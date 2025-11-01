Texas high school volleyball: Class 4A-1A bi-district playoff results, 11-1-2025
The first of six rounds of the UIL Texas high school volleyball started on Oct. 30 and almost all of the Class 4A-1A schools played Thursday night. The final first-round game will be played Nov. 1, according to the official bracket.
Games that have not been played or scores that are not reported at italicized.
Class 4A Division I
El Paso Austin vs. San Elizario
Andrews 3, Dumas 2
Frenship Memorial 3, Graham 0
Springtown 3, Fort Worth Eastern Hills 0
Ysleta 3, El Paso Bowie 0
Canyon West Plains 3, Seminole 0
Stephenville 3, Big Spring 1
Decatur 3, Fort Worth Southwest 0
Celina 3, Irving Ranchview 0
Life Waxahachie 3, North Dallas 2
Caddo Mills 3, Paris 0
Van 3, Gilmer 0
Prosper Richland 3, Irving North Hills Prep 0
Kennedale 3, Dallas Conrad 0
Sulphur Springs 3, Wills Points 0
Lindale 3, Longview Pine Tree 0
Bullard 3, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1
Huffman Hargrave 3, Houston Washington 0
Rosharon Almeta Crawford 3, Giddings 2
Marble Falls 3, Gatesville 2
Lumberton 3, Palestine 1
Livingston 3, Houston Young Women’s College Prep Academy 0
Bellville 3, Stafford 0
China Springs 3, Burnet 1
Lago Vista vs. Fredericksburg
Floresville 3, Gonzales 0
Needville 3, Beeville Jones 0
Corpus Christi Calallen 3, La Feria 0
San Antonio Davenport 3, Austin LBJ 0
La Vernia 3, Uvalde 0
Port LaVaca Calhoun 3, Bay City 0
Corpus Christi Tulsa-Midway 3, Pharr Valley View 1
Class 4A Division II
El Paso Riverside 3, El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research & Prep Academy 2
Canyon 3, Midland Greenwood 0
Lubbock Liberty 3, Glen Rose 0
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 3, Fort Worth Dunbar 0
Fabens 3, El Paso Irvin 0
Canyon Randall 3, Fort Stockton 0
Brock 3, Snyder 0
Krum 3, Benbrook 0
Aubrey 3, Dallas Hampton Prep 0
Hillsboro 3, Dallas Carter 0
Sunnyvale 3, Paris North Lamar 0
Canton 3, Carthage 0
Frisco Panther Creek 3, Arlington Summit International Prep 0
Godley 3, Dallas L.G. Pinkston 0
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 3, Farmersville 1
Longview Spring Hill 3, Brownsboro 1
Madisonville 3, Silsbee 0
Liberty 3, Houston Jack Yates 0
Sealy 3, Caldwell 1
Georgetown Gateway College Prep 3, Lorena 0
Bridge City 3, Lufkin Hudson 0
Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 3, Houston Wheatley 0
La Grange 3, Freeman 0
Salado 3, Robinson 0
Fischer Canyon Lake 3, Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch 0
Cuero 3, Devine 0
El Campo 3, Rockport-Fulton 1
Zapata 3, Brownsville Jubilee 0
Wimberly 3, Manor New Tech 0
Geronimo Navarro 3, Carrizo Springs 0
Sweeny 3, Sinton 2
Laredo Harmony School of Excellence 3, Port Isabel 1
Class 3A Division I
Bushland 3, Littlefield 0
Denver City 3, Kermit 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 3, Ingram Moore 2
Iowa Park 3, Comanche 0
Shallowater 3, Dalhart 0
Presidio vs. Brownfield
Clyde 3, Llano 0
Peaster 3, Bowie 0
Whitesboro 3, Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership Academy 0
Gunter 3, Lone Oak 0
New Diana 3, New Boston 0
Eustace 3, White Oak 0
Ponder 3, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
Commerce 3, S & S Consolidated 2
Hooks 3, Hughes Springs 2
Tatum 3, Mineola 0
Troy 3, Keene 1
Franklin 3, Groesbeck 1
Huntington 3, Buna 0
Coldspring-Oakhurst 3, Boling 0
Grandivew 3, Whitney 0
Fairfield 3, Little River Academy 0
Woodville 3, Orangfield 0
Van Vleck 3, Onalaska 0
Columbus 3, Nixon-Smiley 0
Marion 3, Hondo 0
Corpus Christi London 3, Bishop 0
IDEA Pharr vs. Raymondville
Golias 3, Yoakum 0
Crystal City 3, Universal City Randolph 0
Orange Grove 3, Odem 0
Progreso vs. Pharr Vanguard Academy
Class 3A Division II
Friona vs. Childress
Odessa Compass Academy 3, Anthony 0
Comfort vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter
Holliday 3, Early 1
Idalou 3, Amarillo River Road 1
Alpine 3, Coahoma 1
Wall 3, Blanco 0
Tolar 3, Henrietta 0
Paradise 3, Cedar Hill Village Tech 0
Blue Ridge 3, Pattonville Prairiland 0
Big Sandy Harmony 3, Queen City 0
Malakoff vs. Troup
Boyd 3, Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership 0
Leonard 3, Paris Chisum 1
De Kalb 3, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 0
New London West Rusk vs. Edgewood
Clifton 3, Blooming Grove 0
Lexington 3, Elkhart 0
Nacogdoches Central Heights 3, Kountze 0
Anderson-Shiro 3, Wallis Brazos 1
Scurry-Rosser vs. West
Teague 3, Thrall 1
Hardin 3, Warren 1
East Bernard 3, New Waverly 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 3, Poth 0
San Antonio Great Heart Monte Vista 3, Cotulla 2
Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy 3, Taft 0
Edinburg Vanguard Academy Beethoven 3, Brownsville IDEA Frontier College Prep1
Stockale 3, Hallettsville 0
Jourdanton 3, San Antonio Cole 0
Hebbronville 3, George West 1
Lyford 3, IDEA Edinburg College Prep 0
Class 2A Division I
Sanford-Fritch 3, Abernathy 0
Wink 3, Christoval 2
Hamilton 3, Colorado City Colorado 0
Seymour 3, Olney 1
Olton vs. Amarillo Highland Park
Forsan 3, McCamey 0
Hawley 3, Bangs 0
Nocona 3, Quanah 0
Tioga 3, Alvord 0
Wolfe City 3, Alba-Golden 1
Rio Vista 3, Axtwell 0
Valley Mills vs. Marlin
Whitewright 3, Poolville 0
Como-Pickton 3, Greenville Pioneer Tech 0
Dawson vs. Itasca
Waco Bosqueville 3, Rosebud-Lott 1
Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff 3, Pewitt 0
Overton 3, Elysian Fields 0
Corsicana Mildred 3, Normangee 0
Groveton 3, Saratoga West Hardin 1
Hawkins 3, Bogata Rivercrest 0
Garrison 3, Price Carlisle 0
Leon 3, Frankston 0
Danbury 3, Corrigan-Camden 0
Snook 3, Holland 1
Schulenburg 3, Yorktown 0
Johnson City 3, Brackettville Brackett 0
Skidmore-Tynan 3, Premont 0
Thorndale 3, Somerville 0
Flatonia 3, Kenedy 0
Sonora 3, San Antonio Stacey 0
Refugio 3, Riviera Kaufer 1
Class 2A Division II
Ropesville Ropes 3, Vega 1
Sterling City 3, Van Horn 0
Hico vs. Roscoe
Archer City 3, Electra 0
Plains 3, Stinnett West Texas 2
Miles 3, Iraan 0
Coleman 3, Albany 0
Windthorst 3, Memphis 0
Lindsay vs. Trenton
Cumby 3, Fruitvale 0
Frost 3, Mart 1
Crawford 3, Bremond 0
Collinsville 3, Graford 2
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 3, Fate Pioneer Tech 0
Wortham 3, Italy 2
Riesel 3, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Detroit 3, Gladewater Union Grove 0
Timpson 3, Latexo 1
Cayuga vs. Lovelady
Hemphill 3, Sabine Pass 0
Linden-Kildare 3, Maud 2
Beckville 3, Grapeland 0
Iola vs. Kerens
Evadale 3, Shelbyville 2
Burton 3, McDade 0
Weimar 3, Pettus 0
Harper 3, Sabinal 0
Agua Dulce 3, La Villa 0
Granger 3, Mumford 2
Shiner 3, Falls City 0
Junction 3, La Pryor 0
Freer 3, Santa Maria 0
Class 1
Top 3 teams made the playoffs instead of 4 like in Class 2A-6A
Region 1 & 2
Miami 3, Loop 0
Balmorhea vs. Sierra Blanca
Comstock vs. Bronte
Rotan vs. Munday
Wellman Union vs. Wildorado
Fort Davis vs. Dell City
Knox City vs. Loraine
Crowell vs. Bellevue
Weatherford Garner 3, Ranger 0
Rising Star 3, Iredell 0
Rochelle 3, Evant 1
Forestburg vs. Vernon Northside
Newcastle 3, Strawn 2
Gustine 3, Stephenville Three Way 0
Oglesby 3, Mullin 0
Region 3 & 4
Covington 3, Waco Gholson 0
Milford 3, Mount Calm 1
Ector vs. Cumby Miller Grove
Trinidad 3, Apple Springs 2
Aquilla vs. Morgan
Bynum vs. Penelope
Avery 3, Savoy 0
Kennard vs. Leverett’s Chapel
Goodrich 3, High Island 0
Dime Box 3, Prairie Lea 0
Medina 3, Austwell-Tivoli 0
San Isidro 3, Bruni 2
Richards 3, Spurger 0
Fayetteville 3, Buckholts 0
D’Hanis vs. Nordheim
Lasara vs. Benavides