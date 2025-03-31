Texas UIL 2025 boys soccer playoff: Regional finals matchups
The Texas UIL boys' soccer playoff is down to the final eight teams.
By April 1, the final four will be set for the six upcoming championships that will be in Georgetown.
This marks the first year of two divisions in each class. There were three state champions last year and only one of those schools is still in the running for a state title.
That is Katy Seven Lakes, which has won the past two Class 6A titles. The Spartans are in a regional final and need three more wins to repeat.
Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores:
Class 4A Division I
March 31-April 1
Lumberton vs. Salado
Lake Dallas vs. Fort Worth Castleberry
Kilgore vs. Nevada Communit
Progreso vs. Hildago
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 10
State final, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A Division II
March 31-April 1
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Bridgeport
Needville vs. El Campo
Gainesville vs. Center
Austin Achieve vs. Fredericksburg
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 10
State final, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A Division I
March 31-April 1
El Paso Americas vs. El Paso El Dorado
College Station A&M Consolidated vs. Angleton
Prosper Walnut Grove vs. Frisco Heritage
Leander Tom Glenn vs. San Antonio Southwest
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 11
State final, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A Division II
Saginaw vs. El Paso Bel Air
Dallas Highland Park vs. Mesquite Poteet
Montgomery Lake Creek vs. Kingwood Park
LaJoya Juarez-Lincoln vs. Liberty Hill
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 11
State final, 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A Division I
March 31-April 1
Coppell vs. Plano West
Klein Cain vs. Cypress Bridgleand
Katy Seven Lakes vs. Houston Alief Elsik
Cedar Park Vista Ridge vs. Austin Lake Travis
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 12
State final, 6:30 p.m.
Class 6A Division II
March 31-April 1
Dallas Jesuit vs. Southlake Carroll
Katy James E. Taylor vs. Houston Strake Jesuit
Mesquite vs. Mesquite Horn
Austin Vandegrift vs. Austin James Bowie
April 3-5
Semifinals
April 12
State final, 1:30 p.m.