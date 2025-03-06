High School

Texas high school softball teams combine for 91 runs

Despite scoring 21 runs in an inning, Irving MacArthur falls 48-43 to Richardson Lake Highlands

Cody Thorn

On a night with high school basketball games were played throughout the state, a high school softball game put up points that would make you do a double take.

Though not exactly apples to apples, there were 12 boys basketball teams in state semifinal games that put up the same or fewer points than the Richardson Lake Highland softball team did on March 4.

In one of the highest-scoring games you’ll see anywhere, the Lady Wildcats picked up a 48-43 win over Irving MacArthur at home on Tuesday.

The two teams will play on Friday in another District 7-6A game. It will be hard to top what happened in the first meeting.

Let’s run down some of the wackiness that happened.

To start with, MacArthur had not scored more than 14 runs in any game this year and had
a total of 35 runs scored on the entire season.

The four previous games for the Lady Cardinals featured only two runs by the offense.

Some quick hitters

  • 91 total runs
  • 44 total hits
  • 30 total errors
  • 1 home run
  • 48 walks
  • 9 strikeouts
  • 162 plate appearances
  • 102 registered at-bats
  • 39 earned runs
  • 12 stolen bases
  • 567 total pitches thrown

Score by inning

1st – Lake Highlands, 11-1

2nd – Lake Highlands, 15-4

3rd – Lake Highlands, 21-16

4th – MacArthur, 37-26

5th — Lake Highlands, 45-37

6th – Lake Highlands, 48-43

7th – Lake Highlands, 48-43

MacArthur scored 12 in the 3rd and 21 in the 4th, while Lake Highlands opened with 11 in the first and added 18 in the 5th inning.

Individual highlights

MacArthur

Santana Garza was 5-for-7 with 6 RBI, 2 doubles, triple and scored 4 runs

Indalecia Hernandez was 6-for-9 with 6 RBI and scored 3 runs

Sarah Reyna was 5-for-7 with 4 RBI, hit by pitch twice, 2 stolen bases and scored 5 runs

Jocelyn Arvizu was 2-for-4 with 4 walks, 4 RBI and 7 runs scored

Lake Highlands

Rhys Mulkey was 6-for-7 with 8 RBI, 7 runs scored, 2 doubles and 2 walks

Ella Villa was 7-for-8 with 8 RBI, 6 runs scored and 2 triples

Cassidy Grych was 4-for-5 with 5 RBI, 5 runs scored and 3 walks

Longa Bioh was 7-for-8 with 7 RBI and 2 runs scored

Rhia McCarty was 1-for-1 with 4 RBI, 7 runs scored and 7 walks; went 7 innings striking out 7, giving up 20 hits and throwing 256 pitches

