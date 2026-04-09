Undefeated Male High Turns Kentucky High School Baseball Upside Down as Powerhouse Programs Stumble Early

The first few weeks of play in Kentucky high school baseball have sent the pre-season rankings packing in search of some spring break sand to bury their heads in as teams scatter any which way.

Early Season Chaos Reshapes the Kentucky Landscape

Mighty Trinity (Louisville), the defending state champion, has lost two games already.

The state runner-up, Pleasure Ridge Park, has been trampled underfoot, thus far, and is 3-7.

State semifinalist McCracken County has dropped four games.

A note about Trinity—some baseball food for thought. The Shamrocks are ranked No. 10 in the nation by Perfect Game. And to its credit, Trinity recently defeated No. 3-ranked St. John Bosco of Bellflower, California, but was smoked, 17-3, by No. 12 Harvard-Westlake of North Hollywood, California.

Male Emerges as Surprise Force in Louisville

And now, one of Trinity High School’s primary rivals is showing out in 2026. Louisville’s Male High School has created a formidable “Malestrom” in Kentucky high school baseball to the surprise of many.

The alma mater of engaging “sportswriter” Hunter S. Thompson is undefeated, clicking off 12 straight victories.

The Bulldogs posted records of 22-11, 20-12, 10-17, 10-17 and 18-16 between 2021 and 2025, losing to Trinity in four of the Seventh Region tournaments from that time period.

Pitching and Production Fueling the Bulldogs’ Run

Though there is much hitting and pitching left in 2026, this is appearing to be the year the Bulldog retrieves its bite.

The next two matchups (in Florida) on the slate look like winning numbers—6-2 Sayre and 7-3 LaRue and Louisville, Kentucky Home School.

St. Xavier Showdown Looms as Defining Test

When Male returns to the Bluegrass, they’ll have a heavyweight bout with St. Xavier (Louisville). The Tigers are regional and 26th District foes.

St. X is 8-2 and will likely be the Bulldogs’ most challenging regular-season opponent.

A victory in that contest would shake up the Louisville pecking order. Unfortunately, Male won’t be meeting Trinity.

A Season of Possibility for the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot-1 lefty hitter Trenton Morris. Morris anchors the pitching, and his bat is ably productive. From the mound, the right-handed hurler has recorded 16 Ks to four walks and a 0.54 ERA over 13 innings of work. At the plate, Morris is batting .448 with 13 hits (two home runs) and 15 RBIs.

They have other throwers, too. Junior Tanner Ziegler has struck out 25 and given up a stingy nine runs in 15 innings. Senior Kellen Goodman has registered 17 Ks with four walks and boasts a 1.75 ERA.

Seemingly, Male could put together a memorable season. A state-run? Perhaps. Maybe this is the season they get by St. X and Trinity.

For now, Male is off the leash. Go let the dogs out.