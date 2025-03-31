High School

Texas UIL 2025 boys soccer playoff: Regional finals matchups

Katy Seven Lakes will have a chance to win 3rd straight title 6A title

Cody Thorn

Kilgore's Ruben Rodriguez battles for possession of the ball against Dallas Wilmers-Hutchins. Kilgore is in the Class 4A Division I regional final.
Kilgore's Ruben Rodriguez battles for possession of the ball against Dallas Wilmers-Hutchins. Kilgore is in the Class 4A Division I regional final. / Robbie Rakestraw

The Texas UIL boys' soccer playoff is down to the final eight teams.

By April 1, the final four will be set for the six upcoming championships that will be in Georgetown.

This marks the first year of two divisions in each class. There were three state champions last year and only one of those schools is still in the running for a state title.

That is Katy Seven Lakes, which has won the past two Class 6A titles. The Spartans are in a regional final and need three more wins to repeat.

Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores:

Class 4A Division I

March 31-April 1

Lumberton vs. Salado

Lake Dallas vs. Fort Worth Castleberry

Kilgore vs. Nevada Communit

Progreso vs. Hildago 

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 10 

State final, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Division II

March 31-April 1

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Bridgeport

Needville vs. El Campo 

Gainesville vs. Center 

Austin Achieve vs. Fredericksburg 

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 10 

State final, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A Division I

March 31-April 1

El Paso Americas vs. El Paso El Dorado 

College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Angleton

Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Frisco Heritage

Leander Tom Glenn vs. San Antonio Southwest 

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 11

State final, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A Division II

Saginaw vs. El Paso Bel Air 

Dallas Highland Park vs. Mesquite Poteet

Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Kingwood Park 

LaJoya Juarez-Lincoln vs. Liberty Hill

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 11

State final, 1:30 p.m.

Class 6A Division I

March 31-April 1

Coppell vs. Plano West

Klein Cain vs. Cypress Bridgleand

Katy Seven Lakes vs. Houston Alief Elsik 

Cedar Park Vista Ridge vs. Austin Lake Travis

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 12

State final, 6:30 p.m.

Class 6A Division II

March 31-April 1

Dallas Jesuit vs. Southlake Carroll

Katy James E. Taylor vs. Houston Strake Jesuit

Mesquite vs. Mesquite Horn

Austin Vandegrift vs. Austin James Bowie

April 3-5

Semifinals

April 12

State final, 1:30 p.m.

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

Home/Texas