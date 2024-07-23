Texas high school volleyball coach killed by stray bullet
An East Texas high school coach and teacher was killed by an apparent stray bullet in San Antonio early Tuesday morning.
Ayden Burt, a 28-year-old Jasper High School who taught English and coached volleyball and track, was reportedly in town for a training conference for coaches when she was struck by a stray bullet at a rooftop event space.
"We ask for prayers of comfort for her family, as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD," Jasper ISD Superintendent John Seybold said in a post to Facebook.
Burt was in San Antonio for a Texas High School Coaches Association conference and coaching workshop.
The shooting reportedly took place after midnight on the top patio of Smoke Skybar, a private event space in downtown San Antonio where, according to local TV station KSAT. Burt was the lone victim.
She reportedly was found by first responders with a gunshot wound to her back. She was rushed to a hospital and later died, per KSAT.
Police told the station the shooter and motive are both unknown and the investigation is "ongoing."
According to the district, Burt had been a Jasper ISD employee since 2019. She taught at Jasper Junior High and High School and was a cheer sponsor on top of her coaching duties.
Grief counselors will be available to Jasper ISD students and staff from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jasper Junior High. Jasper is a city in East Texas with a population of around 8,500.
She was the daughter of David Burt, who retired at the end of the school year as the Jasper Junior High principal. Her grandfather also previously served as the school's principal.
Here is Jasper ISD's release:
Dear Bulldog Family,- John Seybold, Jasper ISD Superintendent
It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of one of our staff members, Ayden Burt. We ask for prayers of comfort for her family, as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD. Counselors will be available from 5:00-7:00 this evening, July 23rd, at the Jasper Junior High Gymnasium for our students, staff, and community members to help process this loss. Ongoing support will be available to students and staff. Ayden has been teaching in Jasper ISD since 2019, teaching English at both Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High, also serving as a Cheer Sponsor and Coach. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time.
God Bless,
John Seybold
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX