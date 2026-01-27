Texas (UIL) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores UIL - January 27, 2026
Get UIL schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues on January 27, 2026
There are 296 games scheduled across Texas top classes on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our Texas high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas' top-ranked teams as Crosby travels to Kingwood Park, and Dickinson takes on Clear Lake.
Texas High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, January 27
With many games featuring top teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season rolls on.
UIL Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 86 games scheduled in the UIL 6A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Rowlett vs. Wylie. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
UIL Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 110 games scheduled in the UIL 5A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by New Braufels vs. Veterans Memorial. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
UIL Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27
There are 99 games scheduled in the UIL 4A classification on Tuesday, January 27, highlighted by Pearsall vs. Pleasanton. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
