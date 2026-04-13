Texas Softball Phenom Kennedy Bradley Is Out-Homering History And Chasing a Three-Peat

Despite playing for a high school softball team that’s so talented every member of the infield is committed to a SEC school, Melissa (Melissa, TX) star third baseman Kennedy Bradley is a star of stars.

After 26 Home Runs in 2025, Bradley Has 16 in Just 85 At Bats This Spring

After hitting 26 home runs last season, Bradley is wreaking havoc on Melissa opponents again this season as she has 16 home runs in just 85 at-bats for the reigning national champions. To put in perspective how prolific Bradley has been at the plate take this into account, in 2001 Barry Bonds hit a home run every 6.52 at-bats (73 HR in 476 AB) while setting the MLB homerun record and Bradley is hitting a home run at an insane clip of one every 5.3 at-bats.

Melissa Has Won 101 Games in Bradley's Career

Add in the fact, Melisssa is the reigning and defending back-to-back state champs and have racked up an impressive 101-5-1 record with Bradley on the roster and it’s easy to see why many across the state and nation view her as legend in the making.

“You get everyone’s best game, best pitch and are generally pitched around so to get through the pressure to still perform in the tough situations you can’t miss that pitch and have to make every play in the field,” Bradley said in an exclusive interview with High School on SI. “It’s huge for sure to be considered “a legend in the making” because there are so many great players that have passed through Texas. Just to have my name considered with the greats that have come along is an indescribable feeling you can’t compare that to anything.”

Bradley's Next Stop Is Gainesville and the SEC

After she closes the books on her historic high school career, Bradley is fully committed to taking her talents Gainesville to play for Florida where she’s expected to contribute right away next season. Florida has reached the Women's College World Series in back-to-back seasons and has played in the WCWS 13 times in 20 seasons under coach Tim Walton.

Before she heads to the SEC, Bradley is locked in on helping national powerhouse Melissa cement its legacy as one of the most dominate softball programs in Texas high softball history. Bradley’s senior campaign has more than lived up to the hype as she is currently batting .435 and with 46 RBI to go along with her 16 bombs.

Seeking to Finish Her High School Record on a High Note, with A Third Straight State Title

Being at your best when your best is needed is the difference between a good player and a great one is just saying to most but is real life for Bradley. Through 12 district games she has recorded a hit every game she’s recorded an official at-bat while only making two errors in the field.

Just last postseason she hit .500 with five home runs, 10 extra-base hits, 19 runs and 15 RBI in 10 playoff games to cap off a season where she set the record for most homeruns in a season by DFW player. The feat is even more impressive considering just the season before, Bradley’s career was at a crossroads due to a rotator cuff injury on her throwing arm which required major surgery.

“Obviously going through that and not playing for a year the mental side has you thinking will I come back, will I be what I was, and I feel like knowing that the game could end for me tomorrow I went out and played every game like it was my last,” Bradley said. “I want my year to end with me helping my team three-peat and hopefully breaking my homerun record.”

No matter how her final season ends, Kennedy Bradley has already cemented her legacy as one of the best players to ever play softball in the DFW area and Texas. Her story and individual and team accomplishments will not ever be forgotten and will be talked about for years to come.