Texas UIL boys 1A-6A Divisions I and II high school basketball state finals; brackets, matchups, score updates
It all comes down to this, as 2024-2025 Texas UIL State Basketball Tournament champions will be crowned as we've reached the final round of the Texas high school boys basketball playoff.
This year, the playoff bracket doubled with a split into Division I and Division II, following a format UIL uses for football. Last year, only one team won a state championship per class, but that changes this week at The Alamodome in San Antonio.
State finals are slated to run March 6-8.
Last season's boys state champions were Jayton (1A), Lipan (2A), Hitchcock (3A), Oak Cliff Faith Academy (4A), Lancaster (4A) and Plano East (6A).
Texas UIL boys Class 1A-6A Division I and II state brackets
Texas UIL boys Class 1A-6A Division I and II state finals matchups
Class 1A Division I
March 6
Turkey Valley vs. Perrin-Whitt, 1 p.m.
Class 1A Division II
March 6
Jayton vs. Bryson, 11 a.m.
Class 2A Division I
March 6
Waco Meyer vs. Hearne, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Division II
March 6
Lipan vs. Ben Wheeler Martins Mill, 5 p.m.
Class 3A Division I
March 7
Tatum vs. Columbus, 1 p.m.
Class 3A Division II
March 7
Paradise vs. Kountze, 11 a.m.
Class 4A Division I
March 7
Dallas Kimball vs. Houston Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
March 7
Kennedale vs. Houston Wheatley, 5 p.m.
Class 5A Division I
March 8
North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Beaumont West Brook, 1 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
March 8
Arlington Mansfield Summit vs. Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall, 11 a.m.
Class 6A Division I
March 8
Duncanville vs. Bellaire, 7 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
March 8
Denton Guyer vs. Katy Jordan, 5 p.m.