Texas high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

The 2025 Texas boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Abilene 71, Wall 57

Alamo Heights 64, Boerne-Champion 58

Albany 80, Comanche 37

Andress 71, Ysleta 49

Aspermont 55, Blackwell 31

Austin 60, St. Stephen's Episcopal 57

Bandera 71, Hondo 55

Bartlett 58, Valley Mills 39

Bay City 84, Palacios 60P

Beckville 55, Arp 45

Bel Air 50, Pebble Hills 45

Bellville 40, Columbus 39

Belton 75, Manor 49

Benbrook 66, Venus 38

Bishop 65, Rockport-Fulton 55

Bland 52, Saint Jo 47

Bloomington 52, Calhoun 49

Boerne 68, Smithson Valley 59

Boles 90, Rivercrest 62

Bovina 75, Channing 17

Bowie 50, Jefferson 18

Bowie 50, Prairiland 36

Bowie 62, Era 33

Brownfield 65, Whitharral 50W

Buena Vista 55, Wink 53

Burton 62, Giddings Lonestar Southeast 42

Caddo Mills 63, Denison 55

Calallen 68, Orange Grove 51

Campbell 74, Avinger 13A

Carroll 98, King 43

CCVM 71, Gregory-Portland 51

Chapel Hill 54, White Oak 37

Chapel Hill 67, Rusk 26

Chaparral 64, Temple 53

Chico 56, Archer City 41

China Spring 73, Mexia 57

Clint 33, Patterson Institute 30P

Clemens 61, United South 53

Clyde 68, Haskell 50

Columbia 56, Industrial 53

Comfort 78, Dilley 46

Connally 60, Marlin 35

Coolidge 53, Santo 43

Cooper 52, Big Spring 30

Creekview 58, Garland 55

Crockett 51, Leon 47

Crosbyton 64, Paducah 38

Cumby 65, Sam Rayburn 55

Cypress Park 47, Bridgeland 36

Cypress Springs 72, Langham Creek 43

Cypress Woods 48, Cypress Lakes 47

Daingerfield 70, Gladewater 58

Dalhart 58, Farwell 42

Dekaney 53, Channelview 52

D'Hanis 59, Brackett 50

Donna 40, Donna North 25

Duncanville 73, DeSoto 67

East Central 72, McCollum 55

Eastlake 49, Parkland 21

Ector 69, Christian Home Educators 54

Estacado 77, Seminole 61

Everman 57, Paschal 47

Falls City 50, McMullen County 44

Fannindel 57, Sulphur Bluff 49

Farmersville 98, Grand Saline 75

Ferris 50, Castleberry 39

Floresville 59, Harlandale 49

Forsan 78, Crane 38C

Fort Bend Kempner 67, Needville 19

Founders Classical Academy 56, IDEA Round Rock Tech 31

Freer 44, Woodsboro 40

Garner 54, Gold-Burg 34G

Gary 55, Alto 46

Gatesville 81, Glen Rose 56

Grapevine 55, Aubrey 35

Great Hearts Monte Vista 43, San Antonio Memorial 35

Greenwood 59, Snyder 23

Groesbeck 69, Grapeland 64

Guthrie 50, Throckmorton 31

Guyer 52, Bowie 37

Hardin-Jefferson 65, Bridge City 51

Hargrave 50, Lee 46

Harper 65, Sonora 41

Hart 59H, Plainview Christian 15P

Hebbronville 43, Lasara 36

Heights 67, Spring 57

Hico 50, San Saba 40

Highlands 79, Burbank 37

Hooks 80, Honey Grove 55

Howe 46, Savoy 42

Hudson 56, Pineywoods Community Academy 49

IDEA Health Professions 54I, Valor Kyle 44V

IDEA North Mission 52, IDEA Edinburg College Prep 46

Ira 57, Grady 50

Italy 66, Bruceville-Eddy 52

Jefferson 95, New Boston 35

Jim Ned 48, Coahoma 28

Johnson 77, Lehman 25

Jones 55, San Diego 41

Junction 37, Llano 30

Keene 60, Life Oak Cliff 24

Keller 50, Byron Nelson 46

Kennedale 49, Southwest 48

King's Park 53, College Station 45

Kingwood 50, Splendora 25

Klein Collins 84, Tomball Memorial 59

Klein Oak 58, Tomball 50

Klondike 51, Anton 41

Knippa 65, Jourdanton 52J

La Feria 54, La Joya 51

La Vega 70, Buffalo 31

Lago Vista 74, Jarrell 65

Lake Travis 97, Crockett 32

Lake View 77, SATLCA 32

Lakeland Christian Academy 54, Temple Christian 48

Lakeview Centennial 61, Naaman Forest 50

LaPoynor 87, Cushing 67

Laredo LBJ 53, Zapata 39

Lefors 50, Hedley 39

Little River Academy 56, McGregor 52

Littlefield 74, Floydada 30

London 91, Ingleside 47

Longview 64, Center 39

Lorena 54, Thorndale 52

Lovelady 64, Anderson-Shiro 45

Lyford 62, IDEA Riverview 46

Madison 86, Milby 78

Magnolia 51, Klein Forest 48

Mansfield Legacy 81, Royse City 68

Marshall 51, Hallsville 50

McAllen 53, Rowe 40

McKinney Boyd 67, Rock Hill 49

McLean 75, Shamrock 37

Merkel 64M, Coleman 48

Meyer 63, Franklin 46

Midlothian 71, North Forney 46

Milford 57, Covington 53

Miller 67, Flour Bluff 71

Mission 48, Martin 37

Monterey 75, Lubbock 58

Moulton 71, Weimar 34

Mountain View 79, Horizon 49

Mt. Pleasant 79, Texas 29

Nederland 49, Hamshire-Fannett 30

New Deal 60, Sundown 43

New Home 57, Whiteface 51

Nixon 42, Palmview 33

Nixon-Smiley 56, Natalia 46

Nocona 77, Forestburg 35

Normangee 65, Teague 52

North Hopkins 44, Lone Oak 34

North Mesquite 77, Varsity Opponent 41V

North Shore 78, Nimitz 54

North Zulch 55, KOR Education School 48

Northside 50N, Non Varsity Opponent 42

Oak Ridge 66, New Caney 39

Odessa 54, Andrews 39

Olton 63, Plains 58

Overton 48, Union Grove 35

Ozona 64, Pecos 33

Palo Duro 74, Coronado 42

Palmer 49, Brownsboro 41

Pampa 85, River Road 35R

Paradise 58, Holliday 28

PCHE 102, Hartley 42

Perryton 49, Canadian 47

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 42, Falfurrias 28

Pioneer 62, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 59

Plano 59, Prosper 54

Plano East 58, Braswell 43

Plano West 56, McKinney 53

Pleasanton 61, Goliad 59

Port Aransas 42, Agua Dulce 35

Poth 56, Sinton 26

Prairie Valley 69, Bryson 45

Premont 59, Benavides 27

Randolph 57, Canyon Lake 49

Ray 77, Alice 39

Raymondville 47, IDEA Weslaco Pike 42

Rice Consolidated 61, Brazos 51

Rio Grande City 61, Mission Veterans Memorial 38

Rio Hondo 87, Progreso 25

Rising Star 47, Hermleigh 46

Robert Lee 54, Highland 27

Sachse 43, North Garland 38

Salado 47, Legacy Ranch 42

Sam Houston 76, Seguin 64

San Angelo HomeSchool 52, Rochelle 25

Sanford-Fritch 47, Clarendon 43

Sands 75, Smyer 11

Sanger 63, Community 50

Santa Rosa 72, IDEA Frontier College Prep 71

Shadow Creek 69, Dawson 65

Shallowater 84, Muleshoe 24

Shepherd 73, Coldspring-Oakhurst 53

Somerville 64, Holland 15

South Oak Cliff 75, Panther Creek 95

Southwest Legacy 56, San Marcos 41

Stephenville 75, Bridgeport 48

Stony Point 61, Akins 58

Stratford 48, Jersey Village 29

Strawn 74S, Winters 46

Terrell 57, Greenville 51

The Colony 56, Coppell 54

Three Rivers 48, Ben Bolt 35

Timpson 48, Chireno 58

Tolar 54, Bosqueville 51B

Tom Bean 59, Cooper 47

Troup 59, Como-Pickton 29

Tuloso-Midway 68T, Santa Gertrudis Academy 61

Tyler Legacy 51, Martins Mill 38

Uvalde 87, Poteet 37

Vela 74, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 21

Veribest 63, Miles 48

Veterans Memorial 55, Pieper 47

Waco 83, Rudder 32

Washington 71, MLCPAYM 50

Waxahachie 55, Horn 52

Weatherford 70, Arlington Heights 66

Weslaco 66, Harlingen 41

West 75, Crawford 39

West Plains 80, Frenship 42

West Rusk 51, Elkhart 46

Westbrook 58, Sterling City 13

Westwood 90, Central Heights 60

Wheatley 102, Furr 84

Wheeler 47, Vega 31

White Deer 56, Claude 39

Willis 92, Cleveland 34

Wimberley 81, Navarro 40

Windthorst 71, Bellevue 43

Winona 52W, Mount Vernon 42

Wortham 68, Bishop Reicher Catholic 27

Wylie East 42, South Garland 40

Yates 90, North Forest 24

Yes Prep Southside 61Y, Yes Prep Southwest 37

Yoe 69, Chilton 38

Young Men's Leadership Academy 55, Wyatt 39

