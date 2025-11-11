Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025
The final ranking for the Texas high school football season is here.
Postseason football starts Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
All of the teams in the Top 25 made the playoffs — but so did about 700 other schools between the 12 different divisions in UIL.
Then, add in the playoff teams in TAPPS.
Looking back at the first Top 25 poll of the season, 16 of the teams ranked when the year started ended the year
There were one upset last week, but the top of the rankings stayed the same in the top 10.
Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state playoffs.
TOP 25
1. Southlake Carroll (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Dragons have been one of the best all season. Will it be enough to bring home state title No. 9 to Southlake?
Up next: vs. Crowley, Nov. 13 in Class 6A Division II playoffs
2. Allen (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: beat Plano East, 45-6
What to know: The Eagles landed in Class 6A Division I bracket and will be a favorite to win the title.
Up next: vs. Lewisville, Oct. 13 in Class 6A Division I playoffs
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (10-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: beat Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 56-7
What to know: Through four regular seasons in school history, the Lions are 41-8 overall.
Up next: vs. Killeen Ellison, Nov. 13 in Class 5A Division II playoffs
4. Austin Lake Travis (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
What to know: Quarterback Luke McBride threw for 342 yard and 4 touchdowns in last week’s win.
Up next: vs. Round Rock, Nov. 14 in Class 6A Division I playoffs
5. Celina (10-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: beat Lake Dallas, 48-7
What to know: The Bobcats posted a second straight undefeated regular season. They are likely the favorite to win in Class 4A Division I. But will Coach Bill Elliott be there? Stay tuned.
Up next: at Dallas L.G. Pinkston, Nov. 13 in Class 4A Division I playoffs
6. Aledo (10-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: beat Denton, 77-0
What to know: Eight different receivers had catches, tallying 422 yards and 4 scores last week. Notre Dame pledge Kaydon Finley had a line of 5/157/2.
Up next: vs. Saginaw, Nov. 13 in Class 5A Division I playoffs
7. Fort Worth North Crowley (9-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: beat Crowley, 27-6
What to know: Pryce Demerson had 4 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in a win against rival Crowley last week.
Up next: vs. Keller, Nov. 14 in Class 6A Division I playoffs
8. Duncanville (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
What to know: J’coryon Rivers was still at QB for the Panthers. Will Maximus The Great Denson appear in the postseason or will the senior Rivers guide this team in quest for title No. 4?
Up next: vs. Temple, Nov. 14 in Class 6A Division I playoffs
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: beat Dallas Thomas Jefferson, 48-0
What to know: The Golden Bears defense gave up 33 yards of rushing on 22 carries last week — that’s 1.5 yards per carry.
Up next: vs. Crandall, Nov. 13 in Class 5A Division II playoffs
10. Prosper (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: beat Plano West, 62-28
What to know: The Eagles are poised to go a lot further the playoff run last year when they lost in the bi-district round.
Up next: vs. Carrollton Hebron, Nov. 13, in Class 6A Division II playoffs
11. Humble Summer Creek (9-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: beat No. 11 Galen Park North Shore, 27-0
What to know: The Bulldogs’ defense had 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, a fumble recovery and special teams blocked a field goal last week.
Up next: vs. League City Clear Springs, Nov. 14 in Class 6A Division II playoffs
12. Dripping Springs (9-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: beat Austin Westlake, 45-35
What to know: Quarterback Chase Ames threw for 412 yards and 5 TDs in a win vs. Austin Westlake
Up next: vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Nov. 13 in Class 6A Division II playoffs
13. Carthage (10-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: beat Brownsboro, 56-8
What to know: 6-foot-4 target Keymian Henderson Jr. had four catches and two were for touchdowns last week.
Up next: vs. Pittsburg, Nov. 13 in Class 4A Division II playoffs
14. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (9-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: beat Victoria East, 59-0
What to know: The Rangers closed out the regular season with a district title and an 8-game winning streak.
Up next: vs. San Antonio Southside, Nov. 14 in Class 5A Division I playoffs
15. Dickinson (10-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: beat Deer Park, 66-27
What to know: The Gators have a tough first-round matchup facing Humble Atascocita. The Gators are 0-6 in the series.
Up next: vs. Humble Atascocita, Nov. 14 in Class 6A Division I playoffs
16. Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: beat Fort Bend Austin, 70-22
What to know: Brody Bartee completed 7 passes in the win last week and 5 were for touchdowns.
Up next: vs. Pearland Dawson, Nov. 13 in Class 6A Division I playoffs
17. Pearland (10-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: beat South Houston, 69-0
What to know: The Oilers won the district title and finished undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2018. Hopefully doesn’t repeat this year as they lost in the opening round that year.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Travis, Nov. 14 in Class 6A Division I playoffs
18. Iowa Colony (9-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: beat Texas City, 40-7
What to know: Without QB1 Carson White, RB Aaron Tenner did heavy lifting in Week 11 with 25 carries for 169 yards and a TD.
Up next: vs. Belton, Nov. 14 in Class 5A Division II playoffs
19. Denton Billy Ryan (9-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: beat North Richland Hills Birdville, 52-7
What to know: Demari Ruth posted his fourth straight double-digit tackle game (11) and had one of 3 picks by the Raiders.
Up next: vs. Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, Nov. 13 in Class 5A Division I playoffs
20. Galena Park North Shore (8-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: lost to No. 12 Humble Summer Creek, 27-0
What to know: For the first time since 2017, the Mustangs have lost more than 1 game in a season.
Up next: vs. Deer Park, Nov. 14 in Class 6A Division I playoffs
21. Port Arthur Memorial (10-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Idle
What to know: Only two teams in school history has won more games: 2022 (11) and 2011 (13).
Up next: vs. Galena Park in Class 5A Division I playoffs
22. Prosper Walnut Grove (10-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: beat Frisco Independence, 63-13
What to know: RB Cam Newton ran for 154 yards and 2 scores and it was his 10th game he’s had more than 100 for the Wildcats.
Up next: vs. Arlington Juan Seguin, Nov. 14 in Class 5A Division II playoffs
23. Brenham (9-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: beat Belton, 49-28
What to know: Bounced back from a Week 10 loss with close out district play with a 5-1 record.
Up next: vs Texas City, Nov. 14 in the Class 5A Division II playoffs
24. Angleton (9-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: beat Crosby, 31-7
What to know: The Wildcats have a tough first-round draw against a College Station team that has won 10 or more games the past 5 years.
Up next: vs. College Station, Nov. 14 in Class 5A Division I playoffs
25. The Woodlands College Park (9-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat New Caney, 43-3
What to know: The Cavaliers lost in Week 1 and then won out. They wrapped up the District 13-6A title and the 9 wins is tied for a program's most since starting football in 2006.
Up next: vs. Aldine Eisenhowser, Nov. 14 in Class 6A Division II playoffs
Dropped out: Houston C.E. King
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Argyle; Bastrop; Dallas Christian; Dallas Highland Park; DeSoto; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; Houston C.E. King; Melissa; Port Neches-Groves; San Antonio Harlan; San Antonio Johnson; Spring Klein Collins; Waxahachie