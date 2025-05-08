High School

Texas high school softball playoffs: Class 4A-6A regional semifinal scores, brackets, updates

Regional semifinal round scoreboard and brackets for the UIL Texas Class 4A-6A softball playoffs; updates

Levi Payton

Calallen’s Kylie Butcher slides into second base while Veterans Memorial’s Jada Zepeda (left) looks to field a throw during a warm-up game at Calallen on April 22, 2025, in Corpus Christi.
Calallen's Kylie Butcher slides into second base while Veterans Memorial's Jada Zepeda (left) looks to field a throw during a warm-up game at Calallen on April 22, 2025, in Corpus Christi.

It's time for Round 3 of the UIL Texas State Softball Championships, as regional semifinals series kick off this week across the state.

Texas UIL area playoff series are either one or three games. Below, we have noted each one-game series. For three-game series, the series score is out front with each game final for the series listed in parentheses.

While Class 2A-6A were split into divisions for the first time this year, thus guaranteeing two state champions per class, there will be two new Class 6A champions in 2025 after Buda Johnson upset defending 6A state champion Weslaco in the area round, winning the series 2-1.

Defending Class 4A champion Corpus Christi Calallen remains alive in Quadrant 4 of the Class 4A Division I tournament, while 5A champion Melissa remains active in Quadrant 2 of the Class 5A Division I tournament.

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Texas, and check out the UIL Texas Class 1A-3A regional semifinal softball scores.

Texas high school softball playoffs: Class 4A-6A regional semifinal scores, brackets

Class 4A Division I

Quadrant 1

Andrews vs. Springtown

Dumas vs. Brownwood

Quadrant 2

Sanger vs. Nevada Community

Godley vs. Sulphur Springs

Quadrant 3

Liberty vs. China Spring

Orange Little Cypress vs. Gatesville

Quadrant 4

San Antonio Davenport vs. Corpus Christi Calallen

Fredericksburg vs. El Campo

Class 4A Division II

Quadrant 1

Midland Greenwood vs. Snyder

Monahans vs. Brock

Quadrant 2

Van Alstyne vs. Canton

Aubrey vs. Carthage

Quadrant 3

Shepherd vs. Robinson

Silsbee vs. Salado

Quadrant 4

Devine vs. Ingleside

Wimberley vs. Zapata

Class 5A Division I

Quadrant 1

Amarillo vs. Aledo

Abilene vs. North Richland Hills Birdville

Quadrant 2

Melissa vs. Midlothian

Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Temple Lake Belton

Quadrant 3

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Georgetown East View

Angleton vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson

Quadrant 4

Leander vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

Spring Branch Smithson Valley vs. Harlingen South

Class 5A Division II

Quadrant 1

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Fort Worth Brewer

El Paso Del Valle vs. Grapevine

Quadrant 2

Lovejoy vs. Midlothian Heritage

Hallsville vs. Crandall

Quadrant 3

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Georgetown

Nederland vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Quadrant 4

Leander Rouse vs. Corpus Christi Carroll

Liberty Hill vs. Rio Grande City

Class 6A Division I

Quadrant 1

Odessa Permian vs. Flower Mound

Euless Trinity vs. Plano East

Quadrant 2

Wylie vs. Conroe

Waco Midway vs. Conroe Oak Ridge

Quadrant 3

Katy vs. League City Clear Springs

Bellaire vs. Humble Atascocita

Quadrant 4

San Antonio Taft vs. Buda Johnson

Austin Lake Travis vs. San Antonio East Central

Class 6A Division II

Quadrant 1

Mansfield Legacy vs. Denton Guyer

Keller vs. Flower Mound Marcus

Quadrant 2

Royse City vs. Tomball

Forney vs. Houston Langham Creek

Quadrant 3

Fulshear Jordan vs. Kingwood

Richmond Foster vs. League City Clear Creek

Quadrant 4

Round Rock Cedar Ridge vs. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo

Dripping Springs vs. Eagle Pass

Texas UIL Class 4A-6A State Softball Championships brackets

Class 4A Division I

Class 4A Division II

Class 5A Division I

Class 5A Division II

Class 6A Division I

Class 6A Division II

Published
