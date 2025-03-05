High School

Texas UIL boys 1A-6A Divisions I and II high school basketball state finals; brackets, matchups, score updates

Brackets, matchups and score updates for the Texas UIL boys 1A-6A Division I and II state basketball finals

Levi Payton

Trent Bowers (5) and Birdville are seeking the program's first state championship.
Trent Bowers (5) and Birdville are seeking the program's first state championship. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It all comes down to this, as 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament champions will be crowned as we've reached the final round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff.

This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes this week at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

State finals are slated to run March 6-8.

Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).

Texas UIL boys Class 1A-6A Division I and II state brackets

1A Division I

1A Division II

2A Division I

2A Division II

3A Division I

3A Division II

4A Division I

4A Division II

5A Division I

5A Division II

6A Division I

6A Division II

Texas UIL boys Class 1A-6A Division I and II state finals matchups

Class 1A Division I

March 6

Turkey Valley vs. Perrin-Whitt, 1 p.m.

Class 1A Division II

March 6

Jayton vs. Bryson, 11 a.m.

Class 2A Division I

March 6

Waco Meyer vs. Hearne, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Division II

March 6

Lipan vs. Ben Wheeler Martins Mill, 5 p.m.

Class 3A Division I

March 7

Tatum vs. Columbus, 1 p.m.

Class 3A Division II

March 7

Paradise vs. Kountze, 11 a.m.

Class 4A Division I

March 7

Dallas Kimball vs. Houston Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Division II

March 7

Kennedale vs. Houston Wheatley, 5 p.m.

Class 5A Division I

March 8

North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Beaumont West Brook, 1 p.m.

Class 5A Division II

March 8

Arlington Mansfield Summit vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall, 11 a.m.

Class 6A Division I

March 8

Duncanville vs. Bellaire, 7 p.m.

Class 6A Division II

March 8

Denton Guyer vs. Katy Jordan, 5 p.m.

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Home/Texas