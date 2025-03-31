Texas UIL 2025 girls soccer playoff: Regional finals matchups
The Texas UIL girls' soccer playoff is down to the final eight teams.
By April 1, the final four will be set for the six upcoming championships that will be in Georgetown.
This marks the first year of two divisions in each class. There were three state champions last year and all three will have a chance to win another title — Celina, Frisco Wakeland and Prosper.
The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has dominated the soccer finals for the past three years, winning all nine championships.
Dripping Springs winning the Class 5A title in 2021 was the last non-Dallas team to win.
Celina has won the past three 4A titles and will try to win the first-ever Class 4A Division I title.
Frisco Wakeland, in Class 5A Division II, has won two of the past three 5A titles.
Check updated matchups below for game times and scores:
Class 4A Division I
April 1
Stephenville vs. Life Waxahachie, 7 p.m.
Celina vs. Lindale, 6:30 p.m.
Lumberton vs. Salado, 6 p.m.
La Vernia vs. San Antonio Davenport, 7 p.m.
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 10
State final, 4 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
April 1
Canyon Randall vs. Godley, TBA
Aubry vs. Bullard, TBA
Lorena vs. El Campo, 6 p.m.
Corpus Christi London vs. Wimberley, 7 p.m.
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 10
State final, 11 a.m.
Class 5A Division I
April 1
Amarillo vs. Colleyville Heritage, 6 p.m.
Midlothian vs. Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Leander Rouse vs. Spring Branch Smithson Valley, 6 p.m.
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 11
State final, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
April 1
Grapevine vs. Argyle, 7 p.m.
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Wakeland, 7 p.m.
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill, 7 p.m.
Cedar Park vs. San Antonio Pieper, 6 p.m.
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 11
State final, 11 a.m.
Class 6A Division I
April 1
Flower Mound vs. Coppell, TBA
The Woodlands vs. Sasche, 5 p.m.
Katy Seven Lakes vs. Houston Lamar, 7 p.m.
Round Rock vs. Katy Seven Lakes, TBA
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 12
State final, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
April 1
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Prosper, 7:30 p.m.
Wylie East vs. Forney, 6:30 p.m.
Round Rock Westwood vs. Austin Vandegrift, 8 p.m.
Houston Straford vs. Katy Obra D. Tompkins, 7:30 p.m.
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 12
State final, 11 a.m.