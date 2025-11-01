High School

Texas high school volleyball: Class 4A-1A bi-district playoff results, 11-1-2025

Check out scores from the first round of the UIL volleyball playoffs

Fredericksburg's Abby Adams celebrates a point in a game earlier this year against San Antonio Davenport.
The first of six rounds of the UIL Texas high school volleyball started on Oct. 30 and almost all of the Class 4A-1A schools played Thursday night. The final first-round game will be played Nov. 1, according to the official bracket.

Games that have not been played or scores that are not reported at italicized.

Class 4A Division I 

El Paso Austin vs. San Elizario

Andrews 3, Dumas 2

Frenship Memorial 3, Graham 0

Springtown 3, Fort Worth Eastern Hills 0

Ysleta 3, El Paso Bowie 0

Canyon West Plains 3, Seminole 0

Stephenville 3, Big Spring 1

Decatur 3, Fort Worth Southwest 0

Celina 3, Irving Ranchview 0

Life Waxahachie 3, North Dallas 2

Caddo Mills 3, Paris 0

Van 3, Gilmer 0

Prosper Richland 3, Irving North Hills Prep 0

Kennedale 3, Dallas Conrad 0

Sulphur Springs 3, Wills Points 0

Lindale 3, Longview Pine Tree 0

Bullard 3, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1

Huffman Hargrave 3, Houston Washington 0

Rosharon Almeta Crawford 3, Giddings 2

Marble Falls 3, Gatesville 2

Lumberton 3, Palestine 1

Livingston 3, Houston Young Women’s College Prep Academy 0

Bellville 3, Stafford 0

China Springs 3, Burnet 1

Lago Vista vs. Fredericksburg

Floresville 3, Gonzales 0

Needville 3, Beeville Jones 0

Corpus Christi Calallen 3, La Feria 0

San Antonio Davenport 3, Austin LBJ 0

La Vernia 3, Uvalde 0

Port LaVaca Calhoun 3, Bay City 0

Corpus Christi Tulsa-Midway 3, Pharr Valley View 1

Class 4A Division II

El Paso Riverside 3, El Paso Young Women’s STEAM Research & Prep Academy 2

Canyon 3, Midland Greenwood 0  

Lubbock Liberty 3, Glen Rose 0

Fort Worth Eagle Mountain 3, Fort Worth Dunbar 0

Fabens 3, El Paso Irvin 0

Canyon Randall 3, Fort Stockton 0

Brock 3, Snyder 0

Krum 3, Benbrook 0

Aubrey 3, Dallas Hampton Prep 0

Hillsboro 3, Dallas Carter 0

Sunnyvale 3, Paris North Lamar 0

Canton 3, Carthage 0

Frisco Panther Creek 3, Arlington Summit International Prep 0

Godley 3, Dallas L.G. Pinkston 0

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 3, Farmersville 1

Longview Spring Hill 3, Brownsboro 1

Madisonville 3, Silsbee 0

Liberty 3, Houston Jack Yates 0

Sealy 3, Caldwell 1

Georgetown Gateway College Prep 3, Lorena 0

Bridge City 3, Lufkin Hudson 0

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 3, Houston Wheatley 0

La Grange 3, Freeman 0

Salado 3, Robinson 0

Fischer Canyon Lake 3, Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch 0

Cuero 3, Devine 0

El Campo 3, Rockport-Fulton 1

Zapata 3, Brownsville Jubilee 0

Wimberly 3, Manor New Tech 0

Geronimo Navarro 3, Carrizo Springs 0

Sweeny 3, Sinton 2

Laredo Harmony School of Excellence 3, Port Isabel 1

Class 3A Division I

Bushland 3, Littlefield 0

Denver City 3, Kermit 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 3, Ingram Moore 2

Iowa Park 3, Comanche 0

Shallowater 3, Dalhart 0

Presidio vs. Brownfield

Clyde 3, Llano 0

Peaster 3, Bowie 0

Whitesboro 3, Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership Academy 0

Gunter 3, Lone Oak 0

New Diana 3, New Boston 0

Eustace 3, White Oak 0

Ponder 3, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0

Commerce 3, S & S Consolidated 2

Hooks 3, Hughes Springs 2

Tatum 3, Mineola 0

Troy 3, Keene 1

Franklin 3, Groesbeck 1

Huntington 3, Buna 0

Coldspring-Oakhurst 3, Boling 0

Grandivew 3, Whitney 0

Fairfield 3, Little River Academy 0

Woodville 3, Orangfield 0

Van Vleck 3, Onalaska 0

Columbus 3, Nixon-Smiley 0

Marion 3, Hondo 0

Corpus Christi London 3, Bishop 0

IDEA Pharr vs. Raymondville

Golias 3, Yoakum 0

Crystal City 3, Universal City Randolph 0

Orange Grove 3, Odem 0

Progreso vs. Pharr Vanguard Academy 

Class 3A Division II

Friona vs. Childress

Odessa Compass Academy 3, Anthony 0

Comfort vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter

Holliday 3, Early 1

Idalou 3, Amarillo River Road 1

Alpine 3, Coahoma 1

Wall 3, Blanco 0

Tolar 3, Henrietta 0

Paradise 3, Cedar Hill Village Tech 0

Blue Ridge 3, Pattonville Prairiland 0

Big Sandy Harmony 3, Queen City 0

Malakoff vs. Troup

Boyd 3, Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership 0

Leonard 3, Paris Chisum 1

De Kalb 3, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 0

New London West Rusk vs. Edgewood

Clifton 3, Blooming Grove 0

Lexington 3, Elkhart 0

Nacogdoches Central Heights 3, Kountze 0

Anderson-Shiro 3, Wallis Brazos 1

Scurry-Rosser vs. West 

Teague 3, Thrall 1

Hardin 3, Warren 1

East Bernard 3, New Waverly 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 3, Poth 0

San Antonio Great Heart Monte Vista 3, Cotulla 2

Kingsville Santa Gertrudis Academy 3, Taft 0

Edinburg Vanguard Academy Beethoven 3, Brownsville IDEA Frontier College Prep1

Stockale 3, Hallettsville 0

Jourdanton 3, San Antonio Cole 0

Hebbronville 3, George West 1

Lyford 3, IDEA Edinburg College Prep 0

Class 2A Division I 

Sanford-Fritch 3, Abernathy 0

Wink 3, Christoval 2

Hamilton 3, Colorado City Colorado 0

Seymour 3, Olney 1

Olton vs. Amarillo Highland Park 

Forsan 3, McCamey 0

Hawley 3, Bangs 0

Nocona 3, Quanah 0

Tioga 3, Alvord 0

Wolfe City 3, Alba-Golden 1

Rio Vista 3, Axtwell 0

Valley Mills vs. Marlin

Whitewright 3, Poolville 0

Como-Pickton 3, Greenville Pioneer Tech 0

Dawson vs. Itasca

Waco Bosqueville 3, Rosebud-Lott 1

Mt. Pleasant Harts Bluff 3, Pewitt 0

Overton 3, Elysian Fields 0

Corsicana Mildred 3, Normangee 0

Groveton 3, Saratoga West Hardin 1

Hawkins 3, Bogata Rivercrest 0

Garrison 3, Price Carlisle 0

Leon 3, Frankston 0

Danbury 3, Corrigan-Camden 0

Snook 3, Holland 1

Schulenburg 3, Yorktown 0

Johnson City 3, Brackettville Brackett 0

Skidmore-Tynan 3, Premont 0

Thorndale 3, Somerville 0

Flatonia 3, Kenedy 0

Sonora 3, San Antonio Stacey 0

Refugio 3, Riviera Kaufer 1

Class 2A Division II 

Ropesville Ropes 3, Vega 1

Sterling City 3, Van Horn 0 

Hico vs. Roscoe

Archer City 3, Electra 0

Plains 3, Stinnett West Texas 2

Miles 3, Iraan 0

Coleman 3, Albany 0

Windthorst 3, Memphis 0

Lindsay vs. Trenton

Cumby 3, Fruitvale 0

Frost 3, Mart 1

Crawford 3, Bremond 0

Collinsville 3, Graford 2

Sulphur Springs North Hopkins 3, Fate Pioneer Tech 0

Wortham 3, Italy 2

Riesel 3, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Detroit 3, Gladewater Union Grove 0

Timpson 3, Latexo 1

Cayuga vs. Lovelady

Hemphill 3, Sabine Pass 0

Linden-Kildare 3, Maud 2

Beckville 3, Grapeland 0

Iola vs. Kerens

Evadale 3, Shelbyville 2

Burton 3, McDade 0

Weimar 3, Pettus 0

Harper 3, Sabinal 0

Agua Dulce 3, La Villa 0

Granger 3, Mumford 2

Shiner 3, Falls City 0

Junction 3, La Pryor 0

Freer 3, Santa Maria 0

Class 1 

Top 3 teams made the playoffs instead of 4 like in Class 2A-6A

Region 1 & 2

Miami 3, Loop 0

Balmorhea vs. Sierra Blanca

Comstock vs. Bronte

Rotan vs. Munday

Wellman Union vs. Wildorado 

Fort Davis vs. Dell City

Knox City vs. Loraine

Crowell vs. Bellevue

Weatherford Garner 3, Ranger 0

Rising Star 3, Iredell 0

Rochelle 3, Evant 1

Forestburg vs. Vernon Northside 

Newcastle 3, Strawn 2 

Gustine 3, Stephenville Three Way 0

Oglesby 3, Mullin 0

Region 3 & 4

Covington 3, Waco Gholson 0

Milford 3, Mount Calm 1

Ector vs. Cumby Miller Grove

Trinidad 3, Apple Springs 2

Aquilla vs. Morgan 

Bynum vs. Penelope

Avery 3, Savoy 0

Kennard vs. Leverett’s Chapel 

Goodrich 3, High Island 0

Dime Box 3, Prairie Lea 0

Medina 3, Austwell-Tivoli 0

San Isidro 3, Bruni 2

Richards 3, Spurger 0

Fayetteville 3, Buckholts 0

D’Hanis vs. Nordheim

Lasara vs. Benavides

CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

