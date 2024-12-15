Texas high school football UIL state championship schedule (dates, time, location)
The Texas high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it all comes down to this — the state championship games.
Here are the Texas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for every division:
All games will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Class 1A Division II
Jayton Jaybirds (14-0) vs. Oakwood Panthers (9-5), 11 a.m.
Class 1A Division I
Whiteface Antelopes (14-0) vs. Gordon Longhorns (14-0), 2 p.m.
Class 2A Division II
Muenster Hornets (13-2) vs. Shiner Comanches (12-3), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Class 2A Division I
Stamford Bulldogs (15-0) vs. Ganado Indians (14-1), 11 a.m.
Class 3A Division II
Gunter Tigers (13-2) vs. Woodville Eagles (13-2), 3 p.m.
Class 3A Division I
Malakoff Tigers (15-0) vs. Columbus Cardinals (14-1), 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Class 4A Division II
Carthage Bulldogs (14-1) vs. Waco La Vega Pirates (12-3), 11 a.m.
Class 4A Division I
Celina Bobcats (15-0) vs. Kilgore Bulldogs (13-2), 3 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (13-2) vs. Richmond Randle Lions (15-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Class 5A Division I
Dallas Highland Park Scots (14-1) vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley Rangers (13-2), 11 a.m.
Class 6A Division II
Southlake Carroll Dragons (15-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (14-1), 3 p.m.
Class 6A Division I
North Crowley Panthers (15-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1), 7 p.m.
