Texas high school softball: Class 1A-3A regional semifinal scores, brackets

Coahoma enters Class 3A Division I regional semifinals winners of 86 in a row

Cody Thorn

Iowa Park's Jacie Barnes looks to steal third during a game against Henrietta on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Iowa Park.
Iowa Park's Jacie Barnes looks to steal third during a game against Henrietta on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Iowa Park.

Round 3 of the Texas high school softball is here for Classes 3A-1A.

Jonesboro (Class 1A), Shiner (Class 2A) and Coahoma (3A) are all still in the running to defend state titles from 2024. 

Coahoma will look to keep a winning streak alive that dates back to the 2023 season. The last loss was March 3, 2023, against Rogers. The Bulldogettes have won the past two Class 3A titles and have won 86 in a row. 

Class 1A

1A Region Softball Playoff Brackets

Regional Semifinals 

Region 1 

May 10 

Booker vs. Borden County 

Eula vs. Hermleigh

Region 2 Area

Ector vs. Dodd City 

Blum vs. Jonesboro 

Region 3 Area

Blooomburg vs. Avery 

Broaddus vs. Brookeland 

Region 4

Leakey vs. D’Hanis 

Hull-Daisetta vs. Spurger 

Class 2A Division I 

2A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Regional Semifinals 

May 10

Quadrant 1

Clarendon vs. Bangs

Floydada vs. Colorado 

Quadrant 2

Archer City vs. Moody 

Whitewright vs. Riesel 

Quadrant 3

Hawkins vs. Corrigan-Camden 

Alba-Golden vs. Shelbyville 

Quadrant 4

Thorndale vs. Ganado 

Holland vs. Flatonia 2

Class 2A Division II

2A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Regional Semifinals 

May 10

Quadrant 1

Stinnett West Texas vs. Haskell

Sundown vs. Stamford 

Quadrant 2

Honey Grove vs. Valley Mills 

Muenster vs. Crawford

Quadrant 3

Beckville vs. Douglass 

Malakoff Cross Roads vs. Alto

Quadrant 4

Milano vs. Shiner 

Burton vs. Weimar 

Class 3A Division 1

3A Softball Playoff Division I Brackets

Regional Semifinals 

May 10

Quadrant 1

Bushland vs. Iowa Park 

River Road vs. Jim Ned 

Quadrant 2

Gunter vs. Hughes Springs 

Whitesboro vs. Mineola 

Quadrant 3

Troy vs. Huntington 

Grandview vs. Orangefield 

Quadrant 4

Columbus vs. Orange Grove 

Yoakum vs. Bishop 

Class 3A Division II 

3A Softball Playoff Division II Brackets

Regional Semifinals 

May 10

Quadrant 1

Coahoma vs. Henrietta 

Muleshoe vs. Jacksboro

Quadrant 2

S&S Consolidated vs. Hooks 

Boyd vs. De Kalb 

Quadrant 3

Lexington vs. Central Heights

Blooming Grove vs. East Bernard

Quadrant 4

Jourdanton vs. San Diego 

Tidehaven vs. Santa Gertrudis 

