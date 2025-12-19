Texas RB SaRod Baker Is Having the Greatest Playoff Run Ever — And His 99-Yard Walk-Off TD Just Shocked the State
From the high school level to the pros, legends are born in the post season no matter the sport.
A Star Born in the Playoffs: Baker’s Historic Semifinal Explosion
This is definitely true for three-star junior running back Sarod Baker from Desoto, TX, who rushed for 366 yards and 3 touchdowns while leading Desoto to a big 57-44 upset over state ranked number one Southlake Carroll last weekend in the state semifinal round. The speedy, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound, dynamic back put up one of the best exclamation points plays you will ever see to end a football game by going 99-yards Tony Dorsett style on the final play of the game to cap off the victory.
“At first I was going to slide as my coach was like just get out the endzone and slide, but when the play started and I went through the line untouched and seen nothing but grass I had to take the opportunity and was able to go get it,” Baker said in exclusive interview with High School on SI. “My life has changed a lot since the playoffs as I’m getting a whole lot of attention and all that, but none of that matters if we don’t win Saturday as helping my team win state is all I’m focused on.”
The Hottest Postseason Run in Texas High School Football History
After rushing for 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in the regular season, Baker has been unreal during the postseason as he’s on the most prolific playoff run ever for a running back in Texas high school history. Baker has been so hot he’s putting up numbers most people put up in a career season while literally almost doubling his stats from his regular season.
Through five postseason games, Baker has rushed for an insane 1,503 yards and 19 touchdowns on 135 carries and will more than likely go over his regular season total with another prolific game in the state title game. As good as his performance was last week it wasn’t even Baker’s best performance of the season as he ran for 402 yards on 37 carries for seven touchdowns in a 60-41 shootout win over Willis and Texas signee Jermaine Bishop Jr. in the regional final round.
Chasing Records and Carrying Desoto Toward a Title
After last week’s showtime performance against Southlake Carroll, Baker has outpaced Desoto’s previous school record set by former Doak Walker winner Byron Hanspard of 2,084 yards in a season, set in 1993 by almost 1,000 yards. The talented Baker’s outstanding postseason has also allowed him to become just the fifth Dallas-area player to ever rush for more than 3,000 yards in a season as he now sits at 3,081 and counting.
“Big time players have to show up in big time games, and I pride myself in that as a playoff game is always a big game no matter who you are playing because its win or go home ,” Baker said. “At end of the day my teammates and I work hard everyday and listen to the coaches and watch a lot of film and consistently play hard and win games and that’s why we are where we are at today.”
Recruiting Frenzy: National Powers Rush In
People in Texas aren’t the only ones impressed with Baker’s historic playoff run, schools from across the nation are definitely taken notice as well as Texas, Ohio State, Oregon and Colorado have offered the special running back this week alone. To date, Baker currently sits on 26 offers and is considered by many the hottest recruit in the nation right now.
Focused on One Thing: “Win State.”
“I don’t have a top five or anything like that now, but it’s a blessing to be offered by schools like Texas, Ohio State, Oregon and Colorado and all other schools that have offered me,” Baker said. “I’ve been thinking about it and definitely don’t know what I’m going to do just yet, but I plan on figuring it out soon. I’m just locked in on winning a state title and don’t care about my stats and recruiting right now because my main goal is to win state even if that means being a decoy in the championship game.”