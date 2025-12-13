Live Updates: Duncanville (11-1) vs. No. 6 Allen (14-0) in Texas UIL 6A-Division I Semifinal; Preview, Scoring
No. 6 Allen and Duncanville square off at 3 p.m. CT today at Mesquite Memorial Stadium in Mesquite in a Texas UIL Class 6A Division I state semifinal that pits one of the nation’s most dominant teams against a battle-tested program peaking at the right time.
The winner will advance to the 6A-I state championship to face the winner of Houston North Shore and Austin Lake Travis on Dec. 20.
Allen enters 14-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally in the High School on SI Top 25 power rankings, while Duncanville is 11-1 and riding a 10-game winning streak.
The matchup is a rematch of a memorable Dec. 15, 2018 semifinal, when Duncanville edged Allen 44-35 before finishing state runner-up to Houston North Shore.
Allen arrives determined to take the next step after last season’s run ended in the quarterfinals against eventual state champion North Crowley. The Eagles avenged that loss last week, knocking off North Crowley 33-21. Outscoring opponents 681-140 this season. the Eagles have recorded four shutouts and largely overwhelmed their competition, though they were tested in a 31-30 win over Prosper on Oct. 24, and sqeezed out a 22-15 victory against Lewisville in the playoff opener. Other postseason wins include Dallas Lake Highlands 41-7 and Odessa Permian 56-13.
Duncanville’s path has been different but no less impressive. After opening 1-1 with a 28-27 loss to Waxahachie on Sept. 19, the Panthers have been on a roll. They thumped DeSoto 48-28 along the way and avenged the loss to Waxahachie last week with a 35-27 win in the semifinals. Duncanville has outscored opponents 445-171 this season and cruised through earlier playoff rounds against Temple 35-14, Rockwall-Heath 43-6 and Spring Klein Collins 34-7.
Allen is led by senior quarterback Jeremiah Daoud, who has thrown for 2,739 yards and 28 touchdowns, with junior running back Lyndon Spriggs providing balance on the ground. The Eagles’ defense is anchored by senior linebacker Ja’Prei Wafer and ball-hawking defensive back LeBron Bauer, who has 5 interceptions and blocked four field goals.
Duncanville counters with senior quarterback J’Coryon Rivers and a physical defense paced by linebacker Jaylyn Manning and edge rusher Landon Barnes.
Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often once the game begins for live scoring, highlights, key plays and other updates as they happen in the live scoring section below.
Players to Know
For Allen Eagles
Jeremiah Daoud, QB, sr. — 195 of 277, 2,739 passing yards, 28 TDs, 6 INT
Ty Snell, QB, fr. — 67 of 98, 1,030 passing yards, 10 TDs, 3 INT in 11 games
Lyndon Spriggs, RB, jr. — 135 carries, 860 yards, 15 TDs, 1,021 total yards
Carter Harris, WR, sr. — 37 receptions, 1,124 yards, 10 TDs in 13 games
Ja’Prei Wafer, LB, sr. — Leads the Eagles with 105 tackles, 4 forced fumbles and 13 tackles for loss to go along with 6 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries
LeBron Bauer, DB, sr. — Leads the team with 5 INT, 4 blocked field goals and 2 fumble recoveries
Preston Hurless, K, sr. — 56 of 57 on PAT kicks, 5 of 7 on field goals
For Duncanville Panthers
J’Coryon Rivers, QB, sr. — 96 of 152 passing for 1,126 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT in 10 games
Trenton Yancey, WR, jr. — 51 receptions, 750 yards, 9 TDs
Jaylyn Manning, LB, sr. — Leads the team with 105 tackles and 2 INT
Landon Barnes, DE, sr. — Leads the team with 22 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 24 QB hurries
Live Scoring
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Duncanville
Allen
1st Quarter
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.
2nd Quarter
X
3rd Quarter
X
4th Quarter
X