Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: Class 6A, 5A matchups
The Texas High School Volleyball playoffs start this week.
The first games will be played on Oct. 30 and will be an almost month-long march to the state championships, which will be held Nov. 20-22 in Garland.
Perfect season
Perhaps the biggest question with the playoffs starting is if the Trophy Club Byron Nelson winning streak will continue.
The Bobcats won the Class 6A Division II title last year and are currently 36-0 this year. Add in the success of the past two seasons, they have won 72 in a row
Needless to say, they are the No. 1 team in the country in our national poll. They have not lost since Aug. 16, 2024.
Three in a row?
While Byron Nelson is the class of Dallas in 6A, Conroe Grand Oaks is looking for a 3-peat in Class 6A.
The Grizzlies won the Class 6A Division I title last year, the first year with two champions per class, or conference, as UIL calls it.
Grand Oaks also won the 6A title in 2023.
Class 5A champs
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff won the Division I title last year and are back seeking a repeat. Frisco Wakeland, likewise, is back to defend its Division II crown.
* brackets are as of 4:42 p.m., CST, based on UIL's website. Page will be updated once brackets are completed
Class 6A Division I
El Paso Eastlake vs. Midland Legacy
Mansfield vs. TBA
Carrollon Hebron vs. Plano East
Richardson Lake Highlands vs. TBA
Midland vs. El Paso Franklin
Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
Allen vs. Coppell
TBA vs. Richardson
TBA vs. Rockwall-Heath
Duncanville vs. Temple
Conroe Grand Oaks vs. Houston Douglas MacArthur
Spring Klein Oak vs. Cypress Bridgeland
Rockwall vs. TBA
Waco Midway vs. Waxhachie
Houston Benjamin Davis vs. The Woodlands
Cypress Ranch vs. Tomball Memorial
TBA vs. TBA
Katy Seven Lakes vs. Alief Taylor
Fort Bend Ridge Point vs. TBA
Humble Atascocita vs. Deer Park
TBA vs. TBA
Fulshear vs. Katy Cinco Ranch
TBA vs. Fort Bend Travis
League City Clear Springs vs. Humble Summer Creek
Round Rock vs. Austin Westlake
San Antonio Ronald Reagan vs. San Antonio Brennan
Cibolo Steele vs. Laredo United South
Weslaco vs. San Benito
Austin Lake Travis vs. Round Rock Stony Point
Helotes O’Connor vs. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson
Laredo United vs. Buda Moe & Gene Johnson
Los Fresnos vs. Edinburg North
Class 6A Division II
El Paso Eastwood vs. San Angelo Central
Weatherford vs. Justin Northwest
Flower Mound vs. Plano
Richardson JJ Pearce vs. Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar
Wolfforth Friendship vs. El Paso Coronado
Plano West vs. Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus
Arlington vs. Irving Nimitz
TBA vs. Tyler Legacy
DeSoto vs. Killeen Harker Heights
Houston Dwight D. Eisenhower vs. The Woodlands College Park
Tomball vs. Waller
North Forney vs. TBA
Copperas Cove vs. Mesquite Horn
Conroe Oak Ridge vs. Spring Westfield
Cypress Woods vs. Magnolia
TBA vs. TBA
Katy Tompkins vs. George Ranch
Fort Bend Austin vs. TBA
Baytown Goose Creek Memorial vs. Houston Clear Lake
TBA vs. TBA
Richmond Foster vs. Katy Jordan
TBA vs. Fort Bend Elkins
League City Clear Creek vs. Kingwood
Austin Vandegrift vs. Dripping Springs
San Antonio Tom C. Clark vs. San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor
New Braunfels Canyon vs. Castroville Medina Valley
PSJA vs. Harlingen
Austin vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge
San Antonio Harlan vs. San Antonio Brandeis
Laredo Alexander vs. Schertz Clemens
Brownsville Veterans Memorial vs. Edinburg
Class 5A Division I
TBA vs TBA
Amarillo vs. Wichita Falls Legacy
Aledo vs. Colleyville Heritage
Fort Worth Paschal vs. Cleburne
TBA vs. TBA
Abilene vs. Amarillo Tascosa
North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Keller Fossil Ridge
Burleson Centennial vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights
McKinney North vs. Texarkana Texas
Frisco Centennial vs. Frisco Rick Reedy
Dallas W.T. White vs. North Mesquite
TBA vs. Killeen Chaparral
Lufkin vs. Melissa
Dallas Highland Park vs. Frisco Heritage
Dallas Bryan Adams vs. Dallas Moisés E. Molina
Lake Belton vs. TBA
Kingwood Park vs. College Station
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Angleton
TBA vs. Fort Bend Kempner
Pflugerville Hendrickson vs.Austin A.N. McCallum
Pasadena vs. College Station A&M Consolidated
La Porte vs. Beaumont West Brook
Victoria East vs. TBA
Austin Anderson vs. Georgetown East View
Leander vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley
TBA vs. San Antonio Jay
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. TBA
Edinburg Vela vs. Brownsville Lopez
New Braunfels vs. Leander Rouse
San Antonio Douglas MacArthur vs. TBA
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. TBA
Brownsville Rivera vs. McAllen
Class 5A Division II
TBA vs. TBA
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Memorial
Azle vs. Grapevine
Fort Worth Trimble Tech vs. Burleson
TBA vs. TBA
Wylie vs. Lubbock Coronado
Arygle vs. Fort Worth Brewer
Joshua vs. Fort Worth South Hills
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Whitehouse
Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco Lone Star
Dallas Hillcrest vs. Mesquite Poteet
TBA vs. Killeen Ellison
Hallsville vs. Lucas Lovejoy
Frisco Wakeland vs. Frisco Memorial
Dallas Woodrow Wilson vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff
Belton vs. TBA
Montgomery vs. Dayton
Port Neches-Groves vs. Santa Fe
TBA vs. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle
Georgetown vs. Austin Richards School for Young Women’s Leaders
Kingwood West Fork vs. Montgomery Lake Creek
Friendswood vs. Nederland
Victoria West vs. TBA
Bastrop vs. Pflugerville Weiss
Cedar Park vs. Boerne-Champion
TBA vs. San Antonio Harlandale
Gregory-Portland vs. TBA
Mission Pioneer vs. Edcouch-Elsa
San Antonio Pieper vs. Liberty Hill
San Antonio Dillard McCollum vs. TBA
TBA vs. Corpus Christi King
Brownsville Pace vs. McAllen Memorial