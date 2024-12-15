High School

Texas high school football UIL state championship schedule (dates, time, location)

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Texas high school football state championship games

Cody Thorn

Southlake Carroll coach Riley Dodge won a state title as a player at Southlake in 2006. He will look to win one as a coach next week in the Class 6A Division II finals.
The Texas high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it all comes down to this — the state championship games.

All games will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Class 1A Division II 

Jayton Jaybirds (14-0) vs. Oakwood Panthers (9-5), 11 a.m. 

Class 1A Division I 

Whiteface Antelopes (14-0) vs. Gordon Longhorns (14-0), 2 p.m. 

Class 2A Division II

Muenster Hornets (13-2) vs. Shiner Comanches (12-3), 7 p.m. 

Thursday, Dec. 19 

Class 2A Division I

Stamford Bulldogs (15-0) vs. Ganado Indians (14-1), 11 a.m. 

Class 3A Division II

Gunter Tigers (13-2) vs. Woodville Eagles (13-2), 3 p.m. 

Class 3A Division I 

Malakoff Tigers (15-0) vs. Columbus  Cardinals (14-1), 7 p.m. 

Friday, Dec. 20 

Class 4A Division II

Carthage Bulldogs (14-1) vs. Waco La Vega Pirates (12-3), 11 a.m. 

Class 4A Division I 

Celina Bobcats (15-0) vs. Kilgore Bulldogs (13-2), 3 p.m. 

Class 5A Division II

Dallas South Oak Cliff Golden Bears (13-2) vs. Richmond Randle Lions (15-0), 7 p.m. 

Saturday, Dec. 21

Class 5A Division I

Dallas Highland Park Scots (14-1) vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley Rangers (13-2), 11 a.m.

Class 6A Division II

Southlake Carroll Dragons (15-0) vs. Austin Vandegrift (14-1), 3 p.m. 

Class 6A Division I

North Crowley Panthers (15-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-1), 7 p.m. 

Cody Thorn
