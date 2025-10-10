Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - October 10, 2025
There are 472 high school football games are scheduled across Texas on Friday, October 10, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on Texas High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Temple taking on Midway. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
Texas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With numerous games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Texas high school football officially kicks into full swing.
UIL 6A Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 71 games scheduled in Texas Division 6A. You can follow every game on our 6A Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 46 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-1. You can follow every game on our 5A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 36 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 41 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. You can follow every game on our 4A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 38 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. You can follow every game on our 4A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 50 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. You can follow every game on our 3A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 38 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. You can follow every game on our 3A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 2A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 23 games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 2A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 48 games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 35 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 1A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 32 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-2. You can follow every game on our 1A-2 Division Scoreboard
