Texas high school softball playoffs: Class 4A-6A regional semifinal scores, brackets, updates

It's time for Round 3 of the UIL Texas State Softball Championships, as regional semifinals series kick off this week across the state.
Texas UIL area playoff series are either one or three games. Below, we have noted each one-game series. For three-game series, the series score is out front with each game final for the series listed in parentheses.
While Class 2A-6A were split into divisions for the first time this year, thus guaranteeing two state champions per class, there will be two new Class 6A champions in 2025 after Buda Johnson upset defending 6A state champion Weslaco in the area round, winning the series 2-1.
Defending Class 4A champion Corpus Christi Calallen remains alive in Quadrant 4 of the Class 4A Division I tournament, while 5A champion Melissa remains active in Quadrant 2 of the Class 5A Division I tournament.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, and check out the UIL Texas Class 1A-3A regional semifinal softball scores.
Texas high school softball playoffs: Class 4A-6A regional semifinal scores, brackets
Class 4A Division I
Quadrant 1
Andrews vs. Springtown
Dumas vs. Brownwood
Quadrant 2
Sanger vs. Nevada Community
Godley vs. Sulphur Springs
Quadrant 3
Liberty vs. China Spring
Orange Little Cypress vs. Gatesville
Quadrant 4
San Antonio Davenport vs. Corpus Christi Calallen
Fredericksburg vs. El Campo
Class 4A Division II
Quadrant 1
Midland Greenwood vs. Snyder
Monahans vs. Brock
Quadrant 2
Van Alstyne vs. Canton
Aubrey vs. Carthage
Quadrant 3
Shepherd vs. Robinson
Silsbee vs. Salado
Quadrant 4
Devine vs. Ingleside
Wimberley vs. Zapata
Class 5A Division I
Quadrant 1
Amarillo vs. Aledo
Abilene vs. North Richland Hills Birdville
Quadrant 2
Melissa vs. Midlothian
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Temple Lake Belton
Quadrant 3
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Georgetown East View
Angleton vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson
Quadrant 4
Leander vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Harlingen South
Class 5A Division II
Quadrant 1
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Fort Worth Brewer
El Paso Del Valle vs. Grapevine
Quadrant 2
Lovejoy vs. Midlothian Heritage
Hallsville vs. Crandall
Quadrant 3
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Georgetown
Nederland vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Quadrant 4
Leander Rouse vs. Corpus Christi Carroll
Liberty Hill vs. Rio Grande City
Class 6A Division I
Quadrant 1
Odessa Permian vs. Flower Mound
Euless Trinity vs. Plano East
Quadrant 2
Wylie vs. Conroe
Waco Midway vs. Conroe Oak Ridge
Quadrant 3
Katy vs. League City Clear Springs
Bellaire vs. Humble Atascocita
Quadrant 4
San Antonio Taft vs. Buda Johnson
Austin Lake Travis vs. San Antonio East Central
Class 6A Division II
Quadrant 1
Mansfield Legacy vs. Denton Guyer
Keller vs. Flower Mound Marcus
Quadrant 2
Royse City vs. Tomball
Forney vs. Houston Langham Creek
Quadrant 3
Fulshear Jordan vs. Kingwood
Richmond Foster vs. League City Clear Creek
Quadrant 4
Round Rock Cedar Ridge vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
Dripping Springs vs. Eagle Pass