Vote: Who should be Texas Offensive High School Football Player of the Week? (12/15/2025)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Dec. 11-13. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Dec. 21, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Keegan Hicks of Edna for winning last week’s Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week poll. Hicks had eight receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns as Edna fell to Llano, 38-35.
Texas Offensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. SaRod Baker, jr., DeSoto
Baker turned 37 carries into 346 yards and three touchdowns as DeSoto knocked off Southlake Carroll, 57-44. Baker also caught a 56-yard touchdown pass in the win.
2. Kayson Brooks, sr., Kilgore
Brooks completed 14 of 20 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in a 49-0 shutout of La Vernia.
3. Brock Chilton, sr., Vandegrift
Chilton did all he could in a 58-41 loss to C.E. King, catching 23 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Davian Groce, sr., Lone Star
Groce, a Florida signee, had 15 receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns and a critical onside kick recovery as Lone Star stormed back to defeat Aledo, 56-52.
5. Khelvy Jefferson, jr., West Orange-Stark
Jefferson dominated in a 28-3 rout of Sinton with 15 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
6. Zyler McClendon, jr., Stephenville
McClendon notched 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes for 64 yards as Stephenville edged Celina, 24-21.
7. Jace Morales, sr., Yoakum
Morales led a potent Yoakum rushing attack with 15 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 71-27 win over Llano.
8. Timothy Potts, sr., C.E. King
Potts had 15 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing for 148 yards and two more scores in the victory over Vandegrift.
9. Mikail Trotter, sr., South Oak Cliff
Trotter ran for 118 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries as South Oak Cliff took down Melissa, 35-17.
10. Landen Williams-Callis, jr., Randle
Williams-Callis was back at it against Boerne, running for 201 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries in a 40-16 victory.
11. Trey Wright, so., Lone Star
Wright threw for 366 yards and five touchdowns while carrying the ball 23 times for 177 yards and three scores in the comeback win over Aledo.
12. Trenton Yancey, jr., Duncanville
Yancey had eight carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns while catching two passes for 25 yards in a 31-9 win over Allen.
