Texas high school softball: Class 1A-3A regional semifinal scores, brackets
Round 3 of the Texas high school softball is here for Classes 3A-1A.
Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024.
Coahoma will look to keep a winning streak alive that dates back to the 2023 season. The last loss was March 3, 2023, against Rogers. The Bulldogettes have won the past two Class 3A titles and have won 86 in a row.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, including live high school softball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
Class 1A
1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets
Regional Semifinals
Region 1
May 10
Booker vs. Borden County
Eula vs. Hermleigh
Region 2 Area
Ector vs. Dodd City
Blum vs. Jonesboro
Region 3 Area
Blooomburg vs. Avery
Broaddus vs. Brookeland
Region 4
Leakey vs. D’Hanis
Hull-Daisetta vs. Spurger
Class 2A Division I
2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Regional Semifinals
May 10
Quadrant 1
Clarendon vs. Bangs
Floydada vs. Colorado
Quadrant 2
Archer City vs. Moody
Whitewright vs. Riesel
Quadrant 3
Hawkins vs. Corrigan-Camden
Alba-Golden vs. Shelbyville
Quadrant 4
Thorndale vs. Ganado
Holland vs. Flatonia 2
Class 2A Division II
2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Regional Semifinals
May 10
Quadrant 1
Stinnett West Texas vs. Haskell
Sundown vs. Stamford
Quadrant 2
Honey Grove vs. Valley Mills
Muenster vs. Crawford
Quadrant 3
Beckville vs. Douglass
Malakoff Cross Roads vs. Alto
Quadrant 4
Milano vs. Shiner
Burton vs. Weimar
Class 3A Division 1
3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets
Regional Semifinals
May 10
Quadrant 1
Bushland vs. Iowa Park
River Road vs. Jim Ned
Quadrant 2
Gunter vs. Hughes Springs
Whitesboro vs. Mineola
Quadrant 3
Troy vs. Huntington
Grandview vs. Orangefield
Quadrant 4
Columbus vs. Orange Grove
Yoakum vs. Bishop
Class 3A Division II
3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets
Regional Semifinals
May 10
Quadrant 1
Coahoma vs. Henrietta
Muleshoe vs. Jacksboro
Quadrant 2
S&S Consolidated vs. Hooks
Boyd vs. De Kalb
Quadrant 3
Lexington vs. Central Heights
Blooming Grove vs. East Bernard
Quadrant 4
Jourdanton vs. San Diego
Tidehaven vs. Santa Gertrudis