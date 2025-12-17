Texas high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025
The 2025 Texas boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Abilene 71, Wall 57
Alamo Heights 64, Boerne-Champion 58
Albany 80, Comanche 37
Andress 71, Ysleta 49
Aspermont 55, Blackwell 31
Austin 60, St. Stephen's Episcopal 57
Bandera 71, Hondo 55
Bartlett 58, Valley Mills 39
Bay City 84, Palacios 60P
Beckville 55, Arp 45
Bel Air 50, Pebble Hills 45
Bellville 40, Columbus 39
Belton 75, Manor 49
Benbrook 66, Venus 38
Bishop 65, Rockport-Fulton 55
Bland 52, Saint Jo 47
Bloomington 52, Calhoun 49
Boerne 68, Smithson Valley 59
Boles 90, Rivercrest 62
Bovina 75, Channing 17
Bowie 50, Jefferson 18
Bowie 50, Prairiland 36
Bowie 62, Era 33
Brownfield 65, Whitharral 50W
Buena Vista 55, Wink 53
Burton 62, Giddings Lonestar Southeast 42
Caddo Mills 63, Denison 55
Calallen 68, Orange Grove 51
Campbell 74, Avinger 13A
Carroll 98, King 43
CCVM 71, Gregory-Portland 51
Chapel Hill 54, White Oak 37
Chapel Hill 67, Rusk 26
Chaparral 64, Temple 53
Chico 56, Archer City 41
China Spring 73, Mexia 57
Clint 33, Patterson Institute 30P
Clemens 61, United South 53
Clyde 68, Haskell 50
Columbia 56, Industrial 53
Comfort 78, Dilley 46
Connally 60, Marlin 35
Coolidge 53, Santo 43
Cooper 52, Big Spring 30
Creekview 58, Garland 55
Crockett 51, Leon 47
Crosbyton 64, Paducah 38
Cumby 65, Sam Rayburn 55
Cypress Park 47, Bridgeland 36
Cypress Springs 72, Langham Creek 43
Cypress Woods 48, Cypress Lakes 47
Daingerfield 70, Gladewater 58
Dalhart 58, Farwell 42
Dekaney 53, Channelview 52
D'Hanis 59, Brackett 50
Donna 40, Donna North 25
Duncanville 73, DeSoto 67
East Central 72, McCollum 55
Eastlake 49, Parkland 21
Ector 69, Christian Home Educators 54
Estacado 77, Seminole 61
Everman 57, Paschal 47
Falls City 50, McMullen County 44
Fannindel 57, Sulphur Bluff 49
Farmersville 98, Grand Saline 75
Ferris 50, Castleberry 39
Floresville 59, Harlandale 49
Forsan 78, Crane 38C
Fort Bend Kempner 67, Needville 19
Founders Classical Academy 56, IDEA Round Rock Tech 31
Freer 44, Woodsboro 40
Garner 54, Gold-Burg 34G
Gary 55, Alto 46
Gatesville 81, Glen Rose 56
Grapevine 55, Aubrey 35
Great Hearts Monte Vista 43, San Antonio Memorial 35
Greenwood 59, Snyder 23
Groesbeck 69, Grapeland 64
Guthrie 50, Throckmorton 31
Guyer 52, Bowie 37
Hardin-Jefferson 65, Bridge City 51
Hargrave 50, Lee 46
Harper 65, Sonora 41
Hart 59H, Plainview Christian 15P
Hebbronville 43, Lasara 36
Heights 67, Spring 57
Hico 50, San Saba 40
Highlands 79, Burbank 37
Hooks 80, Honey Grove 55
Howe 46, Savoy 42
Hudson 56, Pineywoods Community Academy 49
IDEA Health Professions 54I, Valor Kyle 44V
IDEA North Mission 52, IDEA Edinburg College Prep 46
Ira 57, Grady 50
Italy 66, Bruceville-Eddy 52
Jefferson 95, New Boston 35
Jim Ned 48, Coahoma 28
Johnson 77, Lehman 25
Jones 55, San Diego 41
Junction 37, Llano 30
Keene 60, Life Oak Cliff 24
Keller 50, Byron Nelson 46
Kennedale 49, Southwest 48
King's Park 53, College Station 45
Kingwood 50, Splendora 25
Klein Collins 84, Tomball Memorial 59
Klein Oak 58, Tomball 50
Klondike 51, Anton 41
Knippa 65, Jourdanton 52J
La Feria 54, La Joya 51
La Vega 70, Buffalo 31
Lago Vista 74, Jarrell 65
Lake Travis 97, Crockett 32
Lake View 77, SATLCA 32
Lakeland Christian Academy 54, Temple Christian 48
Lakeview Centennial 61, Naaman Forest 50
LaPoynor 87, Cushing 67
Laredo LBJ 53, Zapata 39
Lefors 50, Hedley 39
Little River Academy 56, McGregor 52
Littlefield 74, Floydada 30
London 91, Ingleside 47
Longview 64, Center 39
Lorena 54, Thorndale 52
Lovelady 64, Anderson-Shiro 45
Lyford 62, IDEA Riverview 46
Madison 86, Milby 78
Magnolia 51, Klein Forest 48
Mansfield Legacy 81, Royse City 68
Marshall 51, Hallsville 50
McAllen 53, Rowe 40
McKinney Boyd 67, Rock Hill 49
McLean 75, Shamrock 37
Merkel 64M, Coleman 48
Meyer 63, Franklin 46
Midlothian 71, North Forney 46
Milford 57, Covington 53
Miller 67, Flour Bluff 71
Mission 48, Martin 37
Monterey 75, Lubbock 58
Moulton 71, Weimar 34
Mountain View 79, Horizon 49
Mt. Pleasant 79, Texas 29
Nederland 49, Hamshire-Fannett 30
New Deal 60, Sundown 43
New Home 57, Whiteface 51
Nixon 42, Palmview 33
Nixon-Smiley 56, Natalia 46
Nocona 77, Forestburg 35
Normangee 65, Teague 52
North Hopkins 44, Lone Oak 34
North Mesquite 77, Varsity Opponent 41V
North Shore 78, Nimitz 54
North Zulch 55, KOR Education School 48
Northside 50N, Non Varsity Opponent 42
Oak Ridge 66, New Caney 39
Odessa 54, Andrews 39
Olton 63, Plains 58
Overton 48, Union Grove 35
Ozona 64, Pecos 33
Palo Duro 74, Coronado 42
Palmer 49, Brownsboro 41
Pampa 85, River Road 35R
Paradise 58, Holliday 28
PCHE 102, Hartley 42
Perryton 49, Canadian 47
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 42, Falfurrias 28
Pioneer 62, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 59
Plano 59, Prosper 54
Plano East 58, Braswell 43
Plano West 56, McKinney 53
Pleasanton 61, Goliad 59
Port Aransas 42, Agua Dulce 35
Poth 56, Sinton 26
Prairie Valley 69, Bryson 45
Premont 59, Benavides 27
Randolph 57, Canyon Lake 49
Ray 77, Alice 39
Raymondville 47, IDEA Weslaco Pike 42
Rice Consolidated 61, Brazos 51
Rio Grande City 61, Mission Veterans Memorial 38
Rio Hondo 87, Progreso 25
Rising Star 47, Hermleigh 46
Robert Lee 54, Highland 27
Sachse 43, North Garland 38
Salado 47, Legacy Ranch 42
Sam Houston 76, Seguin 64
San Angelo HomeSchool 52, Rochelle 25
Sanford-Fritch 47, Clarendon 43
Sands 75, Smyer 11
Sanger 63, Community 50
Santa Rosa 72, IDEA Frontier College Prep 71
Shadow Creek 69, Dawson 65
Shallowater 84, Muleshoe 24
Shepherd 73, Coldspring-Oakhurst 53
Somerville 64, Holland 15
South Oak Cliff 75, Panther Creek 95
Southwest Legacy 56, San Marcos 41
Stephenville 75, Bridgeport 48
Stony Point 61, Akins 58
Stratford 48, Jersey Village 29
Strawn 74S, Winters 46
Terrell 57, Greenville 51
The Colony 56, Coppell 54
Three Rivers 48, Ben Bolt 35
Timpson 48, Chireno 58
Tolar 54, Bosqueville 51B
Tom Bean 59, Cooper 47
Troup 59, Como-Pickton 29
Tuloso-Midway 68T, Santa Gertrudis Academy 61
Tyler Legacy 51, Martins Mill 38
Uvalde 87, Poteet 37
Vela 74, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 21
Veribest 63, Miles 48
Veterans Memorial 55, Pieper 47
Waco 83, Rudder 32
Washington 71, MLCPAYM 50
Waxahachie 55, Horn 52
Weatherford 70, Arlington Heights 66
Weslaco 66, Harlingen 41
West 75, Crawford 39
West Plains 80, Frenship 42
West Rusk 51, Elkhart 46
Westbrook 58, Sterling City 13
Westwood 90, Central Heights 60
Wheatley 102, Furr 84
Wheeler 47, Vega 31
White Deer 56, Claude 39
Willis 92, Cleveland 34
Wimberley 81, Navarro 40
Windthorst 71, Bellevue 43
Winona 52W, Mount Vernon 42
Wortham 68, Bishop Reicher Catholic 27
Wylie East 42, South Garland 40
Yates 90, North Forest 24
Yes Prep Southside 61Y, Yes Prep Southwest 37
Yoe 69, Chilton 38
Young Men's Leadership Academy 55, Wyatt 39