephen F. Austin Panthers (6-3, 5-2)

On the bubble 

El Paso Irvin Rockets (4-5, 4-3)

Fabens Wildcats (5-4, 4-3)

El Paso Clint Lions (3-6, 3-4)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

Canyon West Plains Wolves (8-1, 4-0)

Canyon Randall Raiders (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble 

Canyon Eagles (6-3, 2-2)

Dumas Demons (6-3, 2-2)

Hereford Whitefaces (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Andrew Mustangs (4-5, 2-0)

San Angelo Lake View Chiefs (7-2, 2-0)

Big Spring Steers (4-4, 0-2)

Pecos Eagles (3-6, 0-2)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Stephenville Yellowjackets (9-0, 3-0)

Brownwood Lions (5-4, 2-1)

Lampasas Badgers (8-2, 2-2)

On the bubble 

Burnet Bulldogs (3-6, 1-2)

Marble Falls Mustangs (3-6, 0-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Springtown Porcupines (10-0, 6-0) — Idle in Week 11

Decatur Eagles (5-3, 4-1)

Fort Worth Southwest Raiders (4-5, 3-2)

On the bubble 

Fort Worth Amon Carter-Riverside Eagles (3-6, 2-3)

Fort Worth Eastern Hills Highlanders (4-5, 2-3)

Fort Worth Western Hills Cougars (2-6, 1-4)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Alvarado Indians (8-0, 4-0)

Kennedale Wildcats (6-3, 4-0)

Fort Worth Castleberry Lions (5-4, 2-2)

On the bubble 

Carrollton Ranchview Wolves (3-5, 1-3)

Lake Worth Bullfrogs (1-8, 1-3)

Waxahachie Life Mustangs (0-9, 0-4)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Celina Bobcats (9-0, 5-0)

Frisco Panther Creek Panthers (8-1, 4-1)

Sulphur Springs Wildcats (8-1, 4-1)

On the bubble 

Aubrey Chaparrals (3-7, 2-4)

Paris Wildcats (5-4, 2-3)

Lake Dallas Falcons (4-5, 1-4)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Dallas David W. Carter Cowboys (6-3, 6-0)

Dallas Justin Kimball Knights (6-3, 5-1)

Dallas Lincoln Tigers (7-1, 5-1)

On the bubble 

Dallas L.G. Pinkston Vikings (4-5, 3-3)

North Dallas Bulldogs (3-5, 3-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Kilgore Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0)

Lindale Eagles (8-1, 4-1)

On the bubble 

Longview Pine Tree Pirates (5-4, 3-2)

Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs (6-4, 3-3)

Henderson Lions (5-4, 2-3)

Palestine Wildcats (1-8, 1-4)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Bridge City Cardinals (8-1, 5-1)

Huffman-Hargrave Falcons (7-2, 5-1)

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears (5-4, 6-0)

Lumberton Raiders (6-3, 5-1)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Houston Jack Yates Lions (9-0, 7-0)

Houston North Forest Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1) 

Houston Worthing Colts (5-5, 5-3)

On the bubble

Houston Phillis Wheatley Wildcats (4-5, 4-3)

Houston Ebbert L. Furr Brahmas (3-6, 3-4)

Houston Washington Eagles (4-5, 3-4)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Fort Bend Almeta Crawford Chargers (8-1, 4-0)

Navasota Rattlers (7-2, 3-1)

Stafford Spartans (4-5, 3-1)

Needville Blue Jays (5-4, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

Austin Lyndon Baines Johnson Jaguars (7-2, 5-0)

Taylor Ducks (4-5, 4-1)

On the bubble 

Manor New Tech Titans (4-5, 3-2)

Austin Eastside Panthers (6-3, 3-2)

Austin William B. Travis Rebels (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

San Antonio Davenport Wolves (9-1, 6-0)

Somerset Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Canyon Lake Hawks (6-3, 3-2)

Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies (3-6, 3-2)

Pleasanton Eagles (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

La Vernia Bears (8-1, 4-0)

Bay City Blackcats (7-2, 3-1)

Port Lavaca Calhoun Sandcrabs (5-4, 3-1)

El Campo Ricebirds (6-3, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats (8-2, 4-0)

Tuloso-Midway Warriors (7-2, 2-1)

Zapata Hawks (7-2, 2-1)

On the bubble

Pharr Valley View Tigers (1-8, 0-3)

Hidalgo Pirates (0-3, 0-9)

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in 

Midland Greenwood Rangers (9-0, 3-0)

Fort Stockton Panthers (6-4, 2-2)

Seminole Indians (6-3, 2-1)

Monahan Loboes (1-8, 1-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Lubbock Estacado Matadors (7-3 3-1)

Lubbock Liberty Patriots (8-1, 3-0)

Levelland Lobos (6-3, 2-1)

On the bubble

Perryton Rangers (3-6, 0-3)

Borger Bulldogs (0-9, 0-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Brock Eagles (9-0, 4-0)

Eagle Mountain Knights (7-2, 1-3)

Graham Steers (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Mineral Wells Rams (3-6, 1-3)

Burkburnett Bulldogs (1-8, 1-3)

Bridgeport Bulls (1-7, 0-4)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Glen Rose Tigers (4-5, 4-0)

Benbrook Bobcats 5-4, 3-1)

On the bubble

Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats (4-5, 2-2)

Godley Wildcats (4-5, 2-2)

Hillsboro Eagles (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Krum Bobcats (8-0, 5-0)

Sanger Indians (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Caddo Mills Foxes (6-3, 3-2)

Van Alstyne Panthers (4-4, 3-2)

Farmersville Farmers (5-4, 2-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Canton Eagles (9-0, 4-0)

Sunnyvale Raiders (8-1, 4-0)

Quinlan Ford Panthers (7-2, 2-2)

On the bubble

Wills Point Tigers (3-6, 1-3)

Ferris Yellowjackets (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Texarkana Pleasant Grove Hawks (8-1, 4-0)

Van Vandals (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Gilmer Buckeyes (3-6,2-2)

Pittsburg Pirates (6-3, 2-2)

Longview Spring Hill Panthers (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Carthage Bulldogs (9-0, 4-0)

Athen Hornets (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Center Roughriders (4-5, 2-2)

Brownsboro Bears (2-7, 1-3)

Bullard Panthers (3-6, 1-3)

Rusk Eagles (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

West Orange-Stark Mustangs (6-3, 4-0)

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (7-2, 3-1)

Silsbee Tigers (6-3, 3-1)

Shepherd Pirates (7-2, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Columbia Roughnecks (6-3, 5-0)

La Marque Cougars (8-2, 5-1)

On the bubble

Wharton Tigers (6-3, 3-2)

Brookshire Royal Falcons (3-6, 2-3)

Sweeny Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Bellville Brahmas (7-2, 4-0)

Sealy Tigers (8-1, 3-1)

On the bubble

La Grange Leopards (5-4, 2-2)

Madisonville Mustangs (5-4, 2-2)

Caldwell Hornets (3-5, 1-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Waco La Vega (7-2, 4-0)

Robinson Rockets (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

China Spring Cougars (3-6, 2-2)

Gatesville Hornets (7-2, 2-2)

Lorena Leopards (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in 

Jarrell Cougars (8-1, 4-1)

Salado Eagles (6-3, 4-1)

Wimberley Texans (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Geronimo Navarro Panthers (3-7, 2-4)

Lago Vista Vikings (5-4, 2-3)

Gonzales Apaches (5-4, 2-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

Bandera Bulldogs (9-0, 3-0)

Carizzo Springs Wildcats (4-5, 2-1)

Devine Warhorses (3-6, 2-1)

On the bubble

Pearsall Mavericks (2-8, 1-3)

San Antonio Memorial Minutemen (1-8, 0-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Rockport-Fulton Pirates (6-3, 3-0)

Sinton Pirates (8-1, 2-1)

Cuero Gobblers (8-1, 2-1)

Robstown Cottonpickers (6-3, 1-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Port Isabel Silver Tarpons (6-4, 3-0)

Kingsville King Brahmas (7-3, 2-1)

La Feria Lions (4-5, 1-2)

Rio Grande City Grulla Gators (1-8, 0-3) 

On the bubble

None

