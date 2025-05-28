Texas high school softball: 2025 UIL Class 5A state championship previews
Only four teams remain in each Class 5A bracket, and both championship matchups are loaded with star power. On one side, it’s the most dangerous lineup in the country against a pitching staff that’s shut nearly everyone down. On the other, an unbeaten juggernaut faces off with a team that keeps finding ways to win close games.
It all comes to a head Friday afternoon at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Melissa and Barbers Hill will square off in the Class 5A Division I final, a game that’s been building since the season began. Melissa, which has shattered the national high school softball home run record, brings a lineup that can score in bunches from anywhere in the order. Barbers Hill enters with one of the best pitching staffs in Texas, anchored by senior ace Hailey Nutter and sophomore standout Macie Bryant. The winner will be whichever unit blinks first.
In Division II, Lake Creek is back – still unbeaten, still dominant and still the team everyone’s trying to chase down. The Lady Lions have outscored opponents 75-14 in these playoffs and are two wins away from another perfect season. Hallsville, meanwhile, may be the most battle-tested team left standing. The Ladycats have taken the long road here, winning back-to-back elimination games in the semifinals and playing through pressure all postseason.
Both championship series feature some of the country's best players, top recruits and arguably the most anticipated matchups. Who will win the battle between Melissa’s lineup and Barbers Hill’s command in the circle? Lake Creek’s balance or Hallsville’s grit?
Fri., May 30
At Red & Charline McCombs Field (Austin, Texas)
Class 5A Division 1
Melissa (37-1) vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (35-3)
Date: Friday, May 30
Time: 7 p.m.
About Melissa
Playoff record: 8-1
Key players: Kennedy Bradley (INF, jr.) .535, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 24 home runs, 60 RBI; Caigan Crabtree (INF, sr.) .530, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 19 home runs, 61 RBI, 18 stolen bases; Finlee Williams (OF, soph.) .605, 20 doubles, 5 triples, 21 home runs, 63 RBI, 26 stolen bases; Hutton “Lulu” Adrian (C, soph.) .612, 15 doubles, 4 triples, 17 home runs 60 RBI; Paisley Needham (OF, sr.) .451, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 12 home runs, 57 RBI; Izzy Gonzales (1B, soph.) .467, 15 doubles, 4 triples, 15 home runs, 53 RBI, 12 stolen bases; Eloisa Maes (P, soph.) 30-0, 1.27 ERA, 1 save, 59 hits, 24 runs (24 earned), 222 strikeouts and 29 walks in 132.1 innings; Makenna Ramsey (P, sr.) 6-0, 1.63 ERA, 12 saves, 26 hits, 12 runs (10 earned), 46 strikeouts and 15 walks in 43 innings.
How they got here: The Lady Cardinals’ biggest win of the season to date was a coin toss. Prior to the start of their regional final series against Temple Lake Belton, the Lady Cardinals benefitted from winning a coin toss and correctly answering a trivia question that allowed them to choose whether the series would last 1 or 3 games. Melissa chose the best-of-3 option, and it proved vital. They lost their first game since May 28, 2024, in these playoffs when they were shut down by Lake Belton 2-0 in Game 1 in those regional finals, but they bounced back to win the next two (9-2, 10-0) to advance to the final four, where they walloped Aledo 15-4. … The Lady Cardinals hit seven extra-base hits (3 home runs, 2 triples, 2 doubles) against Aledo to advance to the 5AD1 finals. Finlee Williams went 4-for-4 and smacked two home runs – No. 20 and 21 on the season – and a double, while Gabby Kuehler also homered in the semifinals win. … Melissa began these playoffs with a sweep of Texas (Texarkana) 13-1, 12-1 in the first round, then blanked Wakeland 10-0 in a 1-game series to win the area title. They went on to sweep Midlothian 2-0 (13-1, 16-0) in the regional semifinals.
About Barbers Hill
Playoff record: 8-0
Key players: Hailey Nutter (P, sr.), .420 batting average, 8 doubles, 6 triples, 3 home runs / 17-1, 113.1 innings, 42 hits, 243 strikeouts, 36 walks; Macie Bryant (P, soph.) 16-1, 112 innings, 43 hits, 220 strikeouts, 29 walks; Aybrie Corona (2B, soph.) .455, 15 doubles, 6 triples, 6 home runs
How they got here: Pitching has carried the Lady Eagles through these playoffs. They have given up eight runs total in eight playoff games, pitching two shutouts and allowing only 1 run in four other games. They haven’t given up more than 2 runs in any game in these playoffs. … They swept La Porte 5-2, 2-1 in the first round, and College Station 2-0 (2-1, 5-1) to win the area championship. They played a 1-game series against Georgetown East View in the regional semifinals and won 13-2. They swept Angleton 2-0 (2-0, 8-1) to win the region and blanked Spring Branch Smithson Valley 4-0 in a 1-game semifinals series on a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts from senior ace Hailey Nutter to advance to the finals.
Keys to watch
It’s cliché to say, but something truly must give when Melissa’s offense and Barbers Hill’s pitching staff clash. This is easily one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025 playoffs. Both units are among the best in the country, and Melissa’s offense is one of the best we’ve seen in some time. We know the Lady Cardinals are the most prolific home run hitting high school softball team of all-time. They hold the national record for most home runs hit in a high school softball season (124), a record that grows with each one they hit. They smacked three more in their semifinal blowout against Aledo. … On the other hand, if any staff in the state of Texas can shut down an elite offense, it’s the Lady Eagles’. Senior Hailey Nutter, a Kentucky commit, and sophomore Macie Bryant have combined to go 33-2, allowing 85 hits in 225.1 innings with 463 strikeouts and 65 walks. … They will have their hands full, as Melissa has hit nearly has many homers (124) as Barbers Hill’s total for extra-base hits (128).
Class 5A Division 2
Hallsville (36-5-1) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (36-0)
Date: Friday, May 30
Time: 7 p.m.
About Hallsville
Playoff record: 10-2
Key players: Lindsey Dubberly (P/1B, sr.) .504, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 12 home runs, 58 RBI / 14-3, 1.28 ERA, 110 hits, 244 strikeouts, 31 walks in 169 innings; Hope Miles (CF/UTIL, sr.) .500, 12 doubles, 5 triples, 7 home runs, 38 RBI, 16 stolen bases; Ella Baird (P/2B, fr.) .376, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 6 home runs, 42 RBI, 10 stolen bases / 9-0, 3.86 ERA, 75 hits, 79 strikeouts, 22 walks in 70.2 innings; Miller Goswick (C/3B, soph.) .404, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, 26 RBI;
How they got here: The Ladycats finished the regular season winning 20 of their final 21 games and have gone 10-2 in these playoffs. They swept Denison 2-0 (6-3, 18-1) in the first round. After beating Frisco Lone Star 11-1 in Game 1 of their area series, the Ladycats suffered their first loss (12-11) in Game 2, but stormed back with a convincing 12-2 victory in Game 3 to move on. They swept Crandall 2-0 (8-2, 11-1) and Lucas Lovejoy 2-0 (7-0, 8-7) to reach the final four. They dropped Game 1 of the semifinals 2-1 to Grapevine, then came back with nail-biting wins of 4-3 and 3-2 to get to the finals.
About Lake Creek
Playoff record: 9-0
Key players: Madalyn Davis (OF, jr.) .580; Sara Wiggins (INF, jr.) .505 / 21-0; Gracee Brewer (OF, jr.) .427; Chesney Davis (INF/P, sr.) .378 / 15-0; Laney Galloway (INF, jr.) .466; Maggie Hayward (INF, sr.) .427.
How they got here: After outscoring opponents 342-98 during the 2024 campaign, the Lady Lions have been even better in 2025. Still unbeaten, they’ve outscored opponents 391-67 and are 16-0 in neutral-site games. … How’s this for dominance? Only two teams have finished within a run of the Lady Lions all season – Flower Mound 5-4 in Game 2 of the regular season and Leander Rouse 4-3 two games ago in the Game 2 of their final four series. Humble Kingwood, in a 3-0 loss, is the only other team to come within three runs of Lake Creek in a game this year. … In these playoffs they’ve outscored opponents 75-14. … Lake Creek swept Dayton 2-0 (10-0, 8-2) in the first round, Port Neches 2-0 (8-2, 8-2) to win the area championship, blanked Georgetown 10-0 in the regional semifinals, swept Nederland 2-0 (10-0, 9-1) to win the regional finals and then took down Rouse 2-0 (4-3, 8-4).
Keys to watch
Keeping it close will be the key for Hallsville. The Ladycats have the edge when it comes to being battle-tested in close games this season. But, as we have mentioned, Lake Creek’s blend of elite pitching and offense has made the Lady Lions tough to reign in. Lake Creek has pitched 13 shutouts this season while outscoring opponents by nearly 6 runs per game. … Hallsville has outscored opponents 377-99 this season and its pitching staff whirled 12 regular-season shutouts and, like Lake Creek, has 13 total after getting another in the playoffs. The Ladycats have outscored their playoff opponents 100-36.