Texas UIL 2025 girls soccer playoff: Regional finals matchups

Celina aiming for a 4th straight Class 4A title, albeit in 4A Division I this spring

Cody Thorn

Midlothian's Savannah Harlan heads the ball during a game Ursuline Academy on Jan. 16.
Midlothian's Savannah Harlan heads the ball during a game Ursuline Academy on Jan. 16. / Robbie Rakestraw

The Texas UIL girls' soccer playoff is down to the final eight teams.

By April 1, the final four will be set for the six upcoming championships that will be in Georgetown.

This marks the first year of two divisions in each class. There were three state champions last year and all three will have a chance to win another title — Celina, Frisco Wakeland and Prosper.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has dominated the soccer finals for the past three years, winning all nine championships.

Dripping Springs winning the Class 5A title in 2021 was the last non-Dallas team to win.

Celina has won the past three 4A titles and will try to win the first-ever Class 4A Division I title.  

Frisco Wakeland, in Class 5A Division II, has won two of the past three 5A titles. 

Check updated matchups below for game times and scores:

Class 4A Division I

April 1

Stephenville vs. Life Waxahachie, 7 p.m. 

Celina vs. Lindale, 6:30 p.m.

Lumberton vs. Salado, 6 p.m. 

La Vernia vs. San Antonio Davenport, 7 p.m. 

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 10 

State final, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Division II

April 1

Canyon Randall vs. Godley, TBA

Aubry vs. Bullard, TBA

Lorena vs. El Campo, 6 p.m.

Corpus Christi London vs. Wimberley, 7 p.m.

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 10 

State final, 11 a.m.

Class 5A Division I

April 1

Amarillo vs. Colleyville Heritage, 6 p.m.

Midlothian vs. Red Oak, 7:30 p.m. 

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Georgetown, 7 p.m. 

Leander Rouse vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley, 6 p.m. 

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 11

State final, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Division II

April 1

Grapevine vs. Argyle, 7 p.m. 

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Wakeland, 7 p.m. 

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill, 7 p.m. 

Cedar Park vs. San Antonio Pieper, 6 p.m. 

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 11

State final, 11 a.m.

Class 6A Division I

April 1

Flower Mound vs. Coppell, TBA 

The Woodlands vs. Sasche, 5 p.m. 

Katy Seven Lakes vs. Houston Lamar, 7 p.m. 

Round Rock vs. Katy Seven Lakes, TBA

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 12

State final, 4 p.m.

Class 6A Division II

April 1

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Prosper, 7:30 p.m. 

Wylie East vs. Forney, 6:30 p.m.

Round Rock Westwood vs. Austin Vandegrift, 8 p.m. 

Houston Straford vs. Katy Obra D. Tompkins, 7:30 p.m.

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 12

State final, 11 a.m. 

Published
Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

