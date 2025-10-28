High School

Texas high school volleyball playoffs 2025: Class 6A, 5A matchups

Check out who qualified for the Class 6A Division I and II and the Class 5A Division I and II playoffs

Cody Thorn

Richardson's Joselyn Rojas digs the ball during a match with Wylie East on Oct. 21. Richardson has qualified for the Class 6A playoffs.
The Texas High School Volleyball playoffs start this week. 

The first games will be played on Oct. 30 and will be an almost month-long march to the state championships, which will be held Nov. 20-22 in Garland.

High School on SI will provide matchups for the postseason and update scores all the way through the end of the season.

Perfect season

Perhaps the biggest question with the playoffs starting is if the Trophy Club Byron Nelson winning streak will continue.

The Bobcats won the Class 6A Division II title last year and are currently 36-0 this year. Add in the success of the past two seasons, they have won 72 in a row

Needless to say, they are the No. 1 team in the country in our national poll. They have not lost since Aug. 16, 2024. 

High School on SI Girls Volleyball Top 25 National Rankings – Oct. 22, 2025

Three in a row?

While Byron Nelson is the class of Dallas in 6A, Conroe Grand Oaks is looking for a 3-peat in Class 6A.

The Grizzlies won the Class 6A Division I title last year, the first year with two champions per class, or conference, as UIL calls it.

Grand Oaks also won the 6A title in 2023.

Class 5A champs

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff won the Division I title last year and are back seeking a repeat. Frisco Wakeland, likewise, is back to defend its Division II crown.

* brackets are as of 4:42 p.m., CST, based on UIL's website. Page will be updated once brackets are completed

Class 6A Division I

El Paso Eastlake vs. Midland Legacy

Mansfield vs. TBA

Carrollon Hebron vs. Plano East 

Richardson Lake Highlands vs. TBA

Midland vs. El Paso Franklin

Trophy Club Byron Nelson vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge 

Allen vs. Coppell 

TBA vs. Richardson 

TBA vs. Rockwall-Heath 

Duncanville vs. Temple 

Conroe Grand Oaks vs. Houston Douglas MacArthur

Spring Klein Oak vs. Cypress Bridgeland 

Rockwall vs. TBA

Waco Midway vs. Waxhachie

Houston Benjamin Davis vs. The Woodlands 

Cypress Ranch vs. Tomball Memorial 

TBA vs. TBA

Katy Seven Lakes vs. Alief Taylor

Fort Bend Ridge Point vs. TBA

Humble Atascocita vs. Deer Park 

TBA vs. TBA

Fulshear vs. Katy Cinco Ranch 

TBA vs. Fort Bend Travis

League City Clear Springs vs. Humble Summer Creek 

Round Rock vs. Austin Westlake

San Antonio Ronald Reagan vs. San Antonio Brennan

Cibolo Steele vs. Laredo United South

Weslaco vs. San Benito

Austin Lake Travis vs. Round Rock Stony Point

Helotes O’Connor vs. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson 

Laredo United vs. Buda Moe & Gene Johnson 

Los Fresnos vs. Edinburg North 

Class 6A Division II 

El Paso Eastwood vs. San Angelo Central 

Weatherford vs. Justin Northwest

Flower Mound vs. Plano

Richardson JJ Pearce vs. Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar 

Wolfforth Friendship vs. El Paso Coronado

Plano West vs. Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus

Arlington vs. Irving Nimitz

TBA vs. Tyler Legacy

DeSoto vs. Killeen Harker Heights 

Houston Dwight D. Eisenhower vs. The Woodlands College Park 

Tomball vs. Waller 

North Forney vs. TBA

Copperas Cove vs. Mesquite Horn

Conroe Oak Ridge vs. Spring Westfield

Cypress Woods vs. Magnolia

TBA vs. TBA

Katy Tompkins vs. George Ranch 

Fort Bend Austin vs. TBA

Baytown Goose Creek Memorial vs. Houston Clear Lake 

TBA vs. TBA

Richmond Foster vs. Katy Jordan 

TBA vs. Fort Bend Elkins

League City Clear Creek vs. Kingwood

Austin Vandegrift vs. Dripping Springs

San Antonio Tom C. Clark vs. San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor

New Braunfels Canyon vs. Castroville Medina Valley

PSJA vs. Harlingen 

Austin vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge

San Antonio Harlan vs. San Antonio Brandeis

Laredo Alexander vs. Schertz Clemens

Brownsville Veterans Memorial vs. Edinburg 

Bree Benningfield
Frisco Reedy's Bree Benningfield goes up for a kill in a match against Dallas Highland Park on Sept. 30. / Michael Horbovetz

Class 5A Division I 

TBA vs TBA

Amarillo vs. Wichita Falls Legacy 

Aledo vs. Colleyville Heritage 

Fort Worth Paschal vs. Cleburne 

TBA vs. TBA

Abilene vs. Amarillo Tascosa

North Richland Hills Birdville vs. Keller Fossil Ridge

Burleson Centennial vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights

McKinney North vs. Texarkana Texas

Frisco Centennial vs. Frisco Rick Reedy 

Dallas W.T. White vs. North Mesquite 

TBA vs. Killeen Chaparral 

Lufkin vs. Melissa 

Dallas Highland Park vs. Frisco Heritage

Dallas Bryan Adams vs. Dallas Moisés E. Molina

Lake Belton vs. TBA

Kingwood Park vs. College Station

Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill vs. Angleton

TBA vs. Fort Bend Kempner 

Pflugerville Hendrickson vs.Austin A.N. McCallum

Pasadena vs. College Station A&M Consolidated

La Porte vs. Beaumont West Brook 

Victoria East vs. TBA

Austin Anderson vs. Georgetown East View

Leander vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley 

TBA vs. San Antonio Jay

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. TBA

Edinburg Vela vs. Brownsville Lopez 

New Braunfels vs. Leander Rouse

San Antonio Douglas MacArthur vs. TBA

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial vs. TBA

Brownsville Rivera vs. McAllen 

Class 5A Division II 

TBA vs. TBA

Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Memorial 

Azle vs. Grapevine

Fort Worth Trimble Tech vs. Burleson 

TBA vs. TBA

Wylie vs. Lubbock Coronado 

Arygle vs. Fort Worth Brewer

Joshua vs. Fort Worth South Hills

Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Whitehouse

Frisco Liberty vs. Frisco Lone Star

Dallas Hillcrest vs. Mesquite Poteet

TBA vs. Killeen Ellison 

Hallsville vs. Lucas Lovejoy

Frisco Wakeland vs. Frisco Memorial

Dallas Woodrow Wilson vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff

Belton vs. TBA

Montgomery vs. Dayton 

Port Neches-Groves vs. Santa Fe

TBA vs. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle

Georgetown vs. Austin Richards School for Young Women’s Leaders

Kingwood West Fork vs. Montgomery Lake Creek

Friendswood vs. Nederland

Victoria West vs. TBA

Bastrop vs. Pflugerville Weiss

Cedar Park vs. Boerne-Champion

TBA vs. San Antonio Harlandale

Gregory-Portland vs. TBA

Mission Pioneer vs. Edcouch-Elsa

San Antonio Pieper vs. Liberty Hill

San Antonio Dillard McCollum vs. TBA

TBA vs. Corpus Christi King

Brownsville Pace vs. McAllen Memorial 

Published |Modified
